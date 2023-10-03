About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
HealthView™ Series 32" class (31.5" diagonal) LCD Widescreen HDTV

Specs

Reviews

Support

HealthView™ Series 32" class (31.5" diagonal) LCD Widescreen HDTV

32LD360L

HealthView™ Series 32" class (31.5" diagonal) LCD Widescreen HDTV

Print

All Spec

LCD SPECIFICATION

Screen Size (Class)

31.5” diagonal

Native Display Resolution

1366 x 768

Brightness

350 cd/m2

Dynamic Contrast Ratio

15,000:1

Contrast Ratio

1,200:1

Viewing Angle

178°/178°

Color Reproduction

8 Bit

Response Time

5ms

True Viewing Angle

Yes

Life Span (Typical)

60,000 hrs

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Analog

Yes

ATSC/NTSC/Clear QAM

Yes

VIDEO

XD Engine

Yes

Aspect Ratio

16:09

Aspect Ratio Correction

6 Modes

Just Scan (1:1 PixelMatching)-HDMI

1080p/1080i/720p

Just Scan (1:1 PixelMatching)-Component

1080p/1080i/720p

Just Scan (1:1 PixelMatching)-RF/DTV

720p

Enhanced Noise Reduction (Video Noise Filter)

Yes, 3D & MPEG

Digital Comb Filter

Yes (3D)

Colour Temperature Control

3 Modes (Norm, Warm, Cool)

Black Stretcher

Yes

24p Real Cinema

Yes

Cinema 3:2/2:2 Mode

Yes

Picture Reset

Yes

AVMode II (Picture & Sound)

3 Modes (Cinema, Sport, Game)

EZ Picture/PSM

Yes (8 modes)

ISFccc Ready

Yes

DTV Signal Strength Indicator

Yes

Video Reset/Initializing

Yes

AUDIO

Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)

Yes

Audio Output Power (Watts - THD 10%)

10W + 10W

Invisible Speaker System Details

1 Way 2 Speaker

Dolby Digital 5.1 Decoder

Yes

Surround System Type

SRS TruSurround XT, SRS WOW

Bass/Treble/Balance Controls

Yes

Clear Voice II

Yes

Auto Volume Leveler

Yes

EZ Sound Mode/SSM

5 Modes

SPECIAL FEATURES

PictureWizard

Yes

Backlight Control

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

1080p Source Input-HDMI

60p/30p/24p

1080p Source Input-Component

60p/30p/24p

1080p Source Input-RGB

WXGA

A/V Input Navigation

Yes

Input Labelling/Sub-title

Yes

Quick View(Previous Channel)

Yes

Quick Setup Guide

Yes

Parental Control w/V-Chip

Yes

Key Lock/Child Lock

Yes

Customizable Closed Caption/Sub-title

Yes

LG SIMPLINK™(HDMI CEC)

Yes

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

Language

English/Spanish/French/Korean

Auto Tuning/Programming

Yes

Channel Add/Delete

Yes

Channel Labelling

Yes

Favourite Channel Programming

Yes

Auto/Manual Clock

Yes

On/Off Timer

Yes

AUDIO/VADEO INPUTS/OUTPUTS

RF In (Antenna/Cable)

1

L/R Audio/Composite Video In

1 (rear), 1 (side)

HD Component Video In (Y, Pb, Pr) + L/R Audio

1

Variable Auido (External Speaker) Out

1 (L/R 2Weach)

Digital Audio Out (Optical)

1

RGB In (D-Sub 15pin) – PC

1 (1360 x 768)

PC Audio Input

1

RS-232c In (Control/Service)

1

USB 2.0 Input

1 (Side)Media Host (JPEG,MP3),Cloning, and Service

Remote Control Port In

1

RJ45 (for RJP interface – non PIP)

1

CABINET/ACCESSORIES

Swivel Stand (degrees)

+20°/-20°

Fire Retardant CabinetMaterial

Yes

Kensington Security System Slot

Yes

POWER

Voltage, Hz

100V - 240V, 50/60 Hz

Standby Mode

0.21W

Power Consumption

78W

REQUIRED APPROVALS

RoHS Compliant

Yes

DIMENSIONS

TV without stand (W×H×D)

31.5” x 20.0” x 2.9”

TV with stand (W×H×D)

31.5” x 20.0” x 8.1”

Shipping dimensions (W×H×D)

38.1” x 23.6” x 7.4”

TV without stand weight

20.3 Ibs

TV with stand weight

18.1 Ibs

Shipping weight

26.5 lbs

What people are saying