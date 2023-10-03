NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. THIS CONTEST IS SUBJECT TO ALL APPLICABLE FEDERAL, PROVINCIAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS AND IS VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW. PARTICIPATION IN THIS CONTEST CONSTITUTES FULL AND UNCONDITIONAL AGREEMENT WITH AND ACCEPTANCE OF THESE OFFICIAL RULES.



(1) CONTEST PERIOD: The LG 2019 Best Seats Tickets Giveaway (the “ Contest”) begins at 8:00 AM EST on October 14, 2019 and ends April 3, 2020 (the “Contest Period”).



(2) ELIGIBILITY: The Contest is only open to legal residents of Ontario who are eighteen (18) years of age or older and living within a 75 mile radius of Scotiabank Arena (40 Bay St., Toronto, Ontario) (the “ Territory”) at the time of entry (each an “ Entrant”). The Entrant must hold a valid, functional email address at the time of entry and prize award.



Employees and the immediate families (including those with whom they are domiciled) of Forsman & Bodenfors, 340 King St. East, 5th Floor Toronto, ON M5A 1K8 (the “ Administrator”), LG Electronics Canada, Inc. (“ LG Canada” or the “ Contest Sponsor”), Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment Partnership (collectively, " MLSE” or “ Prize Supplier”), the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Toronto Raptors, the National Basketball Association and the National Hockey League (the “Leagues”), the League Member Teams, , and each of their respective subsidiaries, affiliates, directors, officers, governors, agents, their advertising and promotional agencies (altogether the “ Released Parties”) are not eligible to enter the Contest.



(3) HOW TO ENTER: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. An Entrant may submit one (1) Entry for the Contest Period.



There is one (1) way to enter the Contest (an “ Entry”):



I. To enter the Contest, an eligible Entrant may complete the following steps during the Contest Period to receive one (1) Entry into the Contest:



a. Sign up for LG Canada’s e-newsletter by visiting lg.com/ca_en/BestSeats or lg.com/ca_en/News and following the instructions on the webpage.

b. Read and accept the Official Rules and Regulations for the contest. Any Entrant’s execution of step (a) above will be deemed to constitute such Entrant’s express acceptance of these Official Rules.



Once all of the above steps are completed, the Entrant will receive one (1) Entry into this Contest.



Limit of one (1) Entry per email address owned by the Entrant. Entries will be declared invalid if they are late, illegible, incomplete, damaged, irregular, or mechanically or electronically reproduced.



All Entries received outside of the Contest Period will be declared invalid.



If it is discovered by the Contest Sponsor (using any evidence or other information made available to, or otherwise discovered by, the Contest Sponsor) that any person has attempted to use multiple names, identities, email addresses and/or any automated, macro, script, robotic or other system(s) or program(s) to enter or otherwise participate in or disrupt this Contest, he/she may be disqualified from the Contest, and any future contests of the Contest Sponsor, in the sole discretion of the Contest Sponsor.



The Contest Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to require proof of identity and/or eligibility (in a form acceptable to the Contest Sponsor – including, without limitation, government issued photo identification): (i) for the purposes of verifying an Entrant’s eligibility to participate in this Contest; (ii) for the purposes of verifying the eligibility and/or legitimacy of an Entry entered (or purportedly entered) for the purposes of this Contest; and/or (iii) for any other reason the Contest Sponsor deems necessary, in its sole discretion, for the purposes of administering this Contest in accordance with these Official Rules. Failure to provide such proof to the satisfaction of the Contest Sponsor in a timely manner may result in disqualification of the Entrant, in the sole discretion of the Contest Sponsor.



Each potential winner of a Prize (a “ Selected Entrant”) may also be requested to provide the Contest Sponsor with reasonable proof that the Selected Entrant is the Authorized Account Holder of the email address associated with the winning Entry. In the event of a dispute regarding the identity of the person submitting an Entry, the Entry will be deemed to be submitted by the Authorized Account Holder in whose name the email account is registered, provided that person meets all other eligibility criteria of this Contest. " Authorized Account Holder" shall mean the natural person assigned to an email address and/or telephone number by an Internet access provider, online service provider, telephone service provider or other organization that is responsible for assigning email addresses for the domain associated with the submitted email.



All Entries shall become the property of the Contest Sponsor and none shall be returned. Each Entrant irrevocably assigns and transfers to the Contest Sponsor any and all rights, title, and interest in each Entry including, without limitation, all copyright in such Entry. The Contest Sponsor shall have the right to edit or modify Entries for use in perpetuity and each Entrant waives any and all moral rights that he/she may have in the Entry.



By entering the Contest, each Entrant agrees to be bound by the Official Rules and the decisions of Contest Sponsor, which are final with respect to all matters relating to the Contest.



(4) PRIZES:



All prizes may be referred to herein as a “ Prize” or, collectively, as “ Prizes.”



There is one (1) Prize available to be won for select Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Raptors home game during the Contest Period (each, a “ Game”), which will consist of one (1) pair of tickets to a Game at Scotiabank Arena (40 Bay St., Toronto, Ontario). Specific seat location to be determined by Contest Sponsor in its sole discretion. Game dates and times will be determined by the League in their sole discretion.



There will be thirty-one (31) Prizes awarded.



The Approximate Retail Value (“ ARV”) of the Prizes will vary by game:



National Hockey League – Toronto Maple Leafs



Game Date.......................ARV (CAD per Prize)

October 15........................................$566.00

October 19........................................$954.00

October 21........................................$566.00

October 25........................................$728.00

October 29........................................$728.00

November 5......................................$630.00

November 7......................................$630.00

November 9......................................$360.00

November 15....................................$954.00

November 30....................................$534.00

December 4......................................$462.00

January 16 .......................................$534.00

February 3........................................$414.00

February 7........................................$534.00

February 13......................................$462.00

March 12..........................................$462.00

March 19..........................................$462.00

March 21...........................................$534.00



National Basketball Association – Toronto Raptors



Game Date.......................ARV (CAD per Prize)

November 6........................................$154.00

November 25......................................$244.00

November 27......................................$184.00

December 1........................................$244.00

December 3........................................$184.00

December 5........................................$244.00

December 11......................................$460.00

December 16......................................$154.00

December 25......................................$284.00

December 31......................................$154.00

January 12..........................................$284.00

January 22..........................................$244.00

January 28..........................................$154.00

February 5..........................................$184.00

February 10........................................$154.00

February 23........................................$184.00

February 25........................................$244.00

March 14............................................$184.00

March 20............................................$244.00

March 22............................................$184.00

March 24............................................$460.00

April 3.................................................$284.00

April 10...............................................$184.00



A Prize Winner is not entitled to any difference between the actual retail value of the Prize and the approximate retail value of the Prize as stated herein.



Only the items listed above as a Prize are provided under this Contest as a Prize. Any and all incidental costs and expenses associated with any Prize, or use of any Prize, that are not specifically referred to herein as being included in such Prize, including, but not limited to, installation of any Prize, expenses, operational fees and maintenance, shall be the sole responsibility of the Prize’s Winner.



Each Prize Winner must follow all directions of the Contest Sponsor or its authorized representative with respect to a Prize they are selected for, or any aspect thereof. Failure to do so may result in termination of participation, or continued participation, in the Prize or any aspect thereof.



Prize Winner and his/her guest acknowledge and accept all risk of damages, injury or other loss incidental to any game for which tickets are issued, whether occurring before, during or after the game, and hereby voluntarily agree to assume the same. The Contest Sponsor and the Prize Supplier reserve the right to refuse admission and/or to expel from the game and/or any other aspect of the Prize, any person whose conduct is deemed by them to be objectionable. Expulsion from the game cancels the tickets for the offending individual(s) and the individual(s) thereupon forfeit(s) all claims with respect to the tickets. Participation in the Prize is subject to compliance with all applicable laws, by-laws, regulations and any applicable facility or carrier rules; failure to comply may result in non-admission or expulsion from further participation in the Prize.



Each Prize, as outlined above, must be accepted as awarded, without substitution, and is not transferrable, refundable, for resale or, where applicable, convertible to cash or other tender. THE CONTEST SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT, AT ITS SOLE DISCRETION, IN THE EVENT THAT A PRIZE, OR ANY COMPONENT OF A PRIZE, CANNOT BE AWARDED AS DESCRIBED HEREIN FOR ANY REASON RELATING TO CONTEST SPONSOR (AND NOT WINNER), AT ITS SOLE DISCRETION, TO SUBSTITUTE THE SAME FOR ANOTHER PRIZE OR COMPONENT OF SIMILAR VALUE, WITHOUT NOTICE OR LIABILITY. In the event that a substitute prize (or prize component) is awarded, such prize (or prize component) must be accepted as awarded and cannot be exchanged for cash (where applicable) or otherwise. By accepting a Prize, or a substitute prize, each winner agrees to waive all recourse against Contest Sponsor if a Prize (or substitute prize) or a component thereof does not prove satisfactory, either in whole or in part.



