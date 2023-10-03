About Cookies on This Site

14" Mobile Thin Client with 16:10 IPS Display

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

14ZT90P-G.AM32U1

14ZT90P-G.AM32U1

14” Mobile Thin Client with 16:10 IPS Display

Front view
Why Cloud Device

Productivity and Efficiency

LG offers various Thin Client form factors. LG’s excellence in laptop products can add value to your work environment with better performance, lower costs, and portability than a conventional PC device.

lg thin client offering better performance and lower costs than a conventional PC device

Enhanced Security
Enhanced Security
Access Anytime, Anywhere

Access Anytime, Anywhere

Making Operations More Efficient

Making Operations More Efficient

cloud-14zt90p-win-10-i3-01-2-4-icon-collaboration.jpg

Improved Collaboration

Business Continuity

Business Continuity

Cost Savings

Cost Savings

VDI to improve work efficiency in cloud environment
VDI Compatible

Flexibility of Work Practices

LG’s 14ZT90P supports multiple VDI (Virtual Desktop Infrastructure) used by customers and fits their software and hardware needs. This maximizes work efficiency by saving time and cost when working across platforms.
LG Cloud Device Manager enabling enhanced management for cloud device
LG Cloud Device Manager

Enhanced Management for Cloud Device

It’s the optimized management software for LG thin clients. IT administrators can use web browsers to easily access LG Cloud Device Manager, and centrally manage and control multiple LG thin clients for high security, work efficiency, and TCO reduction effect.

*LG Cloud Device Manager is only available to LG thin clients that Windows 10 IoT OS is installed.

Smart Start for improved security and work efficiency in cloud environments
Smart Start

Customized for Each User to Heighten the Security

Thanks to Smart Start, IT administrators can set user’s thin client environment for security and concentration on work. So, users can get to work in the pre-set work environment and find only work-related factors such as app icons, PC info, power option, and background.
14" Screen & 999g

Uncompromising Lightweight

LG’s 14ZT90P is newly engineered to increase your productivity with a 16:10 professional display, productivity-enhancing design and powerful processors, while remaining faithful to its lightweight body. So, you can get heavy work done anytime, anywhere.

Uncompromising Lightweight

14”

Large Screen

999g

Ultra-Lightweight Body

WUXGA Resolution on 16:10 IPS Display

16:10 screen with WUXGA (1920X1200) resolution is designed for your productivity offering a full grasp of more information on a page - 11% more screen real estate compared to 16:9 ratio. And the 4-way slim bezel provides an immersive experience.
Display for efficient work
11% More Screen
A display that offers 11% more screens
Work Efficiently
Compact Size

Slim Design for Your Productivity

Reduced bezel and body size makes 14ZT90P compact. And the minimalist straight-lined design in addition to hidden hinge reduces distraction so raise your focused immersion.

Slim design body

Intel® Core™ processor

Powerful Performance

Featuring the powerful 11th generation Intel® Core™ processors, LG’s 14ZT90P helps you complete your work faster and easier than ever.

11th Gen Intel® CPU offering Powerful Performance with the Latest Processor and System Memory

Intel Processor icon

Processor

Intel® TGL-U Core i3
RAM icon

RAM

8GB LPDDR4
Storage icon

Storage

SSD 256GB
14ZT90P offers an 72Wh battery with high capacity
72Wh Battery

72Wh Battery with High Capacity

LG’s 14ZT90P offers an 72Wh battery with high capacity. So, it helps you can keep working outside the office during your working hours.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Thunderbolt™ 4

Transfer, Charge and Display at Once

Thunderbolt™ 4 lets you enjoy up to 5K display, data transfer, and USB4™ compatibility over a single cable with stability, scalability and security.

Thunderbolt™ 4 offering to Transfer, Charge and Display at Once.

*The above features may not function properly depending on the cable that the user is using.
*Thunderbolt™ cable is not included in the package.

