2.0 ch 40W Compact Sound Bar with Bluetooth™

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

2.0 ch 40W Compact Sound Bar with Bluetooth™

Compact Design

Step up to bigger, better TV sound without adding big, bulky boxes. The SK1 sound bar has a classic, streamlined design that practically disappears beneath most TVs, a pleasure for the eyes as well as the ears.

Bluetooth™

Prized for its range and reliability, convenient Bluetooth wireless connectivity easily links portable devices such as smartphones and tablets—as well as compatible televisions—to a speaker or sound bar.

TV Remote Compatibility

Control select LG sound bars' basic functions with the TV remote from eight of the leading manufacturers* to add great sound with added convenience.

Sound Sync Wireless

Connecting a sound bar to the TV with a cable is a tried-and-true solution, but this model supports a convenient wireless audio link between the television and the speaker. Easy to set up, even easier to enjoy.

Alt text

*LG, Vizio, SONY, Samsung, Philips, Panasonic, Toshiba, Sharp
All Spec

BAR CODE

Bar Code

772454069918

GENERAL

Number of Channels

2

Output Power

40 W

Number of Speakers

2 EA

WEIGHT

Gross Weight

2.78 kg

Main

1.99 kg

AUDIO FORMAT

Dolby Digital

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Version

4

Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

Yes / -

Optical

1

