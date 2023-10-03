We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 3.1.2 ch High Res Audio Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos
Immersive 3.1.2ch Great Cinema Sound
Helping You get the most out of Your LG TV
The Full Home Entertainment Experience
Good for the Earth from Start to Finish
Recycled Inside Out
Reduce CO2 emissions
Eco Friendly Pulp Packaging
Elevated Sound with LG TV’s AI Processor
Easy Control with WOW Interface
Partnering up to Advance Sound
Close-up of LG Sound Bar left side with Meridian logo shown on bottom left corner on a product.
Collage. Clockwise from top-left: a microphone on stand with spotlight, a close up of meridian, a black Meridian speaker, and Meridian R
Meridian’s Leading Technologies and Expertise
A chip image of DSP chip
High-Resolution Audio as It Was Meant to Be Heard
Full image of LG Sound bar with LG logo on the bottom right corner of a product. Hi-Res AUDIO logo is shown on the right or image.
Sound Engineered for What You Enjoy
**TV AI Processor version varies by TV models.
Internal Parts Made With Recycled Plastic
There is a front view of sound bar behind and a metal frame image of sound bar in front.
Jersey Fabric Made With Plastic Bottles
There is a pictogram of plastic bottles and a right-sided arrow and a recycle mark and a right-sided arrow and a left part of sound bar.
Boxes Redesigned To Reduce CO2
On left side, there is a pictogram of a regular rectangular shaped box and a truck with many rectangular boxes. There also is a CO2 icon. On right side, there is an L-shaped box and a truck with many more L-shaped boxes. There also is a CO2 reduction icon.
Packaging Made With Recycled Pulp
There is a SGS ECO PRODUCT logo on left top corner. There is a gray forbidden mark on styrofoam image on left and packaging box image on right.
WOW Orchestra Creates Captivating Sound
Variously figured blue-colored sound waves are being released from Sound Bar and TV. NEW mark is shown in the top left corner.
**Please note that service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for the update.
Triple Level Spatial Sound Creates a Virtual Sound Dome
Blue dome-shaped, 3 layered sound wavers are covering Sound bar and TV in the living room. NEW mark is shown in the top left corner.
**The mid-layer is created using Sound Bar’s speaker channel. The sound of the front and front-top speakers are synthesized to build a sound field.
***If there is no rear speaker, the rear field cannot be created.
Multi-Channel Audio Experience that Exceed Expectations
**Console has to support VRR. VRR pass though limited to 60Hz content.
All Spec
-
Sampling
-
24bit/96kHz
-
Upbit / Upsampling
-
24bit/96kHz
-
AI Sound Pro
-
Yes
-
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
-
Yes
-
Music
-
Yes
-
Standard
-
Yes
-
Cinema
-
Yes
-
Game
-
Yes
-
Sports
-
Yes
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Yes
-
Bar Code
-
195174032572
-
Number of Channels
-
3.1.2
-
Output Power
-
380 W
-
Number of Speakers
-
8 EA
-
Power Consumption (Main)
-
38 W
-
Power Consumption (subwoofer)
-
33 W
-
Power Off Consumption (Main)
-
0.5 W ↓
-
Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)
-
0.5 W ↓
-
Gross Weight
-
13.7 kg
-
Main
-
3.79 kg
-
Subwoofer
-
5.8 kg
-
Bluetooth Version
-
4.2
-
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
-
Yes
-
HDMI In
-
1
-
HDMI Out
-
1
-
Optical
-
1
-
USB
-
1
-
AAC
-
Yes
-
AAC+
-
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
-
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
-
Yes
-
DTS:X
-
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
-
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)
-
Yes
-
CEC (Simplink)
-
Yes
-
Dolby Vision
-
Yes
-
HDR10
-
Yes
-
Pass-through
-
Yes
-
Pass-through (4K)
-
Yes
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
-
HDMI Cable
-
Yes
-
Remote Control
-
Yes
-
Wall Mount Bracket
-
Yes
-
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
-
Yes
-
TV Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
Soundbar Mode Control
-
Yes
-
WOW Orchestra
-
Yes
-
Main
-
890 x 65 x 119 mm
-
Subwoofer
-
180 x 394 x 290 mm
What people are saying
-
Buy Directly
LG 3.1.2 ch High Res Audio Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos