Multi Split, Outdoor Unit, 24k Btu, R32

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High energy efficiency
LG provides efficient and powerful cooling with an advanced compressor and technologies.
Powerful cooling
LG outdoor units are compatible with low-ambient, continuous cooling environments such as data centers.
Silent operation for outdoor unit
The outdoor unit’s low-noise operation creates a more comfortable and quieter atmosphere.
Key Feature
- Extreme cold performance: Rated Heating Operation down to -25°C
- Compatible with Ducted and Ductless indoor units
- Ultra quiet fan and compressor (down to 49dB)
- Base Pan Heater for reliable defrost
- Can be paired with up to 3 indoor units
All Spec
CLASSIFICATION
Chassis
U36A
ALLOWABLE MAX. CAPACITY FOR INDIVIUAL INDOOR UNIT
Max (kBtu/h)
24
ALLOWABLE TOTAL CAPACITY OF CONNECTED INDOOR UNIT
Max (kBtu/h)
33
COMBINATION LIMIT
Number of Indoor Units (EA)
2~3
COMPRESSOR
Model x No.
RJB036MAB x 1
Motor Type
BLCD
Oil Charging amount (cc x No.)
1100 x 1
Oil Type
PVE
Type
Scroll
CONNECTING CABLE
Power Supply Cable(H07RN-F,included earth) (to ODU) (mm² × cores)
12 AWG x 3
COOLING CAPACITY
Min ~ Max (Btu/h) (Non ducted / Ducted)
8400 ~ 30000 / 10380 ~ 27500
Min ~ Max (kW) (Non ducted / Ducted)
2.46 ~ 8.79 / 3.04 ~ 8.05
Rated (Btu/h) (Non ducted / Ducted)
24000 / 22000
Rated (kW) (Non ducted / Ducted)
7.03 / 6.45
DIMENSIONS
Net(W x H x D) (mm)
950 x 834 x 330
Shipping(W x H x D) (mm)
1140 x 918 x 461
EFFICIENCY
COP (W/W) (Non ducted / Ducted)
3.70 / 3.60
EER2 (Btu/W) (Non ducted / Ducted)
13.5 / 12.5
ELECTRICAL CHARACTERISTIC
Comp_Rated Load Amperes (Max) (A)
17
Maximum Fuse Amperes (MFA) (A)
30
Minimum Circuit Amperes (MCA) (A)
23.1
Outdoor Fan Motor_Full Load Amperes (A)
0.65
EXTERIOR
Color
Warm Gray
HEATING CAPACITY
Min ~ Max (Btu/h) (Non ducted / Ducted)
10240 ~ 31200 / 13200 ~ 28800
Min ~ Max (kW) (Non ducted / Ducted)
3.00~9.14 / 3.87~8.43
Rated (Btu/h) (Non ducted / Ducted)
26000 / 24000
Rated (kW) (Non ducted / Ducted)
7.62 / 7.03
HEAT EXCHANGER
Rows x Columns x FPI
3 x 38 x 14
MAXIMUM HEIGHT DIFFERENCE
IDU - IDU(Max) (m)
7.5 (24.6 ft)
IDU - ODU(Max) (m)
15 (49.2ft)
OUTDOOR FAN
Air Flow Rate (m³/min x No.)
60.0 (2119 ft3/min)
Type
Propeller
OUTDOOR FAN MOTOR
Output (W x No.)
124 x 1
Type
BLDC
PIPE CONNECTING SOCKET
Connection Type(Gas)
Flare
Connection Type(Liquid)
Flare
PIPING LENGTH
Each Branch(Rated / Max / Min) (m)
- / 25(82ft) -
Total Piping(Max) (m)
74(246.1ft)
POWER INPUT(COOLING)
Min ~ Max (kW) (Non ducted / Ducted)
0.94~2.64 / 1.13~2.66
Rated (kW) (Non ducted / Ducted)
1.78 / 2.08
POWER INPUT(HEATING)
Min ~ Max (kW) (Non ducted / Ducted)
1.23 ~ 3.09 / 1.36 ~ 2.77
Rated (kW) (Non ducted / Ducted)
2.08 / 1.94
POWER SUPPLY
Case 1
208/230 V ~ 60 Hz 1Ph
Limit Range of Voltage(Case 1) (V)
187.2 ~ 253
REFRIGERANT
Additional Charging amount(Branch) (g/m)
20.46(0.22oz/ft)
Chargeless-Pipe Length(Branch) (m)
37.5(123.0ft)
Control Type
Electronic Expansion Valve
GWP(Global Warming Potential)
675
Precharged Amount (kg)
2.4(5.29lbs)
Type
R32
t-CO₂ eq.
1.620
RUNNING CURRENT(COOLING)
Min/Max (A) (Non ducted / Ducted)
4.2 ~11.9 / 5.1~12.0
Rated (A) (Non ducted / Ducted)
8.1 / 8.0
RUNNING CURRENT(HEATING)
Rated (A) (Non Ducted / Ducted)
9.4 / 8.8
SOUND PRESSURE LEVEL (OUTDOOR UNIT)
Cooling / Heating (@ 1.5m height) (dB(A))
52/55
TESTING COMBINATION
Testing Combination (Model x No.) (Non ducted / Ducted)
KNMAB071A x 1EA, KNUAB091A x 2EA / KNMKB121A x 2EA
WEIGHT
Net (kg)
68
Shipping (kg)
76
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