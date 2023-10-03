About Cookies on This Site

LG 3.1.2 ch High Res Audio Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

LG 3.1.2 ch High Res Audio Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos

S75Q

LG 3.1.2 ch High Res Audio Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos

front view with rear speaker
LG sound bar S75Q and LG TV are placed together in the living room. The TV is on, displaying a black and white image.


Best Match with LG TVs

Connect LG Sound Bar with LG TV for an immersive audio experience.
In the living room, LG TV is on the wall. A moive is playing on TV screen. LG Sound bar is right below TV on a beige shelf with a rear speaker is placed on left. Dolby Atmos and DTS:X logo shown on middle bottom of image.
From left, an image of rear speaker, Close up of LG TV, showing the mountin on the screen and LG Sound Bar below. On the right, Clockwise from top-bottom: close-up of LG Sound Bar. LG TV, showing a beach at sunset, and LG Sound Bar, rear speaker is placed in the living room.
LG TV shows a person bungee jumping, and the LG Sound Bar is placed below the TV.
Movies

4K Passthrough for Lossless Resolution

The LG Sound Bar S75Q delivers 4K content, including HDR and Dolby Vision, with minimal loss to quality or performance for a fully connected TV & audio experience.
LG TV is on the wall, showing a racing game. LG Sound Bar is place on the brown shelf, right below LG TV. A man is holding a joy stick. NEW mark is shown in the top left corner.

VRR/ALLM Enhances Game Play

LG Sound Bar is made to offer the best gaming experience with VRR/ALLM. Variable Refresh Rate(VRR) up to 120Hz. Its nearly-instantaneous response time gives you an advantage for gaming and creating a realistic viewing experience. Auto Low Latency Mode(ALLM) allows for smooth, lag-free viewing and interactivity.
From left ENERGY STAR (logo), UL VALIDATED (logo), Global Recycled Standard (logo), SGS ECO PRODUCT (logo) are shown.
LG TV is placed on the brown shelf, LG Sound Bar S75Q is placed in front of the TV. Subwoofer is placed left side of the TV. TV shows a concerts scene. NEW mark is shown in the top left corner.

Enjoy HD Music Streaming Services

Play music on your Sound Bar. It is compatible with Spotify and Tidal Connect. LG Sound Bar supports MQA(Master Quality Authenticated) that delivers high quality audio over a Wi-Fi connection.

Immersive 3.1.2ch Great Cinema Sound

3.1.2 Channel Audio, 380W power – LG Sound Bar S75Q lets you enjoy your favourite home entertainment with surround sound.

Helping You get the most out of Your LG TV

LG Sound Bars are engineered to seamlessly enhance LG TV performance and designed to match LG TV. Together, the two create the best sound experience.

The Full Home Entertainment Experience

Simply connect your LG Sound Bar to LG TV and enjoy incredible sound, breathtaking visuals, and a one-of-a-kind entertainment experience.

Good for the Earth from Start to Finish

From production to shipping, the entire process is eco-certified.

Recycled Inside Out

Reduce CO2 emissions

Eco Friendly Pulp Packaging

Elevated Sound with LG TV’s AI Processor

The perfect match for your LG TV, the LG Sound Bar has TV Sound Mode Share, which uses your LG TV’s sound processor to analyze the content you love and deliver clearer, better sound. From watching the news to playing games, you can experience your LG TV at its best.

Easy Control with WOW Interface

Now, convenience is in your hand. Control your Sound Bar through LG TV with one remote. With one click of the remote, you can see the Sound Bar’s menu and settings on the TV screen. Such as volume control, checking the connection status, and even selecting a sound mode.

Designed to match

LG Sound Bars seamlessly match with LG TVs to enhance your entertainment and interior. Simply set LG Sound Bars with LG TV to give your space a modern look.
Meridian Audio Technology

Partnering up to Advance Sound

LG’s partnership with Meridian Audio, a leader in high-resolution audio, is synonymous with solutions that have elevated music and movie enjoyment to the next level. Experience the ultimate sound performance with LG Sound Bars.

