About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
24” IPS FHD All-in-One Thin Client for Medical & Healthcare with Dual-band RFID & Quad-core Processor

Specs

Reviews

Support

24” IPS FHD All-in-One Thin Client for Medical & Healthcare with Dual-band RFID & Quad-core Processor

24CN670N-6A

24” IPS FHD All-in-One Thin Client for Medical & Healthcare with Dual-band RFID & Quad-core Processor

front view
Print

All Spec

DISPLAY

Diagonal

23.8"

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Panel Type

IPS

Resolution

Full HD (1920 x 1080)

Brightness (Typ./Min.)

250cd/m², 200cd/m²

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1,000:1

Response Time (GTG)

5ms (Faster)

Viewing Angle (CR≧10)

178° (Right/Left), 178° (Up/Down)

SYSTEM

Processor

IntelⓇ Celeron J4105 (Quad-core Processor)

OS

Non OS

Memory

4GB DDR4

Graphics

Integrated

Storage

16GB eMMC

CONNECTIVITY

DisplayPort

1 x DisplayPort (Output)

HDMI

1 x HDMI (Input)

USB

2 x USB 2.0 Type-A, 4 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A, 1 x USB Type-C™

Mic-in

Mic-in & Headphone Out Combo

Headphone out

Mic-in & Headphone Out Combo

NETWORK

Wireless

Dual Band 802.11a/b/g/n/ac 2 x 2

Bluetooth

BT 5.0 Combo

Ethernet

Yes (Gigabit)

SPEAKER

Built-in Stereo

Yes (2 x 3W)

DIMENSION & WEIGHT

W x H x D (with Stand)

553.8 x 512.9 x 240 (mm)

W x H x D (without Stand)

553.8 x 353.3 x 63 (mm)

Weight (with Stand)

6.20kg

Weight (without Stand)

4.05kg

VESA

100 x 100 (mm)

STAND

Adjustable Stand

Tilt: -5°~35°, Height Range: 130mm, Swivel: 0°~355°, Pivot: ±90° (Bi-directional)

SECURITY

TPM (Trust Platform Module)

Hardware TPM 2.0

What people are saying