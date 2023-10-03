We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
32" LED Commercial TV
All Spec
-
Size
-
32”
-
Backlight Type
-
Direct LED
-
Resolution
-
1366 x 768 (HD)
-
Brightness (cd/m2)
-
300
-
Dynamic Contrast Ratio
-
1,000,000:1
-
Viewing Angle Degree
-
178°/178°
-
XD Engine
-
Yes
-
24p Real Cinema (24p 5:5/2:2 Pull down)
-
Yes
-
Eye Care (Anti Dazzling)
-
Yes
-
Audio Output
-
10W + 10W (W/ RJP 7W + 7W)
-
Invisible Speaker
-
Yes
-
Clear Voice II
-
Yes
-
Welcome Screen (Splash Image)
-
Yes
-
Audio Codec
-
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
Yes
-
RF(1/2Tuner)
-
Yes (1 Tuner)
-
SI Compatible (TVLink Protocol)
-
Yes (TV Link Tuner)
-
Hotel Mode/ PDM /Installer Menu
-
Yes
-
Multi IR Code
-
Yes
-
Auto Off / Auto Sleep
-
Yes
-
RJP Compatibility
-
LG,Teleadapt (RJ45, HDMI CEC), G-Link(HDMI-CEC)
-
Anti-theft System
-
Kensington Lock
-
USB
-
USB2.0, USB Auto Play back, USB Cloning
-
USB Cloning
-
USB 2.0
-
Moving Picture Playback (SD/HD/Plus HD)
-
Divx HD
-
SIMPLINK
-
Yes (HDMI-CEC)
-
Picture
-
JPEG
-
Video Mute
-
Yes
-
USB (2.0)
-
1 Side
-
RF In
-
1 Rear
-
AV In
-
1 Rear
-
HDMI/HDCP Input
-
3 (2 Rear, 1 Side)
-
RJ45 (RJP Interface)
-
1 Rear
-
RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC
-
1 Rear
-
Digital Audio Out (Coaxial/ Optical)
-
1 Rear (Optional)
-
PC Audio Input
-
1 (Sharing with AV In)
-
RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin)
-
1 Rear
-
External Speaker Out (3.5mm phone jack)
-
1 Rear
-
Voltage, Hz
-
110 ~ 240V, 50/60Hz
-
Typical (Watts)
-
21W
-
Stand-by
-
< 1W
-
Safety
-
cUL, UL, NOM, FCC
-
RoHS
-
Yes
-
Energy Star 6.0
-
Yes
-
Carton (W x H x D)
-
35.5” x 20.9” x 6.4”
-
Carton Weight
-
20.3 lbs
-
With Stand (W x H x D)
-
29.1” x 19.6” x 8.1”
-
VESA Standard Mount Interface
-
200mm x 100mm
-
Weight with Stand
-
15.4 lbs
-
Weight without Stand
-
14.1 lbs
-
without Stand (W×H×D)
-
29.1” x 17.7” x 3.1”
-
Swivel
-
±15°
-
Color
-
Black with Hairline Finish
-
Flame Retardant
-
Yes (Back Cover only)
-
32LN541C
-
7 19192 91555 8
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)