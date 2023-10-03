We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Sound Flex Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer
All Spec
-
Dolby Atmos
-
No
-
High Resolution Audio
-
No
-
Hi-Fi DAC
-
No
-
4K Passthrough (HDCP 2.2)
-
No
-
Home Cinema Mode
-
No
-
Group Play Mode
-
No
-
Auto Music Play
-
No
-
Google Cast Built-In
-
No
-
Spotify Connect
-
No
-
Adaptive Sound Control (ASC)
-
Yes (Primary)
-
Channel - Sound Bar Mode
-
2.1 ch
-
Channel - Rear Speaker Mode
-
4.1 ch
-
Channel - Portable Speaker Mode (Primary)
-
2.1 CH
-
Channel - Portable Speaker Mode (Secondary)
-
Stereo
-
Total Power
-
320W (140W on Battery)
-
TV Remote Compatibility
-
Yes
-
Smartphone Remote App (iOS/ Android)
-
No/Yes
-
Universal Network Search
-
No
-
BLE EZ Setup
-
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Auto Volume Leveler
-
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Range Control
-
No
-
SIMPLINK
-
Yes (Primary)
-
Network Software Update
-
No
-
Night Mode
-
Yes (Primary)
-
Display Type
-
LCD (5 char.)
-
ASC (Adaptive Sound Control: Default)
-
Yes (Primary)
-
Standard
-
Yes (Primary and Secondary)
-
Bass Blast
-
Yes (Primary)
-
Cinema
-
Yes (Primary)
-
LPCM
-
Yes (Primary)
-
Dolby Atmos
-
No
-
Dolby TrueHD
-
No
-
Dolby Digital Plus
-
No
-
Dolby Digital
-
Yes (Primary)
-
DTS Digital Surround
-
Yes (Primary)
-
FLAC (Up to 192kHz)
-
No
-
OGG (Up to 48kHz)
-
No
-
WAV
-
No
-
ALAC
-
No
-
MP3
-
No
-
WMA
-
No
-
AAC(MPEG4)
-
No
-
AAC+
-
No
-
AIFF
-
No
-
Sound Bar Mode
-
Total: 320W (140W On Battery)
Primary Front and Secondary Front: 80W x 2
Subwoofer: 160W (80W)
-
Rear Speaker Mode
-
Total: 320W (140W on Battery)
Front: 80W (30W)
Surround: 80W (30W)
Subwoofer: 160W (80W)
-
Portable Speaker Mode
-
Primary Total: 160W
Secondary Total: 30W (30W)
Primary Front: 80W
Secondary Front: 30W (30W)
Primary Subwoofer: 80W
-
Ethernet
-
No
-
Wi-Fi Band
-
No
-
Bluetooth (ver. 4.0)
-
Yes
-
LG TV Sound Sync (Bluetooth)
-
Yes
-
LG TV Sound Sync (Optical)
-
Yes
-
HDMI Out
-
Yes (1.4)
-
HDMI Input
-
Yes (1.4)
-
Optical
-
Yes (1)
-
USB (Service Only)
-
No
-
Portable In (3.5mm)
-
No
-
Soundbar Power Consumption
-
TBD
-
Soundbar Standby Power Consumption
-
<0.5W
-
Subwoofer Power Consumption
-
TBD
-
Subwoofer Standby Power Consumption
-
<0.5W
-
Sound Bar (W x H x D) Each x2 Primary & Secondary
-
340 x 74 x 110mm (x2)
13.4” x 2.9” x 4.3” (x2)
-
Subwoofer (W x H x D)
-
170 x 320 x 252mm
6.7” x 12.6” x 9.9”
-
Shipping Size (W x H x D)
-
491 x 456 x 223mm
19.33” x 17.95” x 8.78”
-
Sound Bar Weight
-
Primary 1.7 kg / 3.75 lbs
Secondary 1.8 kg / 4.0 lbs
-
Subwoofer Weight
-
4.3 kg / 9.26 lbs
-
Shipping Weight
-
9.9 kg / 21.83 lbs
-
Remote Control
-
MA5 (Black)
-
Batteries
-
Yes (AAA x 2)
-
Optical Cable
-
Yes
-
Wall Mount Bracket
-
No
-
Cable Management
-
No
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
-
Limited Warranty
-
1 Year Parts & Labour
-
UPC
-
772454068577
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)