The odds of winning a Prize will depend on the number of eligible entries received during the Contest Period and such odds diminish as prizes are claimed.



(5) WINNER SELECTION:



There will be one (1) random draw for select Games that the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Toronto Raptors play during the Contest Period (each, a “ Prize Draw”). Each Prize Draw will be from among all eligible Entries received during the Contest Period. Each Prize Draw will be held at the offices of the Administrator (340 King St. East, 5th Floor Toronto, ON M5A 1K8).



Prize Draws will take place ahead of each Game based on the chart outlined below (each, a “ Draw Date”):



Toronto Maple Leafs



Game Date..........................................Draw Date

October 15.............................................October 14

October 19.............................................October 18

October 21.............................................October 20

October 25.............................................October 24

November 5............................................November 4

November 7............................................November 6

November 9............................................November 8

November 15..........................................November 14

November 30..........................................November 29

January 16..............................................January 15

December 4............................................December 3

February 3..............................................February 2

February 7..............................................February 6

February 13............................................February 12

March 12................................................March 11

March 19................................................March 18

March 21................................................March 20



Toronto Raptors



Game Date.......................................Draw Date

November 6........................................November 5

November 25......................................November 24

November 27......................................November 26

December 1........................................November 31

December 3........................................December 2

December 5........................................December 4

December 11......................................December 10

December 16......................................December 15

December 25......................................December 20

December 31......................................December 20

January 12.........................................January 11

January 22.........................................January 21

January 28.........................................January 27

February 5..........................................February 4

February 10........................................February 9

February 23........................................February 22

February 25........................................February 24

March 14............................................March 13

March 20............................................March 19

March 22............................................March 21

March 24............................................March 23

April 3................................................April 2

April 10..............................................April 9



The Prize Draws shall be in accordance with these Official Rules. Administrator or Contest Sponsor reserves the right to reschedule any Prize Draw at any time and for any reason without prior notice or liability.



Each Selected Entrant for each respective Prize Draw will be contacted by the Administrator or Contest Sponsor following each Prize Draw via e-mail account used by the Selected Entrant to enter the Contest. If a Selected Entrant cannot be contacted or does not respond to the Contest Sponsor’s email within three (3) hours of the first attempted contact by the Administrator or Contest Sponsor, he/she will be considered to have forfeited his/her entitlement to the corresponding Prize for the Entry Period and will be disqualified, and another Entrant may be selected from the remaining eligible Entries in the same manner as described above until such time as contact is made with a Selected Entrant, there are no more eligible Entries, or there is insufficient time to award the Prize for which an Entrant is being selected, whichever comes first. In the event that an alternate Entrant is required to be selected, this same Winner Selection process, outlined in this Rule 5, will apply to such alternate Entrant. Contest Sponsor is not responsible, for any reason whatsoever, for any failed attempts to contact a selected Entrant and shall have no liability or responsibility towards any Selected Entrant who could not be contacted in accordance with these Official Rules.



No telephone contact, email or other correspondence in association with the Contest will be entered into except with the Selected Entrant.



(6) CLAIMING YOUR PRIZE



Upon successful contact with the Selected Entrant via email, that Selected Entrant will be required to provide certain contact information, as requested by the Contest Sponsor (e.g. full name, age, telephone number, email address). To be declared a winner (“ Winner”), the Selected Entrant must answer correctly, without assistance of any kind, whether mechanical or otherwise, a mathematical skill-testing question provided by the Contest Sponsor. Each Selected Entrant will also be required to sign a Declaration, Release and Waiver Form (the “ Release Form”) confirming compliance with the Official Rules, acceptance of the Prize as awarded, without substitution, and releasing the Released Parties from any liability in connection with the Prize or the Contest before being granted his/her Prize.



