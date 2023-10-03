About Cookies on This Site

LG Soundbar SP8YA

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG Soundbar SP8YA

SP8YA

LG Soundbar SP8YA

front view with sub woofer
Print

All Spec

BAR CODE

Bar Code

195174010495

GENERAL

Number of Channels

3.1.2

Output Power

440 W

Number of Speakers

9 EA

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

Sampling

24bit/192kHz / 24bit/96kHz

Upbit / Upsampling

24bit/192kHz

SOUND EFFECT

AI Sound Pro

Yes

Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

Yes

Music

Yes

Standard

Yes

Cinema

Yes

Game

Yes

Clear Voice

Yes

Sports

Yes

WEIGHT

Gross Weight

17.1 kg

Main

4.4 kg

Subwoofer

7.8 kg

POWER

Power Consumption (Main)

45 W

Power Consumption (subwoofer)

38 W

Power Off Consumption (Main)

0.5 W ↓

Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)

0.5 W ↓

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Version

5

Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

Yes

HDMI In

1

HDMI Out

1

Optical

1

USB

1

Wireless Rear Ready

Yes

AirPlay 2

Yes

Chromecast

Yes

Spotify Connect

Yes

Wi-Fi

Yes

Works with Alexa

Yes

Works with the Google Assistant

Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

AAC

Yes

AAC+

Yes

Dolby Atmos

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

DTS Digital Surround

Yes

DTS:X

Yes

HDMI SUPPORTED

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Yes

Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

Yes

CEC (Simplink)

Yes

Dolby Vision

Yes

HDR10

Yes

Pass-through

Yes

Pass-through (4K)

Yes

ACCESSORY

Warranty Card

Yes

Remote Control

Yes

Wall Mount Bracket

Yes

Optical Cable

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Remote App - iOS/Android OS

Yes

TV Sound Mode Share

Yes

Soundbar Mode Control

Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

Main

1060 x 57 x 119 mm

Subwoofer

221.0 x 390.0 x 312.8 mm

