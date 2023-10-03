We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
24'' class (24.0'' diagonal) All-in-One Zero Full HD Client TERA2 (V series)
All Spec
-
TAA Complaint
-
Yes
-
Panel Size (measured diagonally)
-
24” (23.8”)
-
Processor
-
Teradici Tera2321 PCoIP Chip
-
RAM
-
512MB
-
Protocol
-
PCoIP
-
Networking
-
10 / 100 / 1000
-
Color Depth
-
16.7M
-
Pixel Pitch(mm)
-
0.275(H) x 0.275(V) 0.2652 (H) x 0.2652 (V)
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,000:1 (Typ) 5,000,000:1 (DFC)
-
Response Time (on/off)
-
14ms (GTG)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178°/178°
-
Surface Treatment
-
Hard coating, Anti-Glare
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Brightness (Typ)
-
250 cd/m²
-
Color Depth (DFC)
-
16.7M
-
Panel Type
-
AH-IPS
-
Resolution
-
1,920 x 1,080
-
D-Sub
-
Yes
-
DVI
-
Yes
-
Others
-
10 / 100 / 1000
-
USB 2.0
-
6 (4 Back, 2 Side)
-
Mic In
-
Yes
-
Headphone Out
-
Yes
-
Networking
-
10/100/1000 Ethernet
-
Processor
-
Teradici Tera2321 PCoIP Chip
-
Memory
-
512MB
-
IPS
-
Yes
-
2.0 USB Input (6)
-
Yes
-
UPoE available with AUPoE* Adapter
-
Yes
-
Color
-
Black Texture
-
Set (with Stand) (WxHxD)
-
22.4” x 13.4” x 2"
-
Set Weight (with Stand)
-
12.1 Ibs.
-
Set (without Stand) (WxHxD)
-
22.4” x 15.3” x10.2”
-
Set Weight (without Stand)
-
10.6 Ibs.
-
Box (WxHxD)
-
25.3" x 7.6" x 16.1"
-
Box Weight
-
15.4 Ibs
-
Stand
-
Base detachable, Tilt, Yes / -5° (front), 35° (rear), Swivel (90°), Height (130mm), Pivot
-
VESA Standard Mount Interface
-
100mm x 100mm
-
UL(cUL)
-
Yes
-
TUV-Type
-
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
-
Yes
-
RoHS
-
Yes
-
USB 2.0
-
6 (4 Back, 2 Side)
-
Others
-
LAN (Ethernet)
-
Headphone Out
-
Yes
-
DVI-I out (Dual)
-
Yes
-
D-sub in
-
Yes
-
Audio Input (Mic In)
-
Yes
-
Speaker
-
Yes (5W x 2)
-
Type
-
Adapter (19V DC)
-
Input
-
100 ~ 240V
-
Normal On (typ.)
-
24W (Monitor) / 29W (Cloud)
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)
-
0.5W (Monitor) / 5.5W (Cloud)
-
DC Off (Max)
-
0.5W (Monitor) / 0.5W (Cloud)
-
Watts in on
-
24W (D-sub) / 29W (PCoIP)
-
Watts in sleep
-
0.5W (D-sub) / 7W (PCoIP)
-
Watts in off
-
0.5W (D-sub) / 0.5W (PCoIP)
-
H-Frequency (Analog)
-
30 kHz ~ 68 kHz
-
V-Frequency (Digital)
-
57 Hz ~ 63 Hz
-
H-Frequency
-
30 kHz ~ 68 kHz
-
V-Frequency
-
57 Hz ~ 63 Hz
-
VESA Mount™
-
100mm x 100mm
-
Pivot
-
Yes
-
Base Detchable
-
Yes
-
Tilt
-
-5°(front)/15°(rear)
-
Swivel (Angle)
-
90°
-
Height (mm)
-
130mm
-
Weight Set w/Stand
-
12.3 Ibs.
-
Weight Set w/o Stand
-
7.4 Ibs.
-
Warranty
-
3 Years (Parts, Labor, Backlight)
-
Set w/o Stand (W x H x D)
-
21.4" x 13.1" x 1.9"
-
Set w/Stand (W x H x D)
-
21.4" x 15.2" x 5.1"
-
Box weight
-
16.2 lbs
-
Box (W x H x D)
-
24.3" x 15.9" x 7.8"
-
Warranty
-
3-Year Limited Warranty (Parts/Labor/Backlight)
-
D-Sub
-
Yes
-
Power Cord
-
Yes
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)