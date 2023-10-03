55” UT340H Series 4K UHD Hospitality Commercial Lite TV

About Cookies on This Site

55UT340H9UA

Essential Commercial TV With Ultra High Definition

The UT340H commercial TV series helps hotels effectively manage TVs while supporting UHD/4K resolution. It can be operated as a two-piece SMART solution when paired with an LG set-top box (or LG STB-5500).
4K Resolution
PICTURE QUALITY

4K Resolution

UHD is the future of digital pictures, delivering a higher resolution four times than that of Full HD. The stunning 8.3 million pixels offers a flawless picture quality and incredibly vivid detail.
4K Upscaler
PICTURE QUALITY

4K Upscaler

Enjoy Full HD content in 4K UHD quality. The 4K Upscaler automatically upgrades Full HD content to UHD through a simple six-step upscaling processes.
Public Display Mode
HOSPITALITY FEATURE

Public Display Mode

From channel selection to volume level, you can control the TV settings in business areas. Public Display Mode also enables you to restore default settings, as required, on the TVs.
Commercial Swivel Stand
HOSPITALITY FEATURE

Commercial Swivel Stand

Expand the range of comfort for the guests with a commercial grade stand by allowing them to watch a TV from any angle.

*Except 65".

IR Out
HOSPITALITY FEATURE

IR Out    

Using the interactive set-top-box, all LG TVs can be controlled with a single remote.
HOSPITALITY FEATURE

Multi IR   

Multi IR function eliminates the remote control signal interference between TVs for multiple devices.
Welcome screen
HOSPITALITY FEATURE

Welcome screen

With the capability to display several images, Commercial Lite TVs allow for a greater variation of greeting messages in hotel rooms which make customers feel more welcome and cared for.
USB Data Cloning
HOSPITALITY FEATURE

USB Data Cloning

USB data cloning makes managing multiple displays more efficient for optimal operation. No need to set up each display one by one, data can be copied to a USB in one display, data will be distributed to other displays through a USB plug-in.
Remote Diagnostics
HOSPITALITY FEATURE

Remote Diagnostics

The TV stores diagnostic data, which can be saved to a USB memory device, thus enabling service engineers to analyze the data and identify technical issues quickly and easily.
Lock Mode
HOSPITALITY FEATURE

Lock Mode

Lock Mode blocks external input signals with non-compliant content. This is a useful feature for preventing misuse of TVs in public spaces.
Print

All Spec

INFO

Category

Commercial Lite

ACCESSORIES

Power Cable

YES (1.8M / Angle Type)

Remote type

L-Con

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

NTSC

Digital

ATSC / Clear QAM

MECHANICAL

Kensington Lock

YES

VESA Compatible

300 x 300mm

Credenza/Security Screw Hole

YES (Need Stand)

Lock Down Plate (for easy installing)

YES (Need Stand)

STANDARD

EMC

FCC

Safety

UL

VIDEO

HDR_HDR 10 Pro

YES

HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

YES

DISPLAY

Brightness (Typ.)

400 nit

Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Size (Inch)

55

POWER SPEC.

Power Consumption(Typ)

140W

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 120V, 50/60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

Power Consumption(Max)

172W

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)

15.5/15.5/15.5/22.3mm

Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)

17.0/17.0/17.0/23.8mm

Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)

1410 x 860 x 207mm

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

1244 x 726 x 87.1mm

Weight in Shipping

23.2kg

Weight without Stand

14.3kg

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

1244 x 780 x 303mm

Weight with Stand

17.5kg

HOSPITALITY FEATURE

Diagnostics

YES (Self Diagnostics(USB))

Energy Saving mode

YES

Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

YES

HTNG-CEC (Version)

YES (1.4)

Insert Image

YES

IR Out

YES (RS-232C)

Lock mode

YES

Multi IR Code

YES

Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

YES (1.4)

USB Cloning

YES

Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

YES

WOL

YES

RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

YES

USB Auto playback / playback+

YES (USB Auto playback)

Welcome Video

YES

AUDIO (SOUND)

Speaker (Audio Output)

20W

CONNECTIVITIES

HDMI In

YES (3ea)

RF In

YES (1ea)

USB (Ver.)

YES (1ea / 2.0)

AV In

YES

Digital Audio Out (Optical)

YES

Component in (Y,Pb,Pr-Video)

YES

RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)

YES (D-Sub 9pin)

DESIGN

Front Color

Ceramic Black

Stand Type

1 Pole (Swivel)

Tool Name

UM73

SMART FUNCTION

HDMI-ARC

YES (HDMI2)

webOS version

webOS 4.5

VERTICAL FUNCTION (CORPORATE/RETAIL)

NTP sync timer

YES

