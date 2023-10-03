About Cookies on This Site

LCD TV with HD-PPV

26LD320H

26LD320H

LCD TV with HD-PPV

PANEL

BLU Type (Backlight )

CCFL

Resolution

1366 X 768

Brightness (cd/m2)

400

Dynamic Contrast Ratio

60,000:1

Viewing Angle Degree

178/178

Response Time(G to G)

4ms

Frame Rate

60Hz

Life span (hrs)

60,000

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Analog

Yes (NTSC)

ATSC

Yes

MPEG4 Decoding

Yes

Clear QAM

Yes

VIDEO

XD Engine

Yes

Aspect Ratio Correction

5 modes (16:9/Just scan/4:3/Set by Program/Zoom)

Colour Temperature Control

3 Modes (Warm, Medium, Cool)

Picture Status Mode

5 modes (Vivid/Standard/Cinema/Sport/Game)

24p Real Cinema (24p 5:5/2:2 Pull down)

Yes

Eye Care (Anti Dazzling)

Yes

Fresh White (Clear white)

Yes

xvyCC

Yes

AUDIO

Audio Output

26 : 7W + 7W, 32/37/42 : 10W + 10W

Speaker System

1 Way 2 Speakers

Dolby Digital Decoder

Yes

Surround System

Infinite Sound

Invisible Speaker

Yes

Sound Mode

5 modes (Standard,Music,Cinema,Sport,Game)

Clear Voice

Yes (Clear Voice 2)

FEATURES

Smart Energy Saving

Yes (Backlight Control)

Input Labeling

Yes

Key Lock

Yes

Subtitle(Caption)

Yes

e-streamer

Yes

OSD Language

4 (English, French, Spanish, Korean)

JACK PACK (SIDE INPUT)

USB (2.0)

1

AV In

1

JACK PACK (REAR INPUT)

RF In

1

AV In

1

Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio

1 (1080p/1080i/720p/480p/480i)

HDMI/HDCP Input

2

RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC

1

RS-232C (Control / SVC only)

1 (SVC only)

RJP (RJ45)

1

External Speaker Out

1

MPI Slot

1

MPI Jack (RJ-12)

1 (Game Port) / 1 (MPI Card)

COMMERCIAL FEATURES

USB Link Loader (USB Cloning)

Yes

Multi IR Code

Yes

Power On Splash Image (Welcome Screen)

Yes

b-LAN

Yes

Function Menu

Yes

Installation Menu (Public Display Mode, Hotel Mode)

Installer Menu

Pro:Centric - RF(1 / 2 Tuner)

1 Tuner

DRM - Pro:Idiom

Yes

POWER

Static Power Saving

Yes

Dynamic Power Saving

Yes

Voltage, Hz

100V-240V, 50/60 Hz

Stand-by

< 1W

