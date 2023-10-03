About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
23'' Class All-in-One Zero Full HD Client TERA2 (23.0'' diagonal)

Specs

Reviews

Support

23'' Class All-in-One Zero Full HD Client TERA2 (23.0'' diagonal)

23CAV42K-BL

23'' Class All-in-One Zero Full HD Client TERA2 (23.0'' diagonal)

Print

All Spec

PANEL

Screen Size (Inches)

23 Inches

Panel Type

AH-IPS

Colour Depth (DFC)

16.7M

Pixel Pitch (mm)

0.2652 (H) x 0.2652 (V)

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Screen Resolution

1920 × 1080

Brightness

250 cd/m2 (Typ)
200 cd/m2 (Min)

Contrast Ratio

1000:1 (Typ)

Response Time (ms) (GTG)

14ms

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178 / 178 (CR≥10)

Surface Treatment

Non-Glare

TAA Complaint

Yes

Protocol

PCoIP

INPUT(SIGNAL)

D-Sub

Yes

OUTPUT(SIGNAL)

DVI

Yes (Dual)

Others

10 / 100 / 1000

INPUT/OUTPUT

USB 2.0

6 (4 Back, 2 Side)

Others

LAN (Ethernet)

D-sub in

Yes

Audio Input (Mic In)

Yes

DVI-I out (Dual)

Yes

Headphone Out

Yes

Speakers

1W x 2

SYSTEM

Networking

10 / 100 / 1000 Ethernet

Processor

Teradici Tera2321 PCoIP Chip

Memory

512MB

SPECIAL FEATURES

USB 2.0 Input

Yes (6)

UPoE available with AUPoE* Adapter

Yes *AUPoE sold separately

STANDARD CERTIFICATION

UL(cUL)

Yes

TUV-Type

Yes

FCC-B, CE

Yes

RoHS

Yes

POWER

Type

Adapter (19V DC)

Input

100-240V

Normal Consumption On (Typical)

24W (D-Sub) / 29W (Cloud)

Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

0.5W (D-sub) / 7W (Cloud)

DC Off (Max)

0.5W (D-sub) / 0.5W (Cloud)

POWER CONSUMPTION(TYPICAL)

Watts in on

24W (D-sub) / 29W (PCoIP)

Watts in sleep

0.5W (D-sub) / 7W (PCoIP)

Watts in off

0.5W (D-sub) / 0.5W (PCoIP)

FREQUENCY

H-Frequency (Analog)

30 kHz ~ 68 kHz

V-Frequency (Digital)

57 Hz ~ 63 Hz

STAND

VESA Mount

100mm x 100mm

Pivot

Yes

Base detachable

Yes

Tilt

-5°(front) / 15°(rear)

Swivel(Angle)

90°

Height (mm)

130mm

DIMENSIONS

Set with stand (WxDxH)

21.4" x 5.1" x 15.2"

Set without stand (WxDxH)

21.4" x 1.9" x 13.1"

Box (WxDxH)

24.3" x 7.8" x 15.9"

Set with stand (lbs)

12.3 Ibs

Set without stand (lbs)

7.4 Ibs

Box (lbs)

16.2 lbs

ACCESSORIES

D-Sub

Yes

Power Cord

Yes

UPC CODE

UPC Code

719192 191624

WARRANTY

Warranty

3-Year Limited Warranty (Parts/Labour/Backlight)

What people are saying