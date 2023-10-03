About Cookies on This Site

38'' class Curved UltraWide Thin Client Monitor

38'' class Curved UltraWide Thin Client Monitor

38CK950N-1C

38'' class Curved UltraWide Thin Client Monitor

DISPLAY

Diagonal

37.5"

Panel Type

IPS (Curved)

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Brightness (Typical / Min)

300cd/m2 (Typ) 240cd/m2 (Min)

Resolution

3840 x 1600

Contrast Ratio

1,000:1 (Typ)

Response Time (GTG)

5ms (High)

Viewing Angle

178°/178°

SYSTEM

Processor

AMD Ryzen 3 (2core 4thread)

Memory

8GB DDR4 (up to 16GB)

OS

Non OS with Blank SSD (Windows 10 Pro compatible)

Graphics

Integrated

Storage (SSD)

128GB

SIGNAL

Display Port

1 x DP (Output, ver. 1.2), 1 x DP (Input, ver. 1.2)

HDMI

1 x HDMI (Input, ver. 2.0)

USB

2 x USB3.1 gen2 Type-A / 2 x USB3.1 gen2 Type-C

Mic-in

Mic-in & Headphone Out Combo

Headphone Out

Mic-in & Headphone Out Combo

NETWORKING

Wireless

802.11a/b/g/n/ac_Antenna (Internal)

BT

BT4.2 + LE

Ethernet

Yes (Gigabit)

SPEAKER

Built-in Stereo

Yes (10W x 2)

BATTERY

Battery

(No Battery)

DIMENSTIONS & WEIGHTS

W x D x H (with Stand)

35.3" x 9.3" x 25.0"

Weight

22.5 lbs / 10.2 kg

W x D x H (without Stand)

35.3 x 3.9 x 16.7 (in) / 897.3 x 100.3 x 424 (mm)

VESA

100 x 100 (mm)

WEBCAM

Webcam

Yes

SECURITY

TPM (Trust Platform Module)

Hardware TPM 2.0

What people are saying