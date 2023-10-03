We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Sound Bar SC9S 3.1.3ch Perfect Matching for OLED evo C Series TV with IMAX® Enhanced and Dolby Atmos®
Synergy that Completes
a Whole New Experience
WOW Orchestra Creates Captivating Sound
Variously figured blue-colored sound waves are being released from Sound Bar and TV.
**Please note that service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for the update.
**This feature support Sound Bar's status check and change settings via TV on-screen, Volume level matching (40- 100), Sound Bar Mode Control.
***Please note that service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for the update.
Headline can be up to 200 characters.
**The image shown is for illustration purposes only. The actual location of cable ports may vary depending on TV products or models..
***A power cable has to be connected in order to activate the Sound Bar.
Experience Theater Quality Sound
Variously formed blue sound waves are being released from the Sound Bar and TV to all over the living room.
**The double-D symbol is a trademark of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
Feel the Roar of the Bass
A sound bar is placed on the cabinet. Beside a wireless subwoofer placed on the floor. Blue sound graphics are coming out from the subwoofer.
Exceptional Content Experience
text only
text only
**Console has to support VRR. VRR pass though limited to 60Hz content.
text only
text only
**Google is a trademark of Google LLC.
*** The Google Assistant is not available in certain languages and countries.
****Amazon, Alexa, and all related marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.
Multi-Channel Audio Experience that Exceed Expectations
Upgraded AI Room Calibration Pro Deliver the Most Optimal Sound
LG AI Sound Pro Optimizes Sound
for Various Contents
text only
text only
**The above image is for representative purpose, actual image of the product may vary.
Triple Level Spatial Sound Creates a Virtual Sound Dome
Blue dome-shaped, 3 layered sound wavers are covering Sound bar and TV hung on the wall in the living room.
**The mid-layer is created using Sound Bar’s speaker channel. The sound of the front and front-top speakers are synthesized to build a sound field.
***If there is no rear speaker, the rear field cannot be created.
Exclusive Bracket for
LG OLED C
A video clip is available on the above. Below 3 gray-filtered images are shown, a bracket, stand and a wall-mount TV from the left.
All Spec
Brand Information
LG Sound Bar
Model Name
SC9S
Subwoofer Model Name
SPS8-W
System (Main Chip)
MT8532
Mainset / Subwoofer Color
Black / Black
Main (w/ Foot )
975 x 63 x 125
Matching TV size
55 ~ 65 inch
Subwoofer
221 x 390 x 313
Main - Front / Top / Bottom
Metal / Mold / Mold
Subwoofer - Front / Body
Jersey / Wood
Main
4.1Kg
Subwoofer
7.8Kg
Gross Weight
22.7Kg
Size (W x H x D) mm
1221 x 477 x 284
Type
Flexo
Color
Yellow
20ft
128
40ft
288
40ft (HC)
340
Number of channels
3.1.3 ch
Total
400W
Front
30W * 2
Center
30W
Top
30W * 2
Top Center
30W
Subwoofer
220W (Wireless)
SPL
83dB
System
Closed
Tweeter Unit
20mm (New)
Woofer Unit
52x93mm
Impedance
6ohm
SPL
83dB
System
Closed
Woofer Unit
2 inch
Impedance
6ohm
SPL
83dB
System
Closed
Woofer Unit
2.3 inch
Impedance
