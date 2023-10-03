About Cookies on This Site

LG Sound Flex Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG Sound Flex Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer

SJ7

LG Sound Flex Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer

All Spec

PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS

Dolby Atmos

No

High Resolution Audio

No

Hi-Fi DAC

No

4K Passthrough (HDCP 2.2)

No

Home Cinema Mode

No

Group Play Mode

No

Auto Music Play

No

Google Cast Built-In

No

Spotify Connect

No

Adaptive Sound Control (ASC)

Yes (Primary)

GENERAL

Channel - Sound Bar Mode

2.1 ch

Channel - Rear Speaker Mode

4.1 ch

Channel - Portable Speaker Mode (Primary)

2.1 CH

Channel - Portable Speaker Mode (Secondary)

Stereo

Total Power

320W (140W on Battery)

CONVENIENCE

TV Remote Compatibility

Yes

Smartphone Remote App (iOS/ Android)

No/Yes

Universal Network Search

No

BLE EZ Setup

Yes

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Auto Volume Leveler

Yes

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Yes

Dynamic Range Control

No

SIMPLINK

Yes (Primary)

Network Software Update

No

Night Mode

Yes (Primary)

Display Type

LCD (5 char.)

SOUND MODES

ASC (Adaptive Sound Control: Default)

Yes (Primary)

Standard

Yes (Primary and Secondary)

Bass Blast

Yes (Primary)

Cinema

Yes (Primary)

AUDIO FORMAT

LPCM

Yes (Primary)

Dolby Atmos

No

Dolby TrueHD

No

Dolby Digital Plus

No

Dolby Digital

Yes (Primary)

DTS Digital Surround

Yes (Primary)

FLAC (Up to 192kHz)

No

OGG (Up to 48kHz)

No

WAV

No

ALAC

No

MP3

No

WMA

No

AAC(MPEG4)

No

AAC+

No

AIFF

No

SPEAKERS

Sound Bar Mode

Total: 320W (140W On Battery)
Primary Front and Secondary Front: 80W x 2
Subwoofer: 160W (80W)

Rear Speaker Mode

Total: 320W (140W on Battery)
Front: 80W (30W)
Surround: 80W (30W)
Subwoofer: 160W (80W)

Portable Speaker Mode

Primary Total: 160W
Secondary Total: 30W (30W)
Primary Front: 80W
Secondary Front: 30W (30W)
Primary Subwoofer: 80W

CONNECTIVITY

Ethernet

No

Wi-Fi Band

No

Bluetooth (ver. 4.0)

Yes

LG TV Sound Sync (Bluetooth)

Yes

LG TV Sound Sync (Optical)

Yes

HDMI Out

Yes (1.4)

HDMI Input

Yes (1.4)

Optical

Yes (1)

USB (Service Only)

No

Portable In (3.5mm)

No

POWER

Soundbar Power Consumption

TBD

Soundbar Standby Power Consumption

<0.5W

Subwoofer Power Consumption

TBD

Subwoofer Standby Power Consumption

<0.5W

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Sound Bar (W x H x D) Each x2 Primary & Secondary

340 x 74 x 110mm (x2)
13.4” x 2.9” x 4.3” (x2)

Subwoofer (W x H x D)

170 x 320 x 252mm
6.7” x 12.6” x 9.9”

Shipping Size (W x H x D)

491 x 456 x 223mm
19.33” x 17.95” x 8.78”

Sound Bar Weight

Primary 1.7 kg / 3.75 lbs
Secondary 1.8 kg / 4.0 lbs

Subwoofer Weight

4.3 kg / 9.26 lbs

Shipping Weight

9.9 kg / 21.83 lbs

INCLUDED ACCESSORIES

Remote Control

MA5 (Black)

Batteries

Yes (AAA x 2)

Optical Cable

Yes

Wall Mount Bracket

No

Cable Management

No

Warranty Card

Yes

WARRANTY/UPC

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts & Labour

UPC

772454068577

What people are saying