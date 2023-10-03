We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
14” Mobile Thin Client with 16:10 IPS Display
Productivity and Efficiency
lg thin client offering better performance and lower costs than a conventional PC device
Uncompromising Lightweight
WUXGA Resolution on 16:10 IPS Display
Slim Design for Your Productivity
Slim design body
Powerful Performance
11th Gen Intel® CPU offering Powerful Performance with the Latest Processor and System Memory
Transfer, Charge and Display at Once
Thunderbolt™ 4 offering to Transfer, Charge and Display at Once.
Accurate and Comfortable Keyboard
The keyboard, designed for extended comfort and efficiency, delivering a satisfying typing experience.
*MIL-STD-810 standard testing and certification by KOLAS (Korea Laboratory Accreditation Scheme) Labs September to November 2020.
*The shock test involved Functional Shock and Transit Drop.
All Spec
-
Processor
-
i3-1115G4 DC (3.0 GHz, Turbo up to 4.1 GHz, Smart Cahce 6 MB, 28 W)
Pentium 7505U (2.0 GHz, Turbo up to 3.5 GHz, Smart Cache 4 MB, 15W)
-
Graphics
-
Intel UHD Graphics
-
Operating System
-
Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSC (Value SKU)
NonOS
-
System Memory
-
8 GB (LPDDR4x 3733 MHz), Dual channel
-
Display
-
35.5cm(14.0") WUXGA (1920x1200) IPS LCD
-
SSD #1
-
NVMe 256 GB
-
Wireless
-
Intel Wireless-AX201 (802.11ax, 2x2, BT Combo)
-
Bluetooth
-
Bluetooth 5.1
-
Webcam
-
HD Webcam with Dual Mic
-
Audio
-
HD Audio
-
Speaker
-
Stereo Speaker (Max. 2.0 W x 2)
-
Security
-
SSD Security, Finger Print, TPM
-
Keyboard
-
Full Size Backlit Keyboard
(US: 79 Key, UK: 80 Key w/o Numeric Keypad)
-
Pointing Device
-
Precision Touch Pad (Scroll & Gesture Function)
-
MMC
-
UFS / Micro-SD
-
I/O Port
-
USB 3.2 Gen 2x1 (x2), USB 4 Gen 3x2 Type C (x2, USB PD & TBT4),
HP-Out(4Pole Headset, US type), HDMI, Slim Kensington Lock
-
Battery
-
72Wh (Li-Ion)
-
AC Adapter
-
65W 2pin (Wall-mount 'I' type for Korea)
65W 2pin (Desktop type for Global except Korea) + Power cord
-
Button
-
Power button with Finger Print
-
LED
-
PWR, DC-In
-
Dimension
-
313.4 x 215.2 x 16.8 mm
-
Weight
-
Under 999 g
-
Design (Finishing)
-
- A part: Mg (Black)
- B part: PC-ABS
- C part: Mg (Black), KBD: Texture (Black)
- D part: Mg (Black)
-
Pre-Installed App
-
Windows 10 IoT
