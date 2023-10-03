About Cookies on This Site

32" TV Signage

32LT340HBUA

32" TV Signage

(3)
Essential commercial TV with standard support<br>1

Essential commercial TV with standard support

The LT340H commercial TV series provides hotels with a cost-effective, reliable TV solution that has been designed to operate as a 'two-piece solution', i.e. with an external set top box. The LT340H series delivers crisp, clear images through energy efficient LED technology
Quick menu1
KEY FEATURE

Quick menu

Enjoy LG's easy solution of menu home. Now LG provides the new Quick menu (Ver 3.0), making it more easy and user friendly than ever.
Public Display Mode1
KEY FEATURE

Public Display Mode

From channel selection to volume level, you can control the TV settings in business areas. Public Display Mode also enables you to restore default settings, as required, on the TVs.
Commercial Swivel Stand1
KEY FEATURE

Commercial Swivel Stand

Expand the range of comfort for guests with a commercial grade stand. This allows guests to watch the TV from any angle. Also, for security purposes, the stand may be secured to its table.
External Speaker Out1
KEY FEATURE

External Speaker Out

Enhance the entertainment experience with an additional speaker. Guests can listen and control the TV audio from anywhere, even from restrooms.
IR Out      1
KEY FEATURE

IR Out     

Using the interactive set-top-box, all LG TVs can be controlled with a single remote
USB Data Cloning1
SIMPLE & EFFECTIVE MAINTENANCE

USB Data Cloning

USB data cloning makes managing multiple displays more efficient for optimal operation. No need to set up each display one by one, data can be copied to a USB in one display, data will be distributed to other displays through a USB plug-in.
Lock Mode1
SIMPLE & EFFECTIVE MAINTENANCE

Lock Mode

Lock Mode blocks external input signals with noncompliant content. This is a useful feature for preventing misuse of TVs in public spaces.
Remote Diagnostics1
SIMPLE & EFFECTIVE MAINTENANCE

Remote Diagnostics

The TV stores diagnostic data, which can be saved to a USB memory device, thus enabling service engineers to analyze the data and identify technical issues quickly and easily.
USB Auto Playback+1
CONVENIENCE & ENTERTAINMENT

USB Auto Playback

Create and play personalized media playlists (video, music, images) without a PC or installation.
Multi IR1
CONVENIENCE & ENTERTAINMENT

Multi IR

Multi IR function eliminates the remote control signal interference between TVs for multiple devices.

* Only available for LG TV models.

Welcome screen1
CONVENIENCE & ENTERTAINMENT

Welcome screen

With the capability to display several images, Commercial Lite TVs allow for a greater variation of greeting messages in hotel rooms which make customers feel more welcome and cared for
Print

All Spec

INFO

Category

Commercial lite

ACCESSORIES

Power Cable

YES (1.8M / Angle Type)

Remote type

L-Con

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

NTSC

Digital

ATSC / Clear QAM

MECHANICAL

Kensington Lock

YES

VESA Compatible

200 x 200mm

Credenza/Security Screw Hole

YES (Need Stand)

Lock Down Plate (for easy installing)

YES (Need Stand)

STANDARD

EMC

FCC

Safety

UL

DISPLAY

Brightness (Typ.)

240 nit

Resolution

HD (1,366 x 768)

Size (Inch)

32

POWER SPEC.

Power Consumption(Typ)

36.5W

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 120V, 50/60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

Power Consumption(Max)

50.6W

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)

18.8/18.8/18.8/21.6mm

Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)

20.7/20.7/20.6/23.4mm

Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)

905 x 530 x 162mm

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

739 x 441 x 84mm

Weight in Shipping

7.35kg

Weight without Stand

4.85kg

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

739 x 495 x 241mm

Weight with Stand

6.05kg

HOSPITALITY FEATURE

Diagnostics

YES (Self Diagnostics(USB))

Energy Saving mode

YES

Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

YES

HTNG-CEC (Version)

YES (1.4)

Insert Image

YES

IR Out

YES (RS-232C)

Lock mode

YES

Multi IR Code

YES

Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

YES (1.4)

USB Cloning

YES

Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

YES

WOL

YES

External Speaker Out / Line Out

YES (Ext. Speaker Out)

RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

YES

USB Auto playback / playback+

YES (USB Auto playback)

CONNECTIVITIES

HDMI In

YES (2ea)

RF In

YES (1ea)

USB (Ver.)

YES (1ea / 2.0)

AV In

YES

Digital Audio Out (Optical)

YES

External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)

YES

Component in (Y,Pb,Pr-Video)

YES

PC Audio Input

YES

RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC

YES

RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)

YES (D-Sub 9pin)

DESIGN

Front Color

Ceramic Black

Stand Type

1 Pole (Swivel)

Tool Name

LJ61

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)

YES

SMART FUNCTION

webOS version

NO (Non-Smart)

VERTICAL FUNCTION (CORPORATE/RETAIL)

Time scheduler

YES

AUDIO (SOUND)

Speaker (Audio Output)

10W

32LT340HBUA

32" TV Signage