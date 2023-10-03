LG SJ1 Soundbar

About Cookies on This Site

DIMENSIONS

Main (W x H x D / mm)

900 x 52 x 29

Material - Mainset - Front

Grill

Material - Mainset - Top/Bottom

Mold

Stand or Foot (H / mm)

1

Carton Type

Offset

CHANNEL/OUTPUT POWER

Channel

2.0ch

Output Power (THD 10%) - Total

40W

Output Power (THD 10%) - Front

20W x 2

SPEAKER

Main - Tweeter Unit - Front Only

1.25" x 2

Main - Woofer Unit

1.25" x 4

CONNECTIVITY

General - Audio Input - Portable In (3.5Ø)

Yes

General - Optical

Yes (1)

Wireless - Bluetooth 4.0

Yes

INFORMATION DISPLAY

Display Type

Dot LED

LED indicator Colour

Red(Standby), White

SOUND MODE

Sound Effect - Standard

Yes

Sound Effect - Bass blast

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Bluetooth Stand-By

Yes

Control with your TV Remote - Vol + , - , Mute

Yes

Automatic Power on/off - Optical

Yes / Yes

Mute

Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

LPCM

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

POWER CONSUMPTION

Main - Type

Adaptor

Main - Power Off Consumption

0.5W Under

ACCESSORIES

Owners Manual - Web

Yes (full)

Owners Manual - Book

Yes (simple)

Remote Control Unit - Battery(Size)

AAA x 2

Batteries

Yes

Box Type

Flexo

UPC

UPC

772454069598

