We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
4K UHD Hospitality TV with Pro:Centric Direct
A TV hanging on the hotel wall shows a vivid and bright screen.
* 65 inch.
* All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.
Pro:Centric Cloud
The woman is working through Pro:Centric Cloud.
Easily Accessible to Netflix Application with Pro:Centric Direct
The hotel content including Netflix App is shown on TV inside the hotel room.
* webOS 5.0 only.
* PMS required.
* Available with Pro:Centric Cloud.
Pro:Centric Direct
The man is managing the contents and settings of TV in the hotel using Pro:Centric Direct solution through a server.
* Some features may not be supported based on PCD versions.
Slim Bezel That Makes TV a Sophisticated Objet
The TV with slim bezel shows the screen with realistic images to enhance viewer experience.
SoftAP
The TV is featuring SoftAP, which is a "virtual" Wi-Fi feature, to other TVs.
* SoftAP should be set in the installation menu after the TV is turned on.
* Smart Mirroring may not be operated at the same time.
More Innovative LG webOS 5.0
A TV is screening an art piece with Gallery Mode based on webOS.
* Support devices for Bluetooth Sound Sync: Android (above v4.4 KitKat) / iOS based mobile device.
All Spec
-
Category
-
Pro:Centric Smart
-
HDR_HDR 10 Pro
-
YES
-
HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
-
YES
-
Power Cable
-
YES (Detachable)
-
Remote type
-
S-Con /mmR (Option)
-
Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)
-
NTSC
-
Digital
-
ATSC / Clear QAM
-
Kensington Lock
-
YES
-
VESA Compatible
-
300 x 300mm
-
Credenza/Security Screw Hole
-
YES (Need Stand)
-
Lock Down Plate (for easy installing)
-
YES (Need Stand)
-
EMC
-
FCC
-
Safety
-
UL
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
-
YES (Ready,mmR Required)
-
AI Sound
-
YES
-
LG Sound Sync
-
YES
-
Speaker (Audio Output)
-
20W
-
Brightness (Typ.)
-
400 nit
-
Resolution
-
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Size (Inch)
-
55
-
Power Consumption(Typ)
-
72W
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
AC 120V, 50/60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
Under 0.5W
-
Power Consumption(Max)
-
165W
-
Pro:Centric Direct
-
YES
-
Pro:Centric Server
-
YES
-
Pro:Centric Smart
-
YES
-
Pro:Centric V
-
YES
-
Pro:Idiom (DRM)
-
YES
-
Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)
-
YES
-
Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)
-
YES
-
webRTC (Real Time Communication)
-
YES
-
Pro:Centric Cloud
-
YES
-
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)
-
6.9/6.9/6.9/18.4mm
-
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)
-
12.8/12.8/12.8/19.9mm
-
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)
-
1360 x 860 x 207mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
-
1235 x 715 x 57.5mm
-
Weight in Shipping
-
22.3kg
-
Weight without Stand
-
14kg
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
-
1235 x 777 x 303mm
-
Weight with Stand
-
17.2kg
-
Diagnostics
-
YES (IP Remote)
-
Energy Saving mode
-
YES
-
EzManager
-
YES
-
Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu
-
YES
-
HTNG-CEC (Version)
-
YES (1.4)
-
Insert Image
-
YES
-
Instant ON
-
YES
-
IR Out
-
YES (RS-232C, MPI)
-
Lock mode
-
YES (Limited)
-
Multi IR Code
-
YES
-
Port Block
-
YES
-
Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)
-
YES (1.4)
-
SNMP
-
YES
-
USB Cloning
-
YES
-
Wake on RF
-
YES
-
Welcome Screen (Splash Image)
-
YES
-
WOL
-
YES
-
b-LAN
-
YES
-
External Speaker Out / Line Out
-
YES (Ext. Speaker Out)
-
RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility
-
YES
-
One Channel Map
-
YES (LCM)
-
V-Lan Tag
-
YES
-
Bluetooth
-
YES
-
Bluetooth Audio Playback
-
YES
-
DIAL
-
YES
-
HDMI-ARC
-
YES (HDMI2)
-
Screen Share
-
YES
-
Soft AP
-
YES
-
webOS version
-
webOS 5.0
-
Web Browser
-
YES
-
Wi-Fi
-
YES
-
IoT
-
YES
-
Magic Remote Compatibility
-
YES (Ready)
-
Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)
-
YES
-
Gallery Mode
-
YES
-
BEACON
-
YES
-
NTP sync timer
-
YES
-
Video Tag
-
YES (2 Video)
-
HDMI In
-
YES (3ea)
-
LG SVC only (Phone jack type)
-
YES
-
MPI Port (RJ12 jack)
-
YES
-
RF In
-
YES (1ea)
-
RJ45 (Usage Purpose)
-
2 (Ethernet, Aux)
-
USB (Ver.)
-
YES (1ea / 2.0)
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
-
YES
-
External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)
-
YES
-
TV link Configuration (Phone jack type)
-
YES
-
RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)
-
YES (Phone jack)
-
Front Color
-
Ashed Blue
-
Stand Type
-
1 Pole (Swivel)
-
Tool Name
-
UP8000
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)