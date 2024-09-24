Pro:Centric Hospitality TV with Integrated Pro:Idiom

About Cookies on This Site

32LN570HBUA

Front view with infill image

A TV is installed in the hotel room, and a vivid sunset scenery is displayed on the screen.

*All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

Pro:Centric Direct

The hotel content management solution Pro:Centric Direct offers easy and simple editing tools, making it easy to perform service and IP network-based remote management with a single click. The Pro:Centric Direct solution enables users to edit their interface easily by providing customized interface and efficiently manages all TVs in the room. The latest PCD version provides IoT-based in-room control as well as voice control function through LG Natural Language Processing (NLP). These IoT and voice-related functions will be your starting point to prepare for the hotel rooms of next generation through artificial intelligence.

A man is managing content and settings of TVs in the hotel using the Pro:Centric Direct solution through server.

*Some features may not be supported based on PCD versions.

Game Optimizer

LG Game Optimizer will get you and keep you in the action through selection of game mode, picture adjustment and etc.

The man and woman are playing games, and the game's scene shown on the TV screen is realistically expressed.

Pro:Idiom

Digital Rights Management (DRM) technology provides access to premium content to help assure rapid and broad deployment of HDTV and other high-value digital content.

Using Pro:Idiom can prevent illegal copying of content.

Key Feature

  • Pro:Centric Solutions
  • Commercial Swivel Stand
  • Game Optimizer
  • Pro:Idiom
All Spec

White Paper

Quest for Genius.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.