If the Selected Entrant does not meet all of the Contest requirements, fails to correctly answer the skill-testing question, refuses to provide the contact information requested by the Contest Sponsor or Administrator or does not sign and return the Release Form to the Contest Sponsor or Administrator within the time frame outlined, that Selected Entrant will forfeit his/her Prize and the Contest Sponsor or Administrator shall be entitled to select another Entrant from the remaining eligible Entries until such time as contact is made with an Entrant or there are no more eligible Entries, whichever comes first. This process may continue until the Prize has been awarded or there is insufficient time to permit the awarding of the Prize. The Contest Sponsor and Administrator is not responsible, whether as a result of human error or otherwise, for any failure to contact a Selected Entrant.



The Release Form cannot be amended or altered in any way, and must be signed and returned by a Selected Entrant without any changes to its terms. Any changes to the terms of the Release Form will result in disqualification of the Selected Entrant at Contest Sponsor’s sole discretion. If a selected Entrant elects to amend, alter or change any of the terms, or if s/he refuses to sign, or return, the Release Form without any changes, alternations or amendments, the Selected Entrant hereby agrees that the Selected Entrant’s Entry shall be declared void by Contest Administrator and any entitlement to a Prize shall be voluntarily forfeited, and an alternate Entrant may be selected by random draw in the same manner as described in Rule 5 of these Official Rules.



The Contest Sponsor or Administrator will contact the Winner following receipt of his/her signed Release Form and provide instructions to Winner on how to access the Prize via the MLSE mobile application.



GENERAL RULES



In the event of a conflict between these Official Rules and any instructions or interpretations of these Official Rules given by an employee of the Contest Sponsor regarding the Contest, these Official Rules shall prevail. In the event of any discrepancy or inconsistency between the terms and conditions of these Official Rules and disclosures or other statements contained in any Contest-related materials, the terms and conditions of these Official Rules shall prevail, govern and control.



(7) INDEMNIFICATION

By submitting an Entry into this Contest, each Entrant confirms his or her understanding of and compliance with these Official Rules. Each Entrant, and his/her representatives, heirs, next of kin or assignees (“ Entrant’s Representatives”), hereby releases and holds the Released Parties harmless from any and all liability for any injuries, loss or damage of any kind to the Entrant, Entrant’s Representatives or any other person, including personal injury, death or property damage, resulting in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from acceptance, possession, use or misuse of the Prize, participation in the Contest, any breach of the Official Rules, or in any Prize-related activity. The Entrant and Entrant’s Representatives agree to fully indemnify the Released Parties from any and all claims by third parties relating to the Contest, without limitation.



(8) LIMITATION OF LIABILITY



None of the Released Parties assumes any liability for any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by website users or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Contest or by any technical or human error which may occur in the processing of Entries, the selection of Winners or for any printing or other errors in any Contest materials. The Released Parties assume no responsibility for any error, omission, tampering, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation or transmission, communications line failure, theft or destruction or authorized access to, or alteration of Entries. The Released Parties are not responsible for any problems, viruses or technical malfunction of any telephone network or lines, computer on-line systems, servers or providers, computer equipment, software, failure of email on account of technical problems or traffic congestion on the Internet or at any website or combination thereof, including injury or damage to an Entrant’s or to any other person's computer related to or resulting from participating or downloading materials in the Contest.



None of the Released Parties assumes any liability for any personal injury or property damage or losses of any kind, including without limitation, direct, indirect, consequential, incidental or punitive damages which may be sustained to an Entrant's or any other person's computer equipment resulting from an Entrant's attempt to either participate in the Contest or download any information in connection with participating in the Contest or use of any website. Without limiting the foregoing, everything on any website is provided "as is" without any warranty of any kind, either express or implied, including but not limited to, the implied warranties of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose or non-infringement.



If there is, as a result of any error, mistake or glitch, more potential winners than contemplated in these Rules, Contest Sponsor reserves the right to hold a random draw amongst all claimants of a prize in order to award the correct number of prizes, which is limited to one (1) for this Contest. In such an event, Contest Sponsor will not be liable, in any respect, to any claimants of a prize for any reason whatsoever.



(9) CONTEST ADMINISTRATION



All decisions regarding the Contest remain with the Contest Sponsor. The Contest Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to modify, cancel, suspend and/or terminate any or all parts of the Contest for any reason.



