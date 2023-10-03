About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
32" class (31.5" measured diagonally) LCD Commercial Widescreen Integrated HDTV with Integrated Pro:Idiom

Specs

Reviews

Support

32" class (31.5" measured diagonally) LCD Commercial Widescreen Integrated HDTV with Integrated Pro:Idiom

32LD333H

32" class (31.5" measured diagonally) LCD Commercial Widescreen Integrated HDTV with Integrated Pro:Idiom

Print

All Spec

SERVICE/LIMITED WARRANTY

Service/Limited Warranty

2 Years (Parts/ Labor)

POWER

RoHS Compliant

Yes

Power Consumption (with Power Saving Modes disabled)

Max. 150, Typ. 80

Stand-by Mode

Less than 1W

Voltage, Hz

100V - 240V, 50/60 Hz

Dynamic/Static Power Savings

Yes

AUDIO/VIDEO INPUTS/OUTPUTS

USB 2.0 Input

1 (Side) Media Host (jpeg, mp3), Cloning, Service

Remote Control Port out

1

RS-232c In (Service Only)

1

RGB In (D-Sub 15pin) - PC

1 (up to WXGA)

RF In (Antenna/Cable)

1

PC Audio Input

1

MPI Port

Yes

L/R Audio/Composite Video In

1 (rear), 1 (side)

HDMI/ HDCP Input (V1.3 with Deep Color)

2 (1 port PC mode)

HD Component Video In (Y, Pb, Pr) + L/ R Audio

1

AUDIO

Audio Output Power

10W x 2

Auto Volume Leveler

Yes

Bass/Treble/Balance Controls

Yes

Clear Voice II

Yes

Dolby Digital 5.1 Decoder

Yes

EZ Sound Mode/SSM

5 Modes

Invisible Speaker System Details

1 Way 2 Speaker

Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)

Yes

Surround System Type

Infinite Sound

LCD SPECIFICATION

Viewing Angle

178°/178°

Color Reproduction

8 Bit

Dynamic Contrast Ratio

60,000:1

Life Span (Typical)

60,000 hrs

Native Display Resolution

1366 x 768

Response Time

4ms

Screen Size (Class)

32”

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Analog

Yes

ATSC/NTSC/Clear QAM

Yes

CONVENIEN CEFEATURES

Alvin UI

Yes

On/Off Timer

Yes

Auto Tuning/Programming

Yes

Auto/Manual Clock

Yes

Channel Add/Delete

Yes

Commercial Function Menu

Yes

Language

English/Spanish/French/Korean

Sleep Timer

Yes

VIDEO

Just Scan 0% over scan HDMI/Component:

HD/DTV

Picture Reset

Yes

Video Codec

MPEG-2/4

Video Reset/Initializing

Yes

XD Engine

Yes

xvYCC (richer color)

Yes

24p Real Cinema

Yes

Aspect Ratio

31-12월-1899

Aspect Ratio Correction

5 Modes

Black Stretcher

Yes

Cinema 3:2/2:2 Mode

Yes

Color Temperature Control

3 Modes (Medium, Warm, Cool)

DTV Signal Strength Indicator

Yes

Digital Comb Filter

Yes (3D)

EZ Picture/PSM

Yes (6 mode)

Enhanced Noise Reduction (Video Noise Filter)

Yes, 3D NR/MPEG NR

CABINET/ACCESSORIES

Fire Retardant Cabinet Material

Yes

Cloning Capable

USB input, opt. TLL-1100A

Cabinet Color

Glossy Black

Kensington Security System Slot

Yes

Security Screws (TO RX)

Yes (optional use)

Stand w/Built-in Security Plate

Yes

Swivel Stand (degrees)

90°/90 °

VESA® Compliant (WxH)

200mm x 100mm, M4 screw

Remote Control

Yes

UPC CODE

32LD333H

7 19192 90383 8

SPECIAL FEATURES

1080p Source Input Component

60f/30f/29f

Customizable Closed Caption/Sub-title

Yes

Auto Screen Adjust

Yes

Backlight Control

Yes

Flashback (Previous Channel)

Yes

Fresh White

Yes

Integrated Pro:Idiom

Yes

Key Lock/Child Lock

Yes

MPI Slot

Yes

Parental Control w/V-Chip

Yes

Pro:Centric Single Tuner

Yes

Quick Setup Guide

Yes

USB Cloning

Yes

1080p Source Input HDMI

60f/30f/24f

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

TV without stand weight

25.1 Ibs

TV without stand (WxHxD)

31.7” x 20.8” x 4.3”

TV with stand weight

27.7 lbs

TV with stand (WxHxD)

31.7” x 22.9” x 8.8”

Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

38.8” x 24.4” x 7.6”

Shipping Weight

32.3 lbs

What people are saying