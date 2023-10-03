About Cookies on This Site

Front view with infill image

Essential Commercial TV with Commercial Grade Stand

The LT340H Commercial TV Series provides hotels with a cost-effective, reliable TV solution that has been designed to operate as a two-part solution (with an external set top box). The LT340H series delivers crisp, Full HD images anchored by a stylish, versatile commercial-grade stand.

Essential Commercial TV with Commercial Grade Stand

* 49 inch
* Actual product appearance may differ from the above simulated scene.

Quick menu

Quick menu

LG has created a new Quick Menu (version 3.0), making it easier and more user friendly than ever. A creation tool enables production of hotel promotional videos.
Public Display Mode

Public Display Mode

From channel selection to volume level, you can control the TV settings in your hotel's common areas. Public Display Mode also enables restoration of your hotel's default settings on the TVs when required.
Commercial Swivel Stand

Commercial Swivel Stand

The LT340H commercial grade stand swivels to allow guests to view the TV from virtually any angle and can easily be fastened to a tabletop for security purposes.
External Speaker Out

External Speaker Out

Enhance the entertainment experience with an additional speaker (sold separately). Guests can listen to the TV audio from other rooms within their suite, not only the room where the TV is located.
IR Out

IR Out

Using the interactive set-top-box, all LG TVs can be controlled with a single remote.
IR Pass Through and Control

IR Pass Through and Control

Connect an LG Commercial STB to the RS-232C port on the TV to create a system that provides Pro:Centric functionality, as well as RF or IP content.
USB Data Cloning

USB Data Cloning

USB data cloning makes managing multiple displays more efficient for optimal operation. No need to set up each display one by one, data can be copied to a USB in one display, data will be distributed to other displays through a USB plug-in.
Lock Mode

Lock Mode

Lock Mode blocks external input signals with non-compliant content. This is a useful feature for preventing misuse of TVs in public spaces.
Remote Diagnostics

Diagnostics

The TV stores diagnostic data, which can be saved to a USB memory device, thus enabling service engineers to analyze the data and identify technical issues quickly and easily.
USB Auto Playback

USB Auto Playback+

Create and play personalized media playlists (video, music, images) without a PC or installation.
Multi IR

Multi IR

Multi-code IR function eliminates any remote control signal interference between TVs in rooms with multiple TVs installed.

* Only available for LG TV models

Welcome screen

Welcome screen

Display a warm greeting message with your hotel name and logo on the TV when it is turned on. The welcome screen provides an inviting, personalized experience for your guests.
Print

All Spec

INFO

Category

Commercial lite

STANDARD

EMC

FCC

Safety

UL

ACCESSORIES

Power Cable

YES (1.8M / Angle Type)

Remote type

L-Con

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

NTSC

Digital

ATSC / Clear QAM

MECHANICAL

Kensington Lock

YES

VESA Compatible

200 x 200mm

Credenza/Security Screw Hole

YES (Need Stand)

Lock Down Plate (for easy installing)

YES (Need Stand)

POWER SPEC.

Power Consumption(Typ)

36.5W

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 120V, 50/60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

Power Consumption(Max)

50.6W

DISPLAY

Brightness (Typ.)

240 nit

Resolution

HD (1,366 x 768)

Size (Inch)

32

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)

18.8/18.8/18.8/21.6mm

Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)

20.7/20.7/20.6/23.4mm

Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)

905 x 530 x 162mm

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

739 x 441 x 84mm

Weight in Shipping

7.35kg

Weight without Stand

4.85kg

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

739 x 495 x 241mm

Weight with Stand

6.05kg

HOSPITALITY FEATURE

Diagnostics

YES (Self Diagnostics(USB))

Energy Saving mode

YES

Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

YES

HTNG-CEC (Version)

YES (1.4)

Insert Image

YES

IR Out

YES (RS-232C)

Lock mode

YES

Multi IR Code

YES

Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

YES (1.4)

USB Cloning

YES

Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

YES

WOL

YES

RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

YES

USB Auto playback / playback+

YES (USB Auto playback)

SMART FUNCTION

webOS version

NO (Non-Smart)

VERTICAL FUNCTION (CORPORATE/RETAIL)

Time scheduler

YES

AUDIO (SOUND)

Speaker (Audio Output)

10W

CONNECTIVITIES

HDMI In

YES (2ea)

RF In

YES (1ea)

USB (Ver.)

YES (1ea / 2.0)

AV In

YES

Digital Audio Out (Optical)

YES

Component in (Y,Pb,Pr-Video)

YES

PC Audio Input

YES

RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC

YES

RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)

YES (D-Sub 9pin)

DESIGN

Front Color

Ceramic Black

Stand Type

1 Pole (Swivel)

Tool Name

LJ61

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)

YES

