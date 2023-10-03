About Cookies on This Site

Desktop Thin Client

CBV42-BP

Why Cloud Computing

Efficiency and High-level Security

LG offers various zero client form factors. LG's many different kinds of zero client line-up can add value to your work environment with better performance and lower costs than a conventional PC device.
LG Zero Client

Powerful & Secure Cloud Computing

CBV42-BP with teradici PCoIP®* performs HW decoding, which helps CPU to enable more tasks and save battery life. And no data will be found once CBV42-BP is unplugged, so users can experience high level of security.

*Teradici TERA2321 PCoIP® Processor chipset.

Multiple Ports

Enormous Expandability

(1) Microphone In
(2) Headphone Out
(3) USB 2.0
(4) DVI-I
(5) DisplayPort
(6) Gigabit Ethernet
Fanless Design

Silent and Cost-efficient

The fanless design increases the CBV42-BP's lifespan and also reduces replacement costs. The low noise provides a pleasant office environment, and its lower power consumption reduces management costs.
Print

All Spec

INFO

Product name

Cloud Device

Year

2019

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.5W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

Power Consumption (Typ.)

6W

SW APPLICATION

Dual Controller

NO

LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

NO

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

NO

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Weight in Shipping [kg]

1.5

Weight without Stand [kg]

0.65

Weight with Stand [kg]

0.67

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

266 x 199 x 155

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

185 x 144 x 31

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

189 x 144 x 70

SOUND

Maxx Audio

NO

Speaker

NO

Bluetooth Conectivity

NO

DTS HP:X

NO

Rich Bass

NO

ACCESSORY

Display Port

NO

HDMI

NO

USB-C

NO

DVI-D

NO

Thunderbolt

NO

CONNECTIVITY

Daisy Chain

NO

DisplayPort

YES(Out 1ea)

DVI-D

NO

D-Sub

NO

HDMI

NO

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

Thunderbolt

NO

D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)

NO

DP Version

1.2

USB-C

NO

USB-C (Data Transsmission)

NO

USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

NO

USB-C (Power Delivery)

N/A

Mic In

YES

Audio In

NO

Built-in KVM

NO

Line out

NO

Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

NO

Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

N/A

DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)

1920 x 1200 at 60Hz

FEATURES

Black Stabilizer

NO

Flicker Safe

NO

HDR 10

NO

HW Calibration

NO

PBP

NO

PIP

NO

Reader Mode

NO

Smart Energy Saving

NO

Super Resolution+

NO

AMD FreeSync™

NO

Color Weakness

NO

Crosshair

NO

Dynamic Action Sync

NO

Color Calibrated in Factory

NO

Auto Brightness

NO

Dolby Vision™

NO

Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

NO

Nano IPS™ Technology

NO

NVIDIA G-Sync™

NO

VESA DisplayHDR™

NO

Others (Features)

NO

MECHANICAL

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

STANDARD

RoHS

YES