Close-up of LG Sound Bar left side with Meridian logo shown on bottom left corner on a product.

Prestigious British Audio Experts, Meridian
Meridian are committed to delivering the best possible listening experience in any environment.Through expertise in psychoacoustics, the science of how we hear and perceive sound, Meridian understands what is most important to the human ear. Meridian DSP technologies and bespoke sound tuning are applied to ensure whatever you are listening to, and wherever you are listening, the most accurate and authentic sound performance is achieved.

Collage. Clockwise from top-left: a microphone on stand with spotlight, a close up of meridian, a black Meridian speaker, and Meridian R

Meridian’s Leading Technologies and Expertise
Meridian's rigorous and research-led philosophy has maintained their position on the limits of what's possible in sound. As the Pioneer of High Resolution Audio and the Master of Digital Signal Processing (DSP), Meridian has played an integral role in the development and adoption of pioneering technologies.

Meridian’s Leading Technologies and Expertise

Digital Signal Processing
DSP allows absolute control over the audio signal, enabling the design of advanced technologies and sound tuning to enhance sound performance in any environment.

A chip image of DSP chip

Meridian Horizon is a unique upmixing technology that provides immersive multichannel audio from stereo content.
When listening to two-channel stereo recordings the listening "sweet-spot" where accurate imaging is experienced is very small, and if the listener is even slightly off-axis, the imaging breaks down. Meridian Horizon upmixes two-channel stereo to any loudspeaker configuration and its adaptive upmixing treats high and low frequencies separately, to psychoacoustically optimize sound localization cues. This results in more stable imaging, with a larger sweet-spot, and a more immersive listening experience.
Thumbnail of Meridian Horizon. Play video.

High-Resolution Audio as It Was Meant to Be Heard

High Resolution Audio delivers 96kHz sampling rates and 24bit depth, for more accurate sound and a more enjoyable listening experience. Enjoy music the way the artists truly intended with High-Resolution Audio for crystal clear precision.

Full image of LG Sound bar with LG logo on the bottom right corner of a product. Hi-Res AUDIO logo is shown on the right or image.

Alt text

Sound Engineered for What You Enjoy

With AI Sound Pro, LG Sound Bar’s intelligent algorithm analyzes your content to deliver optimal sound whether you’re watching movies, catching up on the news, or listening to music.
*TV Sound Mode Share may vary by TV models.
**TV AI Processor version varies by TV models.

Internal Parts Made With Recycled Plastic

UL has validated LG Sound Bars as ECV (Environmental Claims Validation) products because the top and bottom parts of the Sound Bar body use recycled plastic. Proof we're taking a more eco-minded approach to sound bar production.

There is a front view of sound bar behind and a metal frame image of sound bar in front.

Jersey Fabric Made With Plastic Bottles

Our sound bar designs are carefully considered and we're taking steps to ensure our products use more reclaimed materials. Global Recycled Standard certified that the fabric we use is polyester jersey made from plastic bottles.

There is a pictogram of plastic bottles and a right-sided arrow and a recycle mark and a right-sided arrow and a left part of sound bar.

*S75Q, SH7Q doesn’t have recycled materials.

Boxes Redesigned To Reduce CO2

We've rethought our sound bar box with a clever redesign that changes the shape and reduces the size. The sound bar and woofer are rearranged inside the new L-shape box, which allows more products to be shipped at one time. This means fewer trucks on the road, and therefore lower CO2 emissions.

On left side, there is a pictogram of a regular rectangular shaped box and a truck with many rectangular boxes. There also is a CO2 icon. On right side, there is an L-shaped box and a truck with many more L-shaped boxes. There also is a CO2 reduction icon.

*Only S75Q, S65Q, S60Q, S40Q have an L-shaped box.