The Contest Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual found to be in violation of these Official Rules. The Contest Sponsor reserves the right to refuse an Entry from a person whose eligibility is in question or who has been disqualified or is otherwise ineligible to enter. Any attempt to tamper with the entry process, interfere with these Official Rules, deliberately damage any website or undermine the administration, security or legitimate operation of the Contest, is a violation of criminal and civil laws, and the Contest Sponsor reserves the right to seek damages and/or other relief (including attorneys’ fees) from all persons responsible for such acts to the fullest extent permitted by law, which may include banning or disqualifying Entrants from this and future contests of the Contest Sponsor. In its sole determination, the Contest Sponsor may disqualify any person who acts in any manner to threaten or abuse or harass any person and to void all such person’s associated Entries. The Contest Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to terminate or suspend the Contest should fraud, virus, bugs, or other reasons beyond the control of the Contest Sponsor corrupt the security, proper play or administration of the Contest.



(10) PRIVACY AND PUBLICITY RIGHTS



By entering this Contest, Entrants consent to the collection and use of their personal information by Administrator and/or Contest Sponsor for the purposes of administering the Contest and awarding the Prizes. The personal information of Contest Entrants will not be sold or used for any purpose other than in connection with this Contest without consent. By accepting a Prize, the Winner grants to the Released Parties the perpetual right to use his/her name, biographical information, image, photos and/or likeness and statements for programming, promotion, trade, commercial, advertising and publicity purposes, at any time or times, in all media now known or hereafter discovered, worldwide, including but not limited to on television, video, the World Wide Web and Internet, without notice, review or approval and without additional compensation, except where prohibited by law.



The Contest Sponsor respects your right to privacy. Personal information collected from Entrants will only be used by the Contest Sponsor to administer the Contest and, only if consent is actively given at the time of entry, to provide Entrants with information regarding upcoming promotions and/or events from the Contest Sponsor. For more information regarding the manner of collection, use and disclosure of personal information by the Contest Sponsor, please refer to the Contest Sponsor’s privacy policy, available at http://www.lg.com/ca_en/privacy. For more information regarding the manner of collection, use and disclosure of personal information by MLSE, please refer to http://www.mlse.com/privacy.



(11) GOVERNING LAW



The Contest shall be governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario and the federal laws of Canada applicable therein. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, all issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules or the rights and obligations as between any person and/or Entrant and the Contest Sponsor in connection with the Contest shall be governed by and construed and interpreted in accordance with the internal laws of the Province of Ontario, Canada, including the procedural provisions of those laws, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules or provisions that would cause the application of any other jurisdiction’s laws. The Contest Sponsor and all Entrants hereby attorn to the jurisdiction of the courts of that Province, sitting in the City of Toronto, Ontario, in respect of the determination of any matter, issue or dispute arising under or in respect of these Official Rules and/or the Contest and agree that any such determination shall be brought solely and exclusively before such courts.



(12) TAX INFORMATION



Liability for any applicable taxes (including income and withholding tax) imposed by any government, if any, on any Prize won is the sole responsibility of the winner of such Prize.



(13) ADDITIONAL TERMS



The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these Official Rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable or illegal, these Official Rules shall otherwise remain in effect and shall be construed in accordance with the terms as if the invalid or illegal provision were not contained herein.



Any words herein importing the masculine gender shall include the feminine gender and vice versa in both the singular and the plural.



All trademarks, logos and slogans are the property of their respective owners and are used under license or with approval.



Prize Supplier: By entering the Contest, each Entrant acknowledges and agrees that MLSE’s sole and exclusive role in the Contest is that of Prize Supplier and that MLSE is in no way responsible for the administration of the Contest or the selection of winners and that all such responsibility rests with the Contest Sponsor. By participating in the Contest, each entrant releases and agrees to indemnify MLSE and hold it harmless from and against any and all costs, claims, damages, (including, without limitation, any special, incidental or consequential damages), or any other injury, whether due to negligence or otherwise, to person(s) or property (including, without limitation, death or violation of any personal rights, such as violation of right of publicity/privacy, libel, or slander), due in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, to participation in the Contest, or arising out of participation in any Contest-related or Prize-related activity, or the receipt, enjoyment, participation in, use or misuse, of any Contest or Prize-related activity, whether hosted by the Contest Sponsor or a third party.