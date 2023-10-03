We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Gallery Stand
Learn how the Gallery Stand will add elegance to your space.
Alt text
Headline can be up to 200 characters.
Alt text
**The Gallery Stand is available with the OLED G1(65",55"), OLED C1(65",55"), OLED A1(65",55"), NANO85(65", 55"), NANO80(65", 55"), NANO75(65", 55"), UP80(65", 55"), UP77(65", 55"), OLED GX(65",55"), OLED CX(65",55"), OLED BX(65",55"), NANO95(55"), NANO90(65", 55"), NANO85(65", 55"), NANO80(65", 55"), OLED C9(65",55"), OLED B9(65",55"), SM95(55"), SM90(55"), SM86(65", 55"), and SM81(65", 55").
All Spec
-
OLED Models
-
2021 G1, C1, A1 series (65/55” only)
2020 GX, CX, BX series (65/55” only)
2019 C9, B9 series (65/55” only)
-
NanoCell Models
-
2021 NANO85, NANO80, NANO75 series (65/55” only)
2020 NANO90, NANO85 series (65/55” only)
2019 SM90 (55” only), SM86, SM81 series (65/55” only)
-
UHD 4K Models
-
2021 UP80 series (65/60/55”)
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
1159 x 882.9 x 761 mm / 45.63” x 34.76” x 29.96”
-
Product Weight
-
6kg / 13.23 lbs
-
Shipping Dimensions
-
1270.7 x 220.98 x 876.3 mm / 50.03” x 8.70” x 34.50”
-
Shipping Weight
-
10.4kg / 22.93 lbs
-
Limited Warranty
-
1 Year Limited Replacement
-
UPC
-
195174010617
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)
Buy Directly
FS21GB
LG Gallery Stand