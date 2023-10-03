We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
HealthView™ Series 26" class (26.0" diagonal) LCD Widescreen HDTV
All Spec
-
Screen Size (Class)
-
26.0” diagonal
-
Native Display Resolution
-
1366 x 768
-
Brightness
-
250 cd/m2
-
Dynamic Contrast Ratio
-
15,000:1
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,000:1
-
Viewing Angle
-
178°/178°
-
Color Reproduction
-
8 Bit
-
Response Time
-
5ms
-
True Viewing Angle
-
Yes
-
Life Span (Typical)
-
60,000 hrs
-
Analog
-
Yes
-
ATSC/NTSC/Clear QAM
-
Yes
-
XD Engine
-
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:09
-
Aspect Ratio Correction
-
6 Modes
-
Just Scan (1:1 PixelMatching)-HDMI
-
1080p/1080i/720p
-
Just Scan (1:1 PixelMatching)-Component
-
1080p/1080i/720p
-
Just Scan (1:1 PixelMatching)-RF/DTV
-
720p
-
Enhanced Noise Reduction (Video Noise Filter)
-
Yes, 3D & MPEG
-
Digital Comb Filter
-
Yes (3D)
-
Colour Temperature Control
-
3 Modes (Norm, Warm, Cool)
-
Black Stretcher
-
Yes
-
24p Real Cinema
-
Yes
-
Cinema 3:2/2:2 Mode
-
Yes
-
Picture Reset
-
Yes
-
AVMode II (Picture & Sound)
-
3 Modes (Cinema, Sport, Game)
-
EZ Picture/PSM
-
Yes (8 modes)
-
ISFccc Ready
-
Yes
-
DTV Signal Strength Indicator
-
Yes
-
Video Reset/Initializing
-
Yes
-
Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)
-
Yes
-
Audio Output Power (Watts - THD 10%)
-
7W + 7W
-
Invisible Speaker System Details
-
1 Way 2 Speaker
-
Dolby Digital 5.1 Decoder
-
Yes
-
Surround System Type
-
SRS TruSurround XT, SRS WOW
-
Bass/Treble/Balance Controls
-
Yes
-
Clear Voice II
-
Yes
-
Auto Volume Leveler
-
Yes
-
EZ Sound Mode/SSM
-
5 Modes
-
PictureWizard
-
Yes
-
Backlight Control
-
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
Yes
-
1080p Source Input-HDMI
-
60p/30p/24p
-
1080p Source Input-Component
-
60p/30p/24p
-
1080p Source Input-RGB
-
WXGA
-
A/V Input Navigation
-
Yes
-
Input Labelling/Sub-title
-
Yes
-
Quick View(Previous Channel)
-
Yes
-
Quick Setup Guide
-
Yes
-
Parental Control w/V-Chip
-
Yes
-
Key Lock/Child Lock
-
Yes
-
Customizable Closed Caption/Sub-title
-
Yes
-
LG SIMPLINK™(HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
Language
-
English/Spanish/French/Korean
-
Auto Tuning/Programming
-
Yes
-
Channel Add/Delete
-
Yes
-
Channel Labelling
-
Yes
-
Favourite Channel Programming
-
Yes
-
Auto/Manual Clock
-
Yes
-
On/Off Timer
-
Yes
-
RF In (Antenna/Cable)
-
1
-
L/R Audio/Composite Video In
-
1 (rear), 1 (side)
-
HD Component Video In (Y, Pb, Pr) + L/R Audio
-
1
-
Variable Auido (External Speaker) Out
-
1 (L/R 2Weach)
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
-
1
-
RGB In (D-Sub 15pin) – PC
-
1 (1360 x 768)
-
PC Audio Input
-
1
-
RS-232c In (Control/Service)
-
1
-
USB 2.0 Input
-
1 (Side)Media Host (JPEG,MP3),Cloning, and Service
-
Remote Control Port In
-
1
-
RJ45 (for RJP interface – non PIP)
-
1
-
Swivel Stand (degrees)
-
+20°/-20°
-
Fire Retardant CabinetMaterial
-
Yes
-
Kensington Security System Slot
-
Yes
-
Voltage, Hz
-
100V - 240V, 50/60 Hz
-
Standby Mode
-
0.21W
-
Power Consumption
-
60W
-
RoHS Compliant
-
Yes
-
TV without stand (W×H×D)
-
261” x 16.7” x 3.1”
-
TV with stand (W×H×D)
-
26.1" x 19.0" x 8.1"
-
Shipping dimensions (W×H×D)
-
30.3" x 20.7" x 7.5"
-
TV without stand weight
-
13.7 Ibs
-
TV with stand weight
-
16.1 Ibs
-
Shipping weight
-
20.9 lbs
