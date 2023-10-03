LG Z2 88 Inch 8K OLED Signature w/ ThinQ AI

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Best matching Sound bar
Experience the exceptional with 8K OLED.
Beauty meets brains.
The finest definition of display.
A bird's eye view of a city at sunset with each tiny window in every skyscraper clearly defined.
Dazzling darks, luminous lights
The details set the tone.
Sounds like you're in the scene.
People sit on a couch watching a concert with bubbles depicting surround sound around them.
Television just for you.
**Menus displayed may be different upon release.
***Voice Command availability may vary by products and countries.
Flex your display.
An LG OLED Z2 with Floor Stand sits in front of a vast window overlooking fields and mountains. An LG OLED Z2 sits on a TV stand in an Earth-toned living room with plants and coordinating decorations. An LG OLED Z2 hangs on the gray wall of a living room with a modern rocking chair and cactus plants. A side view of LG OLED Z2's Floor Stand.
Now, you're the main character.
People sit on a couch watching an action movie with a huge bubble around them and the television depicting movie immersion.
All your favourites in one place.
A poster of Money Heist from Netflix, The Book of Boba Fett from Disney Plus, The Wheel of Time from Prime Video, and See from Apple TV Plus.
**Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.
Powerful winning machine.
Two people sit on a couch playing a racing game with a controller and LG OLED G2 in a living room.
The new league of gaming.
In a scene from Cyberpunk 2077 shown on an LG OLED display, the player drives through a neon-lit street on a motorbike.
Alt text
2.In the 1st year of the warranty, panel, parts, and labor costs are covered. In the 2nd - 5th year of the warranty, only panels are covered, and labor will be charged.
3.5-year panel warranty covers 88Z2 and 77Z2.
4.Depending on the installation environment, there may be a slight gap between the TV and the wall.
5.Installation into a stud is recommended. Please note that the anchors supplied may not be appropriate for all situations. Read all instructions and consult with a professional, if necessary, prior to starting installation.
6.Netflix streaming membership required.
7.Disney subscription required. Subject to terms at http://www.disneyplus.com ⓒ 2022 Disney and its related entities.
8.Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
9.Subscription required for Apple TV . Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, Registered in the U.S. and other countries.
10.©2022 WarnerMedia Direct, LLC. All Rights Reserved. HBO MaxTM is used under license.
11.Supported service may differ by country.
Headline can be up to 200 characters.
Key Spec
-
Display Type
-
8K OLED
-
Refresh Rate
-
120Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
OLED Color
-
Picture Processor
-
α9 Gen5 AI Processor 8K
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
-
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
All Spec
-
Bar Code
-
195174030028
-
Gray Scale
-
Yes
-
High Contrast
-
Yes
-
Invert Colors
-
Yes
-
AI Sound
-
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 7.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
WiSA Ready
-
Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)
-
Bluetooth Support
-
Yes (v 5.0)
-
Ethernet Input
-
1ea
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
-
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
1ea
-
AI Upscaling
-
AI 8K Upscaling
-
AI Brightness Control
-
Yes
-
AI Genre Selection
-
Yes (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)
-
AI Picture
-
AI Picture Pro 8K
-
Dimming Technology
-
Pixel Dimming
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
-
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
-
4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)
-
Motion
-
OLED Motion
-
Picture Mode
-
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
Picture Processor
-
α9 Gen5 AI Processor 8K
-
Home Dashboard
-
Yes
-
Art Gallery
-
Yes
-
Family Settings
-
Yes
-
Operating System (OS)
-
webOS 22
-
Sports Alert
-
Yes
-
ThinQ
-
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
-
Yes
-
Works with Apple Airplay2
-
Yes
-
Works with Apple Homekit
-
Yes
-
Game Optimizer
-
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
-
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
Yes
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
-
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
-
Yes
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
-
Yes
-
TV Weight with Stand
-
104
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
2126 x 1386 x 710
-
Packaging Weight (Overseas)
-
151
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
-
1961 x 1120 x 49.9
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
-
1961 x 1456 x 281
-
TV Stand (WxD)
-
1961 x 281
-
TV Weight without Stand
-
42
-
Display Resolution
-
8K (7,680 x 4,320)
-
Display Type
-
8K OLED
-
Refresh Rate
-
120Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
OLED Color
What people are saying
-
Buy Directly
OLED88Z2PUA
LG Z2 88 Inch 8K OLED Signature w/ ThinQ AI