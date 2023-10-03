We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
2.1 ch 360 W High Res Audio Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos®
All Spec
-
Dolby Atmos Virtual Height
-
Yes
-
High Resolution Audio
-
24bit/96kHz
-
Hi-Fi DAV
-
Yes
-
4K Pass-Through
-
No
-
Google Cast Built-In
-
Yes
-
Adaptive Sound Control (ASC)
-
Yes
-
Channels
-
2.1ch
-
Total Power
-
360W
-
TV Remote Compatibility
-
Yes
-
Smartphone Remote App (iOS/ Android)
-
Yes/Yes
-
BLE EZ Setup
-
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Auto Volume Leveler
-
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Range Control
-
Yes
-
SIMPLINK
-
Yes
-
Network Software Update
-
Yes
-
Night Mode
-
Yes
-
Display Type
-
LCD (5 char.)
-
ASC (Adaptive Sound Control: Default)
-
Yes
-
Standard
-
Yes
-
Music
-
Yes
-
Bass Blast
-
Yes
-
Movie
-
Yes
-
LPCM
-
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos Virtual Height
-
Yes
-
Dolby TrueHD
-
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Plus
-
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
-
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
-
Yes
-
FLAC (Up to 192kHz)
-
Yes
-
OGG (Up to 48kHz)
-
Yes
-
WAV
-
Yes
-
MP3
-
Yes
-
WMA
-
Yes
-
AAC(MPEG4)
-
Yes
-
AAC+
-
Yes
-
AIFF
-
Yes
-
Total
-
360W
-
Front
-
80W x 2
-
Subwoofer
-
200W (wireless)
-
Ethernet
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth (ver. 4.0)
-
Yes
-
LG TV Sound Sync (Bluetooth)
-
Yes
-
LG TV Sound Sync (Optical)
-
Yes
-
HDMI Out
-
Yes (1.4)
-
HDMI Input
-
Yes (1.4)
-
Optical Input
-
Yes (1)
-
USB (Service Only)
-
Yes
-
Portable In (3.5mm)
-
Yes
-
Soundbar Power Consumption
-
26W
-
Soundbar Standby Power Consumption
-
0.5W↓
-
Subwoofer Power Consumption
-
33W
-
Subwoofer Standby Power Consumption
-
0.5W↓
-
TV Matching
-
49"↑
-
Sound Bar (W x H x D)
-
1061.0 x 57.5 x 87.0 mm
41.8” x 2.3” x 3.4”
-
Subwoofer (W x H x D)
-
221.0 x 390.0 x 312.8 mm
8.7” x 15.4” x 12.3”
-
Shipping Size (W x H x D)
-
1155 x 456 x 280 mm
45.5” x 17.9” x 11.0”
-
Sound Bar Weight
-
3.0 kg / 6.6 lbs
-
Subwoofer Weight
-
7.6 kg / 16.75 lbs
-
Shipping Weight
-
13.3 kg / 29.3 lbs
-
Remote Control
-
MA7
-
Batteries
-
Yes (AAAx2)
-
Optical Cable
-
Yes
-
Wall Mount Bracket
-
Yes
-
Cable Management
-
Yes
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
-
Limited Warranty
-
1 Year Parts & Labour
-
UPC
-
772454069888
