42" class (41.6" diagonal) Plasma Widescreen HDTV
All Spec
-
Screen Size
-
42" Class (41.6" diagonal)
-
Resolution
-
1365 x 768
-
Brightness (cd/m2)
-
1500
-
Dynamic Contrast Ratio
-
3,000,000:1
-
Filter Type (X Black/Normal)
-
Normal
-
Protective Skin Glass
-
Yes
-
600Hz Max Sub Field Driving
-
Yes
-
ISM (Image Sticking Minimization)
-
3 Modes
-
Altitude
-
2,900 m / 9,514 ft
-
Life Span (Typical)
-
100,000 hrs
-
Built-In Tuner
-
ATSC/NTSC/Clear QAM
-
XD Engine
-
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Aspect Ratio Correction
-
6Modes
-
Just Scan (1:1 PixelMatching)-HDMI
-
1080p/1080i/720p
-
Just Scan (1:1 PixelMatching)-Component
-
1080p/1080i/720p
-
Just Scan (1:1 PixelMatching)-RF/DTV
-
1080i/720p
-
Colour Temperature Control
-
3Modes
-
24p Real Cinema
-
Yes
-
Cinema 3:2/2:2 Mode
-
Yes
-
Picture Reset
-
Yes
-
AVMode II (Picture & Sound)
-
Yes
-
Picture Mode
-
8 Modes
-
Intelligent Sensor Mode
-
Yes
-
x.v. Colour
-
Yes
-
ISFccc® Ready
-
Yes
-
DTV Signal Strength Indicator
-
Yes
-
Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)
-
Yes
-
Audio Output Power (Watts - THD 10%)
-
10W x 10W
-
Invisible Speaker System Details
-
1Way 2 Speaker
-
Dolby Digital 5.1 Decoder
-
Yes
-
Surround System Type
-
Infinite Sound
-
Bass/Treble/Balance Controls
-
Yes
-
Clear Voice II
-
Yes
-
Auto Volume Leveler
-
Yes
-
EZ Sound Mode/SSM
-
5 Modes
-
PictureWizard
-
Yes
-
Freeze Frame
-
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
Yes
-
1080p Source Input-HDMI
-
60p/30p/24p
-
1080p Source Input-Component
-
60p/30p/24p
-
1080p Source Input-RGB
-
60p
-
A/V Input Navigation
-
Yes
-
Input Labelling/Sub-title
-
Yes
-
Quick View(Previous Channel)
-
Yes
-
Quick Setup Guide
-
Yes
-
Parental Control w/V-Chip
-
Yes
-
Key Lock/Child Lock
-
Yes
-
Customizable Closed Caption/Sub-title
-
Yes
-
LG SIMPLINK™(HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
Public Display Mode
-
Yes
-
Language
-
3 (English/Spanish/French)
-
3D User Interface
-
Yes
-
Auto Tuning/Programming
-
Yes
-
Channel Add/Delete
-
Yes
-
Favourite Channel Programming
-
Yes
-
Auto/Manual Clock
-
Yes
-
On/Off Timer
-
Yes
-
Sleep Timer
-
Yes
-
Auto Off/Auto Sleep (when no video is present)
-
Yes
-
RF In (Antenna/Cable)
-
1 (rear)
-
L/R Audio/Composite Video In
-
1 (rear), 1 (side)
-
HD Component Video In (Y, Pb, Pr) + L/R Audio
-
1 (rear)
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
-
1 (rear)
-
HDMI/HDCP Input (V1.3 with Deep Colour)
-
2 (rear) 1 (side)
-
RGB In (D-Sub 15pin) – PC
-
1 (rear)
-
PC Audio Input
-
1 (rear)
-
RS-232c In (Control/Service)
-
1 (rear)
-
USB 2.0 Input
-
1 (rear)
-
Remote Control Port In
-
1 (rear)
-
Cabinet Color
-
Glossy Black
-
TruSlim Frame
-
Yes
-
Stand Style/Colour/Glare
-
Normal Stand
-
Swivel Stand (degrees)
-
+20°/-20°
-
VESA®Mount Compliant (WxH)
-
200mm x 200 mm
-
Remote Control
-
1
-
RoHS
-
Yes
-
UL Standard
-
Yes
-
Voltage, Hz
-
100V ~ 240V, 50/60Hz
-
Standby Mode
-
<0.1W
-
TV without stand (W×H×D)
-
988 x 617.8 x 55.3 mm
-
TV with stand (W×H×D)
-
988 x 688.5 x 260 mm
-
Shipping dimensions (W×H×D)
-
1085 x 750 x 255 mm
-
TV without stand weight
-
20.0 kg
-
TV with stand weight
-
21.6 kg
-
Shipping weight
-
24.5 kg
-
SERVICE/LIMITED WARRANTY
-
" 2 Year Panel (Parts) 2 Year Parts & Labour"