Packaging Made With Recycled Pulp

LG Sound Bars have been certified by SGS as an Eco Product because the internal packaging has been changed from EPS foam (Styrofoam) and plastic bags, to recycled molded pulp — an environmentally friendly alternative that still protects the product.

There is a SGS ECO PRODUCT logo on left top corner. There is a gray forbidden mark on styrofoam image on left and packaging box image on right.

*SGS is a Swiss multinational company that provides inspection, verification, testing, and certification services.
It must be between 4 and 40 characters

*Dolby and Dolby Vision are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation. The double-D symbol is a trademark of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
It must be between 4 and 40 characters

*Dolby, Dolby Atmos and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories.

WOW Orchestra Creates Captivating Sound

LG Sound Bar presents perfect harmonious sound with LG TV. It uses both LG TV sound and LG Sound Bar at once for the ultimate listening experience. Feel every detail of sound.

Variously figured blue-colored sound waves are being released from Sound Bar and TV. NEW mark is shown in the top left corner.

*Compatible TVs : OLED Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80.
**Please note that service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for the update.

Triple Level Spatial Sound Creates a Virtual Sound Dome

LG Sound Bar S75Q pushes the boundary of the entertainment experience. Your Sound Bar presents Triple Level Spatial Sound— a more immersive and accurate sound experience. By using an HRTF(Head Related Transfer Function) related 3D engine, your Sound Bar creates a virtual middle layer. It means that the sound layers realize sophisticated surround sound that you would only experience in theater.

Blue dome-shaped, 3 layered sound wavers are covering Sound bar and TV in the living room. NEW mark is shown in the top left corner.

*’Triple Level Spatial Sound’ is available in CINEMA / AI Sound Pro Mode of Sound Bar.
**The mid-layer is created using Sound Bar’s speaker channel. The sound of the front and front-top speakers are synthesized to build a sound field.
***If there is no rear speaker, the rear field cannot be created.

Multi-Channel Audio Experience that Exceed Expectations

With LG Sound Bar S75Q, your content sounds better than before. It divides two-channel audio into multi-channel audio, optimizing what you hear.
*Available on AI Sound Pro, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro, Sports, Game modes.

*Both TV and Sound Bar must support VRR/ALLM.
**Console has to support VRR. VRR pass though limited to 60Hz content.

*Official MQA recording required.
Print

All Spec

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

Sampling

24bit/96kHz

Upbit / Upsampling

24bit/96kHz

SOUND EFFECT

AI Sound Pro

Yes

Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

Yes

Music

Yes

Standard

Yes

Cinema

Yes

Game

Yes

Sports

Yes

Clear Voice Pro

Yes

BAR CODE

Bar Code

195174032572

GENERAL

Number of Channels

3.1.2

Output Power

380 W

Number of Speakers

8 EA

POWER

Power Consumption (Main)

38 W

Power Consumption (subwoofer)

33 W

Power Off Consumption (Main)

0.5 W ↓

Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)

0.5 W ↓

WEIGHT

Gross Weight

13.7 kg

Main

3.79 kg

Subwoofer

5.8 kg

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Version

4.2

Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

Yes

HDMI In

1

HDMI Out

1

Optical

1

USB

1

AUDIO FORMAT

AAC

Yes

AAC+

Yes

Dolby Atmos

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

DTS Digital Surround

Yes

DTS:X

Yes

HDMI SUPPORTED

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Yes

Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

Yes

CEC (Simplink)

Yes

Dolby Vision

Yes

HDR10

Yes

Pass-through

Yes

Pass-through (4K)

Yes

ACCESSORY

Warranty Card

Yes

HDMI Cable

Yes

Remote Control

Yes

Wall Mount Bracket

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Remote App - iOS/Android OS

Yes

TV Sound Mode Share

Yes

Soundbar Mode Control

Yes

WOW Orchestra

Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

Main

890 x 65 x 119 mm

Subwoofer

180 x 394 x 290 mm

