32" LED Commercial TV

32" LED Commercial TV

32LN541C

32" LED Commercial TV

PANEL SPECIFICATION

Size

32”

Backlight Type

Direct LED

Resolution

1366 x 768 (HD)

Brightness (cd/m2)

300

Dynamic Contrast Ratio

1,000,000:1

Viewing Angle Degree

178°/178°

VIDEO

XD Engine

Yes

24p Real Cinema (24p 5:5/2:2 Pull down)

Yes

Eye Care (Anti Dazzling)

Yes

AUDIO

Audio Output

10W + 10W (W/ RJP 7W + 7W)

Invisible Speaker

Yes

Clear Voice II

Yes

SPECIAL FEATURES

Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

Yes

Audio Codec

AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

RF(1/2Tuner)

Yes (1 Tuner)

SI Compatible (TVLink Protocol)

Yes (TV Link Tuner)

Hotel Mode/ PDM /Installer Menu

Yes

Multi IR Code

Yes

Auto Off / Auto Sleep

Yes

RJP Compatibility

LG,Teleadapt (RJ45, HDMI CEC), G-Link(HDMI-CEC)

Anti-theft System

Kensington Lock

USB

USB2.0, USB Auto Play back, USB Cloning

USB Cloning

USB 2.0

Moving Picture Playback (SD/HD/Plus HD)

Divx HD

SIMPLINK

Yes (HDMI-CEC)

Picture

JPEG

Video Mute

Yes

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

USB (2.0)

1 Side

RF In

1 Rear

AV In

1 Rear

HDMI/HDCP Input

3 (2 Rear, 1 Side)

RJ45 (RJP Interface)

1 Rear

RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC

1 Rear

Digital Audio Out (Coaxial/ Optical)

1 Rear (Optional)

PC Audio Input

1 (Sharing with AV In)

RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin)

1 Rear

External Speaker Out (3.5mm phone jack)

1 Rear

POWER

Voltage, Hz

110 ~ 240V, 50/60Hz

Typical (Watts)

21W

Stand-by

< 1W

REQUIRED LISTING(CERTIFICATION)

Safety

cUL, UL, NOM, FCC

RoHS

Yes

Energy Star 6.0

Yes

CABINET

Carton (W x H x D)

35.5” x 20.9” x 6.4”

Carton Weight

20.3 lbs

With Stand (W x H x D)

29.1” x 19.6” x 8.1”

VESA Standard Mount Interface

200mm x 100mm

Weight with Stand

15.4 lbs

Weight without Stand

14.1 lbs

without Stand (W×H×D)

29.1” x 17.7” x 3.1”

Swivel

±15°

Color

Black with Hairline Finish

Flame Retardant

Yes (Back Cover only)

UPC CODE

32LN541C

7 19192 91555 8

