22" LCD Commercial TV

22" LCD Commercial TV

22LT560C

22" LCD Commercial TV

PANEL SPECIFICATION

Size

22”

Backlight Type

Edge lit

Resolution

1366 x 768 (HD)

Brightness (cd/m2)

300

Viewing Angle Degree

178°/178°

VIDEO

XD Engine

Yes

24p Real Cinema (24p 5:5/2:2 Pull down)

Yes

Eye Care (Anti Dazzling)

Yes

AUDIO

Audio Output

10W + 10W (W/ RJP 7W + 7W)

Invisible Speaker

Yes

Clear Voice II

Yes

SPECIAL FEATURES

Pro:Centric

Yes (1 Tuner) GEM/Flash

TV Link Tuner

Yes

Big Size Menu

Yes

Hotel Mode/PDM

Yes (PDM 2.6)

IR Out

Yes (RS-232C)

SIMPLINK

Yes

External Speaker Out

Yes (Variable, 3.5mm, Stereo, 1W with 8 )

RJP Interface

Yes, HDMl

RJP Compatibility

LG, Teleadapt, Guestlink

USB (2.0)

Yes (MP3, Jpeg, HD DivX)

USB Cloning

Yes

One Channel Map/Logical Channel Map

Simple Channel List

Multi IR Code

Yes

Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

Yes

Auto Off/Auto Sleep

Yes

Video Mute

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

Anti-theft System

Yes

Kensington Lock

Yes

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

AV In

1 (rear)

External Speaker Out (3.5mm phone jack)

1

HDMI In

1 (side)

HDMI/HDCP Input

2 (rear)

PC Audio Input

1 (Sharing with AV In)

RF In

1 (rear)

USB 2.0

1 (side)

RS-232C (Control/SVC only)

1 (rear)

RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC

1 (rear)

POWER

Voltage, Hz

110 ~ 240V, 50/60Hz

Typical (Watts)

21W

Stand-by

< 1W

REQUIRED LISTING(CERTIFICATION)

Safety

UL

EMC

FCC

ETC.

RoHS, cUL, NOM, Energy Star 5.3

CABINET & ACCESSORIES

Weight (with stand)

8.2 lbs

Shipping Weight

11.0 lbs

WxHxD (without Stand)

20.4” x 13.0” x 1.6”

WxHxD (with Stand)

20.4" x 15.2" x 7.6"

WxHxD (Shipping)

23.0” x 18.2” x 4.4”

Swivel ( angle )

Yes (± 90°)

Flame Retardent

Yes (Back Cover only)

VESA Compatible

100mmx100mm

Cabinet Color

Matte black with glossy black edge

Optional Accessory

124-213-10 remote

Remote Control

Yes

SERVICE/LIMITED WARRANTY

Service/Limited Warranty

2 Years (Parts/Labor)

UPC CODE

22LT560C

7 19192 90390

