24'' class (24.0'' diagonal) All-in-One Zero Full HD Client TERA2 (V series)

24'' class (24.0'' diagonal) All-in-One Zero Full HD Client TERA2 (V series)

24CAV37K-B

24'' class (24.0'' diagonal) All-in-One Zero Full HD Client TERA2 (V series)

PANEL

TAA Complaint

Yes

Panel Size (measured diagonally)

24” (23.8”)

Processor

Teradici Tera2321 PCoIP Chip

RAM

512MB

Protocol

PCoIP

Networking

10 / 100 / 1000

Color Depth

16.7M

Pixel Pitch(mm)

0.275(H) x 0.275(V) 0.2652 (H) x 0.2652 (V)

Contrast Ratio

1,000:1 (Typ) 5,000,000:1 (DFC)

Response Time (on/off)

14ms (GTG)

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178°/178°

Surface Treatment

Hard coating, Anti-Glare

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Brightness (Typ)

250 cd/m²

Color Depth (DFC)

16.7M

Panel Type

AH-IPS

Resolution

1,920 x 1,080

INPUT(SIGNAL)

D-Sub

Yes

OUTPUT(SIGNAL)

DVI

Yes

Others

10 / 100 / 1000

INTERACTIVE

USB 2.0

6 (4 Back, 2 Side)

INPUT(AUDIO)

Mic In

Yes

OUTPUT(AUDIO)

Headphone Out

Yes

SYSTEM

Networking

10/100/1000 Ethernet

Processor

Teradici Tera2321 PCoIP Chip

Memory

512MB

SPECIAL FEATURE

IPS

Yes

2.0 USB Input (6)

Yes

UPoE available with AUPoE* Adapter

Yes

CABINET

Color

Black Texture

Set (with Stand) (WxHxD)

22.4” x 13.4” x 2"

Set Weight (with Stand)

12.1 Ibs.

Set (without Stand) (WxHxD)

22.4” x 15.3” x10.2”

Set Weight (without Stand)

10.6 Ibs.

Box (WxHxD)

25.3" x 7.6" x 16.1"

Box Weight

15.4 Ibs

Stand

Base detachable, Tilt, Yes / -5° (front), 35° (rear), Swivel (90°), Height (130mm), Pivot

VESA Standard Mount Interface

100mm x 100mm

STANDARD CERTIFICATIONS

UL(cUL)

Yes

TUV-Type

Yes

FCC-B, CE

Yes

RoHS

Yes

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

USB 2.0

6 (4 Back, 2 Side)

Others

LAN (Ethernet)

Headphone Out

Yes

DVI-I out (Dual)

Yes

D-sub in

Yes

Audio Input (Mic In)

Yes

SPEAKER

Speaker

Yes (5W x 2)

POWER

Type

Adapter (19V DC)

Input

100 ~ 240V

Normal On (typ.)

24W (Monitor) / 29W (Cloud)

Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)

0.5W (Monitor) / 5.5W (Cloud)

DC Off (Max)

0.5W (Monitor) / 0.5W (Cloud)

POWER CONSUMPTION(TYPICAL)

Watts in on

24W (D-sub) / 29W (PCoIP)

Watts in sleep

0.5W (D-sub) / 7W (PCoIP)

Watts in off

0.5W (D-sub) / 0.5W (PCoIP)

FREQUENCY

H-Frequency (Analog)

30 kHz ~ 68 kHz

V-Frequency (Digital)

57 Hz ~ 63 Hz

ANALOG FREQUENCY

H-Frequency

30 kHz ~ 68 kHz

V-Frequency

57 Hz ~ 63 Hz

STAND

VESA Mount™

100mm x 100mm

Pivot

Yes

Base Detchable

Yes

Tilt

-5°(front)/15°(rear)

Swivel (Angle)

90°

Height (mm)

130mm

DIMENSIONS

Weight Set w/Stand

12.3 Ibs.

Weight Set w/o Stand

7.4 Ibs.

Warranty

3 Years (Parts, Labor, Backlight)

Set w/o Stand (W x H x D)

21.4" x 13.1" x 1.9"

Set w/Stand (W x H x D)

21.4" x 15.2" x 5.1"

Box weight

16.2 lbs

Box (W x H x D)

24.3" x 15.9" x 7.8"

WARRANTY

Warranty

3-Year Limited Warranty (Parts/Labor/Backlight)

ACCESSORIES

D-Sub

Yes

Power Cord

Yes

