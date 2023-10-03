We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG SJ1 Soundbar
All Spec
-
Main (W x H x D / mm)
-
900 x 52 x 29
-
Material - Mainset - Front
-
Grill
-
Material - Mainset - Top/Bottom
-
Mold
-
Stand or Foot (H / mm)
-
1
-
Carton Type
-
Offset
-
Channel
-
2.0ch
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Total
-
40W
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Front
-
20W x 2
-
Main - Tweeter Unit - Front Only
-
1.25" x 2
-
Main - Woofer Unit
-
1.25" x 4
-
General - Audio Input - Portable In (3.5Ø)
-
Yes
-
General - Optical
-
Yes (1)
-
Wireless - Bluetooth 4.0
-
Yes
-
Display Type
-
Dot LED
-
LED indicator Colour
-
Red(Standby), White
-
Sound Effect - Standard
-
Yes
-
Sound Effect - Bass blast
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Stand-By
-
Yes
-
Control with your TV Remote - Vol + , - , Mute
-
Yes
-
Automatic Power on/off - Optical
-
Yes / Yes
-
Mute
-
Yes
-
LPCM
-
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
-
Yes
-
Main - Type
-
Adaptor
-
Main - Power Off Consumption
-
0.5W Under
-
Owners Manual - Web
-
Yes (full)
-
Owners Manual - Book
-
Yes (simple)
-
Remote Control Unit - Battery(Size)
-
AAA x 2
-
Batteries
-
Yes
-
Box Type
-
Flexo
-
UPC
-
772454069598