6ohm
SPL
85dB
SPL System
Closed
Tweeter Unit
20mm (New)
Impedance
6ohm
SPL
85dB
System
Bass Reflex
Woofer Unit
7 inch
Impedance
3ohm
Passive Radiator (Size, Q'ty)
127x47mm, 2EA
Number of Speakers
9EA
Optical
Yes(1)
HDMI In / Out
Yes(1) / Yes(1)
USB
Yes
Bluetooth Version
5.0
Bluetooth Codec - SBC / AAC
Yes / Yes
Wi-Fi (2.4G / 5G)
Yes
Wireless Rear Ready
Yes (1:2)
Display Type
Dot LED (3 EA)
LED Indicator Color
Multi color
Sampling - "24bit/192kHz" / "24bit/96kHz"
No / Yes
Upbit/upsampling - "24bit/192kHz" / "24bit/96kHz"
No / Yes
AI Sound Pro
Yes
Standard
Yes
Music
Yes (w/ Meridian)
Cinema
Yes
Clear Voice
Yes
Sports
Yes
Game
Yes
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
Yes
Dolby Atmos (Codec)
Yes
DTS:X (Codec)
Yes
IMAX Enhanced (Codec)
Yes
User EQ (TRE/BAS, -5 ~ 5dB, 1dB/Step) - RCU / App
Yes / Yes
Night Time On/Off - RCU / App
Yes / Yes
Dynamic Rage On/Off - RCU / App
No / Yes
Auto Volume Leveler On/Off - RCU / App
No / Yes
Surround On/Off - RCU / App
Yes / Yes
AI Room Calibration (2 MIC In) - App
Yes
Soundbar Mode Control (by TV GUI)
Yes
TV Sound Mode Share
Yes
Wow Orchestra
Yes
Pass-through
Yes
Pass-through (4K)
Yes
VRR / ALLM
Yes
120Hz (4:2:0)
Yes
HDR10 / HDR 10+
Yes / No
Dolby Vision
Yes
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Yes
Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)
Yes
CEC (Simplink)
Yes
Works with Alexa (Controllee)
Yes
Spotify Connect
Yes
Tidal Connect
Yes
AirPlay 2
Yes
Works with the Google Assistant (Controllee)
Yes
Chromecast
Yes
Google Multi Zone (One Source → Multi Speaker)
Yes
Remote App - iOS / Android OS
Yes / Yes
Smart Phone File Playback (Bluetooth)
Yes
EZ Setup (BLE)
Yes
NSU / FOTA
Yes / No
Control with your TV Remote (Vol+/-, Mute)
Yes / Yes
Sound Sync - Bluetooth(LG TV) / Optical
No / Yes
Auto Power On/Off - Bluetooth (LGTV) / Optical
No / Yes
Auto Power On/Off - RCU / APP
Yes / Yes
A/V Sync (0~300ms) - RCU / APP
No / Yes
Woofer Level (-15 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step)
Yes
Channel Level (-6 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step)_Soundbar Main - Top / Center (Top) / Surround
Yes / Yes / No
Channel Level (-6 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step) Soundbar Rear - Rear_Front / Rear Surround / Rear Top
Yes / No / No
Mute
Yes
Auto Dimmer / Off - RCU / App
No / Yes
USB Host / Charge
Yes / No
LPCM
Yes
Dolby Atmos
Yes
Dolby TrueHD
Yes
Dolby Digital Plus
Yes
Dolby Digital
Yes
DTS:X
Yes
DTS-HD Master Audio
Yes
DTS-HD High Resolution
Yes
DTS Digital Surround
Yes
AAC / AAC+
Yes / Yes
MQA (w/ Tidal)
Yes
FLAC - C4A / USB
Yes / Yes
OGG - C4A / USB
Yes / Yes
WAV - C4A / USB
Yes / Yes
MP3 - C4A / USB
Yes / Yes
AAC - C4A / USB
Yes / Yes
Type
Adapter (23V, 2.61A)
Power Off Consumption
0.5W ↓
Power Consumption
37W
Type
SMPS
Power Off Consumption
0.5W ↓
Power Consumption
38W
Wireless Frequency
5GHz
Web Manual (File)
Yes (Full)
Built-in Manual (Book) (Simple or Full)
Yes (Simple)
Wall Mount Guide
Yes
Open Source - Yes (Full or Simple) / No
Yes (Full)
Warranty Card
Yes
Model Name
RAV21
Battery(Size)
AA x 2
Battery Built-in
Yes
TV Synergy Bracket (Wallmount & Stand)
Yes
HDMI Cable
Yes
Buy Directly
SC9S
LG Sound Bar SC9S 3.1.3ch Perfect Matching for OLED evo C Series TV with IMAX® Enhanced and Dolby Atmos®
Save $300 on the LG SC9S sound bar when you purchase a 77”, 65”, or 55” LG OLED evo C3 TV.