Improved usability with Built-in Webcam
Built-in Webcam & Speakers

Enhanced Usability

Through the built-in HD webcam and the integrated speaker, you can stay connected with clients and host various meetings and video conferences as if you were working in the office.

Accurate and Comfortable Keyboard

The keyboard, designed for extended comfort and efficiency, delivering a satisfying typing experience.

Expanded Keycaps

Extra big and flat keycaps enable seamless typing, reducing typos.

Enhanced Key Stroke

Elevated 1.65mm key stroke helps relive fatigue in your hands.

Wide Touch Pad

The wide​ touchpad helps you to control comfortably even without using a mouse.
Power button for High Security
Power button for High Security

Power and Security at Your Fingertips

Simply touch the power button to power your thin client and login at once.
The full metal body of gram having passed the demanding MIL-STD-810G military standard of durability and reliability
MIL-STD-810G

Proven Durability

The full metal body made from magnesium alloy used as aircraft material is lightweight and strong. Its durability is clarified by passing the demanding MIL-STD-810G military standard of durability and reliability that checks seven factors from low pressure and dust to high and low temperatures.
Low Pressure

Low Pressure

High Temperature

High Temperature

Low Temperature

Low Temperature

Dust

Dust

Vibration

Vibration

Salt Fog

Salt Fog

Salt Fog

Shock

*MIL-STD-810 standard testing and certification by KOLAS (Korea Laboratory Accreditation Scheme) Labs September to November 2020.
*The shock test involved Functional Shock and Transit Drop.

Print

All Spec

PROCESSOR

Processor

i3-1115G4 DC (3.0 GHz, Turbo up to 4.1 GHz, Smart Cahce 6 MB, 28 W)
Pentium 7505U (2.0 GHz, Turbo up to 3.5 GHz, Smart Cache 4 MB, 15W)

GRAPHICS

Graphics

Intel UHD Graphics

OPERATING SYSTEM

Operating System

Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSC (Value SKU)
NonOS

SYSTEM MEMORY

System Memory

8 GB (LPDDR4x 3733 MHz), Dual channel

DISPLAY

Display

35.5cm(14.0") WUXGA (1920x1200) IPS LCD

STORAGE

SSD #1

NVMe 256 GB

CONNECTIVITY

Wireless

Intel Wireless-AX201 (802.11ax, 2x2, BT Combo)

Bluetooth

Bluetooth 5.1

WEBCAM

Webcam

HD Webcam with Dual Mic

AUDIO

Audio

HD Audio

SPEAKER

Speaker

Stereo Speaker (Max. 2.0 W x 2)

SECURITY

Security

SSD Security, Finger Print, TPM

INPUT DEVICE

Keyboard

Full Size Backlit Keyboard
(US: 79 Key, UK: 80 Key w/o Numeric Keypad)

Pointing Device

Precision Touch Pad (Scroll & Gesture Function)

EXPANSION SLOT

MMC

UFS / Micro-SD

I/O PORT

I/O Port

USB 3.2 Gen 2x1 (x2), USB 4 Gen 3x2 Type C (x2, USB PD & TBT4),
HP-Out(4Pole Headset, US type), HDMI, Slim Kensington Lock

BATTERY

Battery

72Wh (Li-Ion)

AC ADAPTER

AC Adapter

65W 2pin (Wall-mount 'I' type for Korea)
65W 2pin (Desktop type for Global except Korea) + Power cord

BUTTON

Button

Power button with Finger Print

LED

LED

PWR, DC-In

DIMENSION

Dimension

313.4 x 215.2 x 16.8 mm

WEIGHT

Weight

Under 999 g

DESIGN(FINISHING)

Design (Finishing)

- A part: Mg (Black)
- B part: PC-ABS
- C part: Mg (Black), KBD: Texture (Black)
- D part: Mg (Black)

S/W

Pre-Installed App

Windows 10 IoT

What people are saying