LG B2 4K OLED w/ ThinQ AI

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

Front view
Eco-friendly LG OLED cardboard packaging depicted around thriving trees and mountains.
Sustainability

Packaged for the planet.

In line with LG's green initiatives, your OLED is boxed with just enough packaging to get to you safely. The recyclable cardboard box and bio-based remote control bag put less pressure on the environment, from production through to disposal.
Packaged for the planet. OUR MISSION FOR THE PLANET
The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes. Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.

Alt text

Brilliance in picture.

Alt text

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Punchier picture quality.

Dynamic Tone Mapping uses the α7 Gen 5 AI Processor to detect what's in the frame and apply the optimal tone curve. The result is natural HDR, deep contrast, and intricate detail.
*Screen images simulated.
α7 Gen 5 AI Processor

Beauty meets brains.

The brains behind the beauty. Following deep learning advancements, LG's α7 Gen 5 AI Processor enhances objects in the foreground and background to add natural depth, and makes colours spectacularly vivid yet accurate.
FIND OUT MORE
*Screen images simulated.
Infinite Contrast

Dazzling darks, luminous lights.

With no backlight to dull their impact,self-lit pixels achieve the deepest blacks for crisp contrast in every light. Visuals are more defined, so you can make out subtle details your eyes usually miss.
*Screen images simulated.
Immersive Surround Sound

Hear them coming in on you.

The α7 Gen 5 AI Processor up-mixes 2-channel audio into virtual 5.1.2 channel sound. Feel the action and chaos around you as you venture deeper into your game world.

People sit on a couch watching a concert with bubbles depicting surround sound around them.

ThinQ AI & webOS

Television just for you.

Need inspiration for movie night? ThinQ gives recommendations based on your taste. Set up profiles for everyone at home to quickly dive back into their favourite TV series and receive tailored news and sports updates.
FIND OUT MORE
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
**Menus displayed may be different upon release.
***Voice Command availability may vary by products and countries.
Design

Sleek and streamlined.

Now, you won't want to hide your television. With an unbelievably slim design, it fits seamlessly into your space. Gallery Stand gives you the freedom to place it anywhere while neatly concealing unsightly cables.
FIND OUT MORE

An evening scene of LG OLED B2 sitting on a TV cabinet in a cozy living room. A front view of LG OLED B2 sitting on a TV stand in a warmly lit room with a plant and coffee table with books. A close-up angled view of LG OLED B2's base. An LG OLED B2 with Gallery Stand is in the corner of an artist's room with watercolour paintings on display.

*Gallery Stand is supported by 65B2 and 55B2.
True Cinema Experience

Now, you're the main character.

Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos come together for sensational immersion. Experience entertainment with heart-pounding audio and extraordinary visuals.
FIND OUT MORE

People sit on a couch watching an action movie with a huge bubble around them and the television depicting movie immersion.

Entertainment

All your favourites in one place.

Ready for movie night. All set up for binging. Find virtually anything to watch on the available streaming apps. With Netflix1, Disney 2, Amazon Prime3, Apple TV 4, plus LG channels5, something exciting is always showing.
FIND OUT MORE

A poster of Money Heist from Netflix, The Book of Boba Fett from Disney Plus, The Wheel of Time from Prime Video, and See from Apple TV Plus.

*Content and app availability may vary by country or region.
**Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.
Cloud Gaming

The new league of gaming.

With the seamless addition of GeForce NOW, there's a whole cloud of games waiting for you to play. Rediscover games you love and find new favourites straight from your television.

In a scene from Cyberpunk 2077 shown on an LG OLED display, the player drives through a neon-lit street on a motorbike.

*Only 65G2 is shown in the image for example purposes. All 2022 LG OLED models feature eco-friendly packaging.
1.Netflix streaming membership required.
2.Disney subscription required. Subject to terms at http://www.disneyplus.com ⓒ 2022 Disney and its related entities.
3.Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
4.Subscription required for Apple TV . Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, Registered in the U.S. and other countries.
5.Supported service may differ by country.
SELF-LIT OLED

True darkness brings the light.

LG OLED pixels light up independently with no backlight to dull their glow. Now, dark areas are perfectly black with no light bleed or halo effect. Envision a crisp picture with unmatched depth.
FIND OUT MORE
*Screen images simulated.
Ultimate Gaming

Powerful winning machine.

Up your play with the first televisions in the industry to support Dolby Vision Gaming 4K at 120Hz for more fluid and realistic gaming. With a 1ms response time, NVIDIA G-Sync compatibility, AMD FreeSync Premium, and VRR support, even ultra-fast action appears clear and smooth.
FIND OUT MORE

Two people sit on a couch playing a racing game with a controller and LG OLED G2 in a living room.

Print

Key Spec

Display Type

4K OLED

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

Wide Color Gamut

OLED Color

Picture Processor

α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

Dolby Atmos

Yes

All Spec

BAR CODE

Bar Code

195174028285

ACCESSIBILITY

Gray Scale

Yes

High Contrast

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

AUDIO

AI Sound

AI Sound Pro (Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes

Dolby Atmos

Yes

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

WiSA Ready

Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.0)

Ethernet Input

1ea

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 3)

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI Upscaling

AI 4K Upscaling

AI Brightness Control

Yes

AI Genre Selection

Yes (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)

AI Picture

AI Picture Pro

Dimming Technology

Pixel Dimming

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI)

Motion

OLED Motion

Picture Mode

9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

Picture Processor

α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K

SMART TV

Home Dashboard

Yes

Art Gallery

Yes

Family Settings

Yes

Operating System (OS)

webOS 22

Sports Alert

Yes

ThinQ

Yes

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Works with Apple Airplay2

Yes

Works with Apple Homekit

Yes

GAMING

Game Optimizer

Yes (Game Dashboard)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

HGIG Mode

Yes

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

TV Weight with Stand

30

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

1879 x 1130 x 285

Packaging Weight (Overseas)

42.8

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1723 x 992 x 55.3

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

1723 x 1043 x 270

TV Stand (WxD)

749 x 270

TV Weight without Stand

26.7

VESA Mounting (WxH)

400 x 200

TEST LOCAL NAME

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Display Type

4K OLED

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

Wide Color Gamut

OLED Color

