We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
22" class (21.6" measured diagonally) LCD Commercial Widescreen Integrated HDTV
All Spec
-
LED Backlighting
-
Edge lit
-
Native Display Resolution
-
1366 x 768
-
Response Time (GTG)
-
5ms
-
Viewing Angle
-
170°/160°
-
Screen Size
-
22”
-
Frame Rate
-
60Hz
-
Dynamic Contrast Ratio
-
1,000,000:1
-
Life span
-
Min 30,000hrs
-
Brightness
-
250 cd/m2
-
Subtitle (Caption)
-
Yes
-
e-streamer
-
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
Yes (Backlight Control+Intelligent Sensor)
-
SIMPLINK™ (HDMI-CEC)
-
Yes
-
Quick View (Flashback)
-
Yes
-
Quick Menu ( Round Type- 8 menus selectable)
-
Yes
-
Parental Control
-
Yes
-
OSD Language
-
4 (English, French, Spanish, Korean)
-
Key Lock
-
Yes
-
Intelligent Sensor
-
Yes
-
Input Labeling
-
Yes
-
A/V Input Navigation
-
Yes
-
1080p Source Input HDMI
-
60p/50p/30p/24p
-
1080p Source Input Component
-
60p/50p
-
Analog (NTSC)
-
Yes
-
ATSC/Clear QAM
-
Yes
-
MPEG4
-
Yes
-
Expert Mode/ISF Ready
-
Yes
-
Cool Temperature Control
-
3 Modes (Cool/Medium/Warm)
-
Aspect Ratio Correction
-
6 Modes (16:9/Just scan/set by program/4:3/Zoom/Cinema Zoom)
-
AV Mode
-
3 Modes (Cinema, Sport, Game)
-
24p Real Cinema (24p 5:5/2:2 Pull down)
-
Yes
-
Eye Care (Anti Dazzling)
-
Yes
-
xvyCC
-
Yes
-
XD Engine
-
Yes
-
Picture Wizard
-
Yes
-
Picture Status Control
-
8 Modes (Intelligent Sensor/Vivid/Standard/Cinema/Sport/Game/isf Expert1/isf Expert2)
-
Just Scan 0% over scan HDMI/Component/RF
-
1080i/1080p/720p
-
Fresh White (Clear white)
-
Yes
-
Film Mode (3:2 Pull down)
-
Yes
-
Service/Limited Warranty
-
2 Years (Parts/Labor)
-
Surround System
-
Infinite Sound
-
Speaker System
-
1 Way 2 Speakers
-
Sound Mode
-
5 Modes (Standard, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game)
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
-
Yes
-
Clear Voice II
-
Yes
-
Audio Output Power
-
5W + 5W
-
Invisible Speaker
-
Yes
-
Sleep Timer
-
Yes
-
Clock
-
Yes
-
Auto Off/Auto Sleep (When no video is present)
-
Yes
-
ENERGY STAR 5.3 Qualified
-
Yes
-
Lead Free
-
Yes
-
Mercury Free
-
Yes
-
Required Approvals
-
UL, cUL, RoHS, NOM
-
RoHS Compliant
-
Yes
-
TV with stand weight
-
7.5 Ibs
-
TV without stand (WxHxD)
-
20.7” x 13.9” x 1.6”
-
TV with stand (WxHxD)
-
20.7” x 15.6” x 6.0”
-
Shipping Weight
-
11.2 Ibs
-
Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
24.7” x 16.1” x 3.7”
-
TV without stand weight
-
7.1 Ibs
-
RJ45
-
Yes
-
CEC
-
Yes (Guestlink)
-
RS232C
-
Yes
-
Video Mute
-
Yes
-
USB Link Loader (USB Cloning)
-
Yes
-
TVLink Tuner/TVLink Loader
-
Yes
-
Pro:Centric
-
Yes (1 Tuner)
-
Power On Splash Image (Welcome Screen)
-
Yes
-
IR Out/IR Pass Through
-
Yes
-
Installation Menu (PDM, Hotel Mode)
-
Yes (PDM2.6)
-
Multi IR Code
-
Yes
-
System Upgrade
-
Yes
-
File Type
-
JPG/MP3/DivX
-
Language
-
4 (English/Spanish/French/Korean)
-
Auto Programming
-
Yes
-
Channel Add/Delete
-
Yes
-
Favorite Channel Programming
-
Yes
-
Auto Programming
-
Yes
-
Favorite Channel
-
Yes
-
Program Add/Del
-
Yes
-
Stand-by Mode (Max)
-
Under 1W
-
Voltage, Hz
-
100 ~220V, 50/60 Hz
-
Power Consumption (with Power Saving Modes Disabled)
-
Max 40W, Typical 23W
-
Dynamic/Static Power Savings
-
Yes
-
22LV255C
-
7 19192 90357 9
-
Kensington Lock
-
Yes
-
Cabinet Color
-
Glossy Black
-
Owner’s Manual (CD/Simple Book)
-
Yes
-
VESA® Standard Mount Compatible (WxH)
-
100mm x 100mm
-
Top Side Mounting Screw Hole
-
Yes
-
Remote Control
-
Yes
-
Power Cord
-
Yes
-
Component Video In (Y, Pb, Pr) + L/R Audio
-
1 (rear)
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
-
1 (rear)
-
External Speaker Out
-
1 (rear)
-
HDMI/HDCP Input
-
2 (rear)
-
PC Audio Input
-
1 (rear)
-
RF In
-
1 (rear)
-
RGB In (D-Sub 15pin) - PC
-
1 (rear)
-
RJP (RJ45)
-
1 (rear)
-
RS-232c In (Control & Service Only)
-
1 (rear)
-
USB 2.0
-
1 (side)
-
AV In
-
1 (rear)
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)