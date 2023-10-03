About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
22" class (21.6" measured diagonally) LCD Commercial Widescreen Integrated HDTV

Specs

Reviews

Support

22" class (21.6" measured diagonally) LCD Commercial Widescreen Integrated HDTV

22LV255C

22" class (21.6" measured diagonally) LCD Commercial Widescreen Integrated HDTV

Print

All Spec

LCD SPECIFICATION

LED Backlighting

Edge lit

Native Display Resolution

1366 x 768

Response Time (GTG)

5ms

Viewing Angle

170°/160°

Screen Size

22”

Frame Rate

60Hz

Dynamic Contrast Ratio

1,000,000:1

Life span

Min 30,000hrs

Brightness

250 cd/m2

SPECIAL FEATURES

Subtitle (Caption)

Yes

e-streamer

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes (Backlight Control+Intelligent Sensor)

SIMPLINK™ (HDMI-CEC)

Yes

Quick View (Flashback)

Yes

Quick Menu ( Round Type- 8 menus selectable)

Yes

Parental Control

Yes

OSD Language

4 (English, French, Spanish, Korean)

Key Lock

Yes

Intelligent Sensor

Yes

Input Labeling

Yes

A/V Input Navigation

Yes

1080p Source Input HDMI

60p/50p/30p/24p

1080p Source Input Component

60p/50p

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Analog (NTSC)

Yes

ATSC/Clear QAM

Yes

MPEG4

Yes

VIDEO

Expert Mode/ISF Ready

Yes

Cool Temperature Control

3 Modes (Cool/Medium/Warm)

Aspect Ratio Correction

6 Modes (16:9/Just scan/set by program/4:3/Zoom/Cinema Zoom)

AV Mode

3 Modes (Cinema, Sport, Game)

24p Real Cinema (24p 5:5/2:2 Pull down)

Yes

Eye Care (Anti Dazzling)

Yes

xvyCC

Yes

XD Engine

Yes

Picture Wizard

Yes

Picture Status Control

8 Modes (Intelligent Sensor/Vivid/Standard/Cinema/Sport/Game/isf Expert1/isf Expert2)

Just Scan 0% over scan HDMI/Component/RF

1080i/1080p/720p

Fresh White (Clear white)

Yes

Film Mode (3:2 Pull down)

Yes

SERVICE/LIMITED WARRANTY

Service/Limited Warranty

2 Years (Parts/Labor)

AUDIO

Surround System

Infinite Sound

Speaker System

1 Way 2 Speakers

Sound Mode

5 Modes (Standard, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game)

Dolby Digital Decoder

Yes

Clear Voice II

Yes

Audio Output Power

5W + 5W

Invisible Speaker

Yes

TIME/CLOCK

Sleep Timer

Yes

Clock

Yes

Auto Off/Auto Sleep (When no video is present)

Yes

REQUIRED LISTING(CERTIFICATION)

ENERGY STAR 5.3 Qualified

Yes

Lead Free

Yes

Mercury Free

Yes

Required Approvals

UL, cUL, RoHS, NOM

RoHS Compliant

Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

TV with stand weight

7.5 Ibs

TV without stand (WxHxD)

20.7” x 13.9” x 1.6”

TV with stand (WxHxD)

20.7” x 15.6” x 6.0”

Shipping Weight

11.2 Ibs

Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

24.7” x 16.1” x 3.7”

TV without stand weight

7.1 Ibs

RJP INTERFACE

RJ45

Yes

CEC

Yes (Guestlink)

RS232C

Yes

COMMERCIAL FEATURES

Video Mute

Yes

USB Link Loader (USB Cloning)

Yes

TVLink Tuner/TVLink Loader

Yes

Pro:Centric

Yes (1 Tuner)

Power On Splash Image (Welcome Screen)

Yes

IR Out/IR Pass Through

Yes

Installation Menu (PDM, Hotel Mode)

Yes (PDM2.6)

Multi IR Code

Yes

USB 2.0

System Upgrade

Yes

File Type

JPG/MP3/DivX

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

Language

4 (English/Spanish/French/Korean)

Auto Programming

Yes

Channel Add/Delete

Yes

Favorite Channel Programming

Yes

CHANNEL

Auto Programming

Yes

Favorite Channel

Yes

Program Add/Del

Yes

POWER

Stand-by Mode (Max)

Under 1W

Voltage, Hz

100 ~220V, 50/60 Hz

Power Consumption (with Power Saving Modes Disabled)

Max 40W, Typical 23W

Dynamic/Static Power Savings

Yes

UPC CODE

22LV255C

7 19192 90357 9

CABINET/ACCESSORIES

Kensington Lock

Yes

Cabinet Color

Glossy Black

Owner’s Manual (CD/Simple Book)

Yes

VESA® Standard Mount Compatible (WxH)

100mm x 100mm

Top Side Mounting Screw Hole

Yes

Remote Control

Yes

Power Cord

Yes

AUDIO/VIDEO INPUTS/OUTPUTS

Component Video In (Y, Pb, Pr) + L/R Audio

1 (rear)

Digital Audio Out (Optical)

1 (rear)

External Speaker Out

1 (rear)

HDMI/HDCP Input

2 (rear)

PC Audio Input

1 (rear)

RF In

1 (rear)

RGB In (D-Sub 15pin) - PC

1 (rear)

RJP (RJ45)

1 (rear)

RS-232c In (Control & Service Only)

1 (rear)

USB 2.0

1 (side)

AV In

1 (rear)

What people are saying