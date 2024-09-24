We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Pro:Centric Hospitality TV with Integrated Pro:Idiom
Pro:Centric Hospitality TV with Integrated Pro:Idiom
A TV is installed in the hotel room, and a vivid sunset scenery is displayed on the screen.
Pro:Centric Direct
The hotel content management solution Pro:Centric Direct offers easy and simple editing tools, making it easy to perform service and IP network-based remote management with a single click. The Pro:Centric Direct solution enables users to edit their interface easily by providing customized interface and efficiently manages all TVs in the room. The latest PCD version provides IoT-based in-room control as well as voice control function through LG Natural Language Processing (NLP). These IoT and voice-related functions will be your starting point to prepare for the hotel rooms of next generation through artificial intelligence.
A man is managing content and settings of TVs in the hotel using the Pro:Centric Direct solution through server.
Game Optimizer
LG Game Optimizer will get you and keep you in the action through selection of game mode, picture adjustment and etc.
The man and woman are playing games, and the game's scene shown on the TV screen is realistically expressed.
Pro:Idiom
Digital Rights Management (DRM) technology provides access to premium content to help assure rapid and broad deployment of HDTV and other high-value digital content.
Using Pro:Idiom can prevent illegal copying of content.
