Magic Remote Control for select 2018 AI ThinQ™ Smart TV

LG AI ThinQ® Smart TV Magic Remote
COMPATIBLE LG TV MODELS
OLED W8,E8,C8,B8
Super UHD SK9500,SK9000,SK8070,SK8000
UHD 4K UK7700,6570,6500,6300