32" class (31.5" measured diagonally) LCD Commercial Widescreen Integrated HDTV with Integrated Pro:Idiom
All Spec
-
Service/Limited Warranty
-
2 Years (Parts/ Labor)
-
RoHS Compliant
-
Yes
-
Power Consumption (with Power Saving Modes disabled)
-
Max. 150, Typ. 80
-
Stand-by Mode
-
Less than 1W
-
Voltage, Hz
-
100V - 240V, 50/60 Hz
-
Dynamic/Static Power Savings
-
Yes
-
USB 2.0 Input
-
1 (Side) Media Host (jpeg, mp3), Cloning, Service
-
Remote Control Port out
-
1
-
RS-232c In (Service Only)
-
1
-
RGB In (D-Sub 15pin) - PC
-
1 (up to WXGA)
-
RF In (Antenna/Cable)
-
1
-
PC Audio Input
-
1
-
MPI Port
-
Yes
-
L/R Audio/Composite Video In
-
1 (rear), 1 (side)
-
HDMI/ HDCP Input (V1.3 with Deep Color)
-
2 (1 port PC mode)
-
HD Component Video In (Y, Pb, Pr) + L/ R Audio
-
1
-
Audio Output Power
-
10W x 2
-
Auto Volume Leveler
-
Yes
-
Bass/Treble/Balance Controls
-
Yes
-
Clear Voice II
-
Yes
-
Dolby Digital 5.1 Decoder
-
Yes
-
EZ Sound Mode/SSM
-
5 Modes
-
Invisible Speaker System Details
-
1 Way 2 Speaker
-
Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)
-
Yes
-
Surround System Type
-
Infinite Sound
-
Viewing Angle
-
178°/178°
-
Color Reproduction
-
8 Bit
-
Dynamic Contrast Ratio
-
60,000:1
-
Life Span (Typical)
-
60,000 hrs
-
Native Display Resolution
-
1366 x 768
-
Response Time
-
4ms
-
Screen Size (Class)
-
32”
-
Analog
-
Yes
-
ATSC/NTSC/Clear QAM
-
Yes
-
Alvin UI
-
Yes
-
On/Off Timer
-
Yes
-
Auto Tuning/Programming
-
Yes
-
Auto/Manual Clock
-
Yes
-
Channel Add/Delete
-
Yes
-
Commercial Function Menu
-
Yes
-
Language
-
English/Spanish/French/Korean
-
Sleep Timer
-
Yes
-
Just Scan 0% over scan HDMI/Component:
-
HD/DTV
-
Picture Reset
-
Yes
-
Video Codec
-
MPEG-2/4
-
Video Reset/Initializing
-
Yes
-
XD Engine
-
Yes
-
xvYCC (richer color)
-
Yes
-
24p Real Cinema
-
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio
-
-
Aspect Ratio Correction
-
5 Modes
-
Black Stretcher
-
Yes
-
Cinema 3:2/2:2 Mode
-
Yes
-
Color Temperature Control
-
3 Modes (Medium, Warm, Cool)
-
DTV Signal Strength Indicator
-
Yes
-
Digital Comb Filter
-
Yes (3D)
-
EZ Picture/PSM
-
Yes (6 mode)
-
Enhanced Noise Reduction (Video Noise Filter)
-
Yes, 3D NR/MPEG NR
-
Fire Retardant Cabinet Material
-
Yes
-
Cloning Capable
-
USB input, opt. TLL-1100A
-
Cabinet Color
-
Glossy Black
-
Kensington Security System Slot
-
Yes
-
Security Screws (TO RX)
-
Yes (optional use)
-
Stand w/Built-in Security Plate
-
Yes
-
Swivel Stand (degrees)
-
90°/90 °
-
VESA® Compliant (WxH)
-
200mm x 100mm, M4 screw
-
Remote Control
-
Yes
-
32LD333H
-
7 19192 90383 8
-
1080p Source Input Component
-
60f/30f/29f
-
Customizable Closed Caption/Sub-title
-
Yes
-
Auto Screen Adjust
-
Yes
-
Backlight Control
-
Yes
-
Flashback (Previous Channel)
-
Yes
-
Fresh White
-
Yes
-
Integrated Pro:Idiom
-
Yes
-
Key Lock/Child Lock
-
Yes
-
MPI Slot
-
Yes
-
Parental Control w/V-Chip
-
Yes
-
Pro:Centric Single Tuner
-
Yes
-
Quick Setup Guide
-
Yes
-
USB Cloning
-
Yes
-
1080p Source Input HDMI
-
60f/30f/24f
-
TV without stand weight
-
25.1 Ibs
-
TV without stand (WxHxD)
-
31.7” x 20.8” x 4.3”
-
TV with stand weight
-
27.7 lbs
-
TV with stand (WxHxD)
-
31.7” x 22.9” x 8.8”
-
Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
38.8” x 24.4” x 7.6”
-
Shipping Weight
-
32.3 lbs
