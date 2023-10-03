About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
34" UltraWide™ All-in-One Thin Client

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

34" UltraWide™ All-in-One Thin Client

34CN650N-6N

34" UltraWide™ All-in-One Thin Client

front view

USB Type-C™

With a single USB Type-C™ connection, delivers up to 4K hi-resolution imagery and transmits data with faster transfer speeds at once.

Various Interface

1) DisplayPort 2) USB Type-C™ 3) USB 3.0 4) Gigabit Ethernet 5) HDMI 6) Headphone & Mic Combo 7) USB 2.0
Print

All Spec

INFO

Product name

UltraGear

Year

2023

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (Max.)

160W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.5W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

129W

SW APPLICATION

Dual Controller

YES

LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

YES

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Weight in Shipping [kg]

16

Weight without Stand [kg]

8.6

Weight with Stand [kg]

10.9

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

1100 x 550 x 317

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

992.7 x 457 x 218

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

992.7 x 647.7 x 362.5(↑) 992.7 x 537.7 x 362.5(↓)

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

200

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1500000:1

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.303 x 0.303

Resolution

3440 x 1440

Response Time

0.03ms (GtG)

Size [Inch]

44.5

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

160

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07B

Panel Type

OLED

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

240

Size [cm]

113

Color Gamut (Min.)

DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

Curvature

800R

FEATURES

Black Stabilizer

YES

HDR 10

YES

HDR Effect

YES

HW Calibration

HW Calibration Ready

PBP

2PBP

PIP

YES

Reader Mode

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync Premium

Color Weakness

YES

Crosshair

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Color Calibrated in Factory

YES

Auto Input Switch

YES

FPS Counter

YES

NVIDIA G-Sync™

G-SYNC Compatible

RGB LED Lighting

Hexagon Lighting

User Defined Key

YES

VRR

YES

Others (Features)

Hexagon Lighting, VESA DSC Tech. DTS HP:X (4-pole H/P Out)

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Swivel

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

SOUND

DTS HP:X

YES

STANDARD

RoHS

YES

ACCESSORY

Display Port

YES

HDMI

YES (ver 2.1)

Others (Accessory)

Stand Cable holder, Screw Driver

USB A to B

YES

Remote Controller

YES

CONNECTIVITY

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

HDMI

YES(2ea)

Headphone out

4-pole (Sound+Mic)

USB Downstream Port

YES(2ea/ver3.0)

USB Upstream Port

YES(1ea/ver3.0)

DP Version

1.4

SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)

YES

What people are saying