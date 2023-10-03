About Cookies on This Site

14ZT90P-G.AX32A8

14” Mobile Thin Client with 16:10 IPS Display

All Spec

DISPLAY

Diagonal (inch)

14 inch

Diagonal (cm)

35.5 cm

Aspect Ratio

16:10

Panel Type

IPS

Resolution

1920 x 1200

Brightness (Typ.)

300 nits

SYSTEM

Processor

Intel TigerLake-U Core i3

OS

Non OS

Memory

8GB LPDDR4x

Graphics

Intel UHD Graphics

Storage (SSD)

NVMe 256GB

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI

1 x HDMI (Output)

USB

2 x USB 3.2 Type-A
2 x USB 4 Type-C (Thunderbolt™ 4)

SIGNAL

Mic-in

Yes

Headphone Out

Yes (4Pole Headset, US type)

NETWORKING

Wireless

Intel® Wireless-AX201 (802.11ax, 2x2, BT Combo)

Bluetooth

BT 5.1

Ethernet

10/100 Megabit or Gigabit with RJ45 Gender via USB Type-C™ port (sold separately)

SPEAKER

Built-in Stereo

2 x 2W

BATTERY

Battery

72Wh Li-ion

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

WxDxH (mm)

313.4 x 215.2 x 16.8

Weight

999g

WEBCAM

Webcam

Yes (HD Webcam with Dual Mic)

SECURITY

TPM (Trust Platform Module)

Yes

Fingerprint

Yes

