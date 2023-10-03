About Cookies on This Site

32" Class LX330C Direct LED Commercial Lite Integrated HDTV (31.65" diagonal)

32" Class LX330C Direct LED Commercial Lite Integrated HDTV (31.65" diagonal)

32LX330C

32" Class LX330C Direct LED Commercial Lite Integrated HDTV (31.65" diagonal)

PANEL SPECIFICATION

Panel Size

32" Class

Backlight Type

LED-L

Resolution

1366 x 768 (HD)

Panel Brightness (cd/m2l, Typ)

300

Dynamic Contrast Ratio (Dynamic MCI (Hz))

1,000,000:1

Static (Panel) Contrast Ratio

1,200:1

Viewing Angle Degree

178°/178°

Response Time(G to G)

9

Frame Rate

60Hz

Life span

30,000hrs

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Analog

Yes (NTSC)

Digital

Yes (ATSC/QAM/VSB)

VIDEO

Triple XD Engine

Yes

Dynamic Color Enhancer

Yes

Real Cinema 24p (3:3 pull down)

Yes

Aspect Ratio

Yes, 6 modes ( 16:9, Just scan,Set by program, 4:3,Zoom,Cinema zoom1)

Tru 4K Upsacaler

-

AUDIO

Audio Output

10W + 10W

Speaker System

2.0 ch

Sound Mode

6 modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game)

Optical Sound Sync

Yes

Sound Optimizer

3 modes (Normal, Wall-Mount Type, Stand Type)

Clear Voice

Yes

FEATURES

Remote Diagnosis

Yes (Self Diagnosis(USB))

HDMI-CEC

Yes (Without ARC)

HTNG-CEC

Yes

Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

Yes

Lock mode

Yes

External Speaker Out

Yes (Variable/Fixed, 3.5mm, Stereo, Single ended Type(GND,L+,R+), 1W with 8Ω)

RJP Interface

Yes (RS232C, HDMI CEC)

RJP Compatibility

Yes, LG/Teleadapt (RS232C), Teleadapt/Guestlink (HDMI CEC)

USB

Yes (USB 2.0)

USB Auto Play back

Yes

Moving Picture Playback (SD/HD/Plus HD)

Divx HD

Picture

JPEG

Audio Codec

MP3, AC3, MPEG, AAC,HEAAC, CDDA, LPCM

USB Cloning

Yes

Multi IR Code

Yes

Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

Yes

Auto Off / Auto Sleep

Yes

Motion eye care

Yes

INTERFACE

HDMI In

1 (2.0)

USB 2.0

1

RF In

1

AV In

1 (Sharing with Component in)

Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio

1

Digital Audio Out (Coaxial / Optical)

1 (Optical)

HDMI/HDCP Input

1 (2.0)

RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC

1

PC Audio Input

1(Sharing with Component Audio)

RS-232C(D-Sub 9pin)

1

External Speaker Out(3.5mm phone jack)

1 (Variable/Fixed/Line Out, 3.5mm, Stereo, Single ended Type(GND,L+,R+), 1W with 8Ω

ACCESSORY

Remote type

L-Con

Cable

Power cord (1.55m, Angle Type)

Manual / ESG

Simple Manual

POWER

Voltage, Hz

100V - 240V, 50/60Hz

Stand-by

0.5W↓

REQUIRED LISTING(CERTIFICATION)

Safety

UL

EMC

FCC

CABINET

Bezel Width(L/R, U, B) - on bezel

11.6, 11.3, 16.3

Bezel Width(L/R, U, B) - Off bezel

10.5, 10.0, 14.0

Weight (W/O Stand,kg)

6

Weight (with stand, kg)

6.2

Weight (Packing)

7.4

WxHxD (w/o stand, mm)

732 x 437 x 55.5

WxHxD (with stand, mm)

732 x 481 x 207

WxHxD (Packing, mm)

816 x 510 x 152

VESA Compatible

200 X 200

UPC CODE

UPC Code

719192 198128

WARRANTY

Warranty

2 Year Limited Warranty (Parts/Labor/Backlight)

