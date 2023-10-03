About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
50" class (50.0" diagonal) Plasma Widescreen Commercial HDTV with Full HD Resolution

Specs

Reviews

Support

Enquire To Buy

50" class (50.0" diagonal) Plasma Widescreen Commercial HDTV with Full HD Resolution

50PK550C

50" class (50.0" diagonal) Plasma Widescreen Commercial HDTV with Full HD Resolution

Print

All Spec

SPECIFICATION

Screen Size

50" Class (50.0" diagonal)

Resolution

1920 x 1080p

Brightness (cd/m2)

1500

Dynamic Contrast Ratio

3,000,000:1

Skin Glass

Yes

Filter Type (X Black/Normal)

Normal

600Hz Max Sub Field Driving

600Hz Max

ISM (Image Sticking Minimization)

3 Modes

Altitude

2,900 m / 9,514 ft

Life Span (Typical)

100,000 hrs

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Built-In Tuner

ATSC/NTSC/Clear QAM

VIDEO

XD Engine

Yes

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Aspect Ratio Correction

6Modes

Just Scan (1:1 PixelMatching)-HDMI

1080p/1080i/720p

Just Scan (1:1 PixelMatching)-Component

1080p/1080i/720p

Just Scan (1:1 PixelMatching)-RF/DTV

1080i/720p

Colour Temperature Control

3Modes

24p Real Cinema

Yes

Cinema 3:2/2:2 Mode

Yes

Picture Reset

Yes

AVMode II (Picture & Sound)

Yes

Picture Mode

8 Modes

Intelligent Sensor Mode

Yes

ISFccc® Ready

Yes

DTV Signal Strength Indicator

Yes

PC Resolution

1920 × 1080 @ 60Hz

AUDIO

Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)

Yes

Audio Output Power (Watts - THD 10%)

10W x 10W

Invisible Speaker System Details

1Way 2 Speaker

Dolby Digital 5.1 Decoder

Yes

Surround System Type

Infinite Sound

Bass/Treble/Balance Controls

Yes

Clear Voice II

Yes

Auto Volume Leveler

Yes

EZ Sound Mode/SSM

5 Modes

SPECIAL FEATURES

PictureWizard

Yes

Freeze Frame

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

1080p Source Input-HDMI

60p/30p/24p

1080p Source Input-Component

60p/30p/24p

1080p Source Input-RGB

60p

A/V Input Navigation

Yes

Input Labelling/Sub-title

Yes

Quick View(Previous Channel)

Yes

Quick Setup Guide

Yes

Parental Control w/V-Chip

Yes

Key Lock/Child Lock

Yes

Customizable Closed Caption/Sub-title

Yes

LG SIMPLINK™(HDMI CEC)

Yes

Public Display Mode

Yes

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

Language

3 (English/Spanish/French)

3D User Interface

Yes

Auto Tuning/Programming

Yes

Channel Add/Delete

Yes

Favourite Channel Programming

Yes

Auto/Manual Clock

Yes

On/Off Timer

Yes

Sleep Timer

Yes

Auto Off/Auto Sleep (when no video is present)

Yes

AUDIO/VADEO INPUTS/OUTPUTS

RF In (Antenna/Cable)

1 (rear)

L/R Audio/Composite Video In

1 (rear), 1 (side)

HD Component Video In (Y, Pb, Pr) + L/R Audio

1 (rear)

Digital Audio Out (Optical)

1 (rear)

HDMI/HDCP Input (V1.3 with Deep Colour)

2 (rear) 1 (side)

RGB In (D-Sub 15pin) – PC

1 (rear)

PC Audio Input

1 (rear)

RS-232c In (Control/Service)

1 (rear)

USB 2.0 Input

1 (rear)

CABINET/ACCESSORIES

Swivel Stand (degrees)

+20°/-20°

TruSlim Frame

Yes

Stand Style/Colour/Glare

Normal Stand

Cabinet Color

Glossy Black

VESA®Mount Compliant (WxH)

200mm x 200 mm

Remote Control

1

POWER

Voltage, Hz

100V ~ 240V, 50/60Hz

Standby Mode

<0.1W

DIMENSIONS

TV without stand (W×H×D)

1171.4 x 724.4 x 55.3 mm

TV with stand (W×H×D)

1171.4 x 786.2 x 309.7 mm

Shipping dimensions (W×H×D)

1314 x 821 x 314 mm

TV without stand weight

28.6 kg

TV with stand weight

31.0 kg

Shipping weight

36.6 kg

GENERAL

SERVICE/LIMITED WARRANTY

" 2 Year Panel (Parts) 2 Year Parts & Labour"

What people are saying