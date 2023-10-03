About Cookies on This Site

Box Type Thin Client

CL600N-6N

Box Type Thin Client

CL600N-6N
Productivity and Efficiency
Why Cloud Computing

Productivity and Efficiency

LG offers various Thin Client form factors. LG’s excellence in display products can add value to your work environment with better performance and lower costs than a conventional PC device.
More Powerful Performance
Quad-core Processor

More Powerful Performance

With advanced Quad-core Processor (Intel® Celeron J4105) and a powerful system memory option (4GB DDR4), CL600N helps you complete your work faster and easier than ever.
The Most Productive Workstation
Up to 3 Display Support

The Most Productive Workstation

CL600N supports up to 3 displays: two 4K displays and one QHD display. With the most flexibility for multi-monitor set-up options, you can get more done in less time.

Various Interface

1) DisplayPort 2) USB Type-C™ 3) USB 3.0 4) Gigabit Ethernet 5) SFP Ready 6) USB 2.0 7) Headphone & Mic Combo
High-Performance Connection
USB Type-C™

High-Performance Connection

CL600N with USB Type-C™ port provides fast data transfer speeds along with high levels of power flow. With a single USB Type-C™ cable, you can simultaneously transmit data, video, and audio as well as charging CL600N.
Silent and Cost-efficient
Fanless Design

Silent and Cost-efficient

The fanless design increases the CL600N's lifespan and also reduces replacement costs. Also its low-noise performance and excellent thermal controls provide a pleasant work environment.
Print

All Spec

INFO

Product name

Cloud Device

Year

2019

SW APPLICATION

Dual Controller

NO

LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

NO

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

NO

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 1.2W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

1.2W

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Weight in Shipping [kg]

1.685

Weight without Stand [kg]

0.8

Weight with Stand [kg]

0.82

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

260 x 164 x 101

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

199 x 137 x 35

SOUND

Maxx Audio

NO

Speaker

1.2W x 1

Bluetooth Conectivity

YES

DTS HP:X

NO

Rich Bass

NO

STANDARD

RoHS

YES

ACCESSORY

Display Port

NO

HDMI

NO

USB-C

NO

DVI-D

NO

Thunderbolt

NO

CONNECTIVITY

Daisy Chain

NO

DisplayPort

YES(Out 2ea)

DVI-D

NO

D-Sub

NO

HDMI

NO

Headphone out

NO

Thunderbolt

NO

DP Version

1.2

USB-C

YES(1ea)

USB-C (Data Transsmission)

YES

USB-C (Power Delivery)

N/A

Mic In

NO

Audio In

NO

Built-in KVM

NO

Line out

NO

Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

NO

Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

N/A

FEATURES

Black Stabilizer

NO

Flicker Safe

NO

HDR 10

NO

HW Calibration

NO

PBP

NO

PIP

NO

Reader Mode

NO

Smart Energy Saving

NO

Super Resolution+

NO

AMD FreeSync™

NO

Color Weakness

NO

Crosshair

NO

Dynamic Action Sync

NO

Color Calibrated in Factory

NO

Auto Brightness

NO

Dolby Vision™

NO

Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

NO

Nano IPS™ Technology

NO

NVIDIA G-Sync™

NO

VESA DisplayHDR™

NO

MECHANICAL

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

