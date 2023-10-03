About Cookies on This Site

27" Full HD All-in-One Thin Client

27CN650N-6N

27" Full HD All-in-One Thin Client

front view

USB Type-C™

With a single USB Type-C™ connection, delivers up to 4K hi-resolution imagery and transmits data with faster transfer speeds at once.

Various Interface

1) DisplayPort 2) USB Type-C™ 3) USB 3.0 4) Gigabit Ethernet 5) HDMI 6) Headphone & Mic Combo 7) USB 2.0
Print

All Spec

INFO

Product name

Cloud Device

Year

2020

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 1.0W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

1.24W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

30W

SW APPLICATION

Dual Controller

NO

LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

NO

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

NO

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Weight in Shipping [kg]

10.5

Weight without Stand [kg]

5.6

Weight with Stand [kg]

7.8

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

707x516x233

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

622.3x371.5x61.0

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

622.3x531.7x239.6

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

300

Color Gamut (Typ.)

NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.3114 x 0.3114

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Size [Inch]

27

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

250

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

16.7M

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:1

Panel Type

IPS

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

60

Size [cm]

68.6

Color Gamut (Min.)

N/A

Curvature

NO

SOUND

Maxx Audio

YES

Speaker

3W x 2

Bluetooth Conectivity

YES

DTS HP:X

NO

Rich Bass

NO

ACCESSORY

Display Port

NO

HDMI

NO

USB-C

NO

DVI-D

NO

Thunderbolt

NO

CONNECTIVITY

Daisy Chain

NO

DisplayPort

YES(Out 1ea)

DVI-D

NO

D-Sub

NO

HDMI

YES(1ea)

Headphone out

NO

Thunderbolt

NO

DP Version

1.2

USB-C

YES(Out 1ea)

USB-C (Data Transsmission)

YES

USB-C (Power Delivery)

N/A

Mic In

NO

Audio In

NO

Built-in KVM

NO

Line out

NO

Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

NO

Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

N/A

FEATURES

Black Stabilizer

YES

Flicker Safe

YES

HDR 10

NO

HDR Effect

NO

HW Calibration

NO

PBP

NO

PIP

NO

Reader Mode

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Super Resolution+

YES

AMD FreeSync™

NO

Color Weakness

YES

Crosshair

NO

Dynamic Action Sync

NO

Color Calibrated in Factory

NO

Advanced True Wide Pol.

NO

Auto Brightness

NO

Auto Input Switch

NO

Dolby Vision™

NO

FPS Counter

NO

Mini-LED Technology

NO

Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

NO

Nano IPS™ Technology

NO

NVIDIA G-Sync™

NO

OverClocking

NO

RGB LED Lighting

NO

User Defined Key

NO

VESA DisplayHDR™

NO

VRR

NO

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

STANDARD

RoHS

YES

