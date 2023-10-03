We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
42" class (42.0" measured diagonally) LCD Commercial Widescreen Integrated HDTV
All Spec
-
LED Backlighting
-
Edge lit
-
Native Display Resolution
-
1920 x 1080 (FHD)
-
Viewing Angle Degree
-
178°/178°
-
Screen Size
-
42”
-
Frame Rate
-
60Hz
-
Digital
-
Yes (ATSC/Clear QAM/Mpeg4)
-
Analog
-
Yes (NTSC)
-
24p Real Cinema (24p 5:5/2:2 Pull down)
-
Yes
-
Eye Care (Anti Dazzling)
-
Yes
-
XD Engine
-
Yes
-
Service/Limited Warranty
-
2 Years (Parts/Labor)
-
Speaker System
-
1 Way 2 Speakers
-
Infinite Sound
-
Yes
-
Clear Voice II
-
Yes
-
Audio Output
-
10W + 10W
-
Invisible Speaker
-
Yes
-
RoHS Compliant
-
Yes
-
Required Approvals
-
UL, cUL, NOM
-
ENERGY STAR 5.3 Qualified
-
Yes
-
TV without stand (WxHxD)
-
39.1” x 23.7” x 1.0”
-
TV with stand (WxHxD)
-
39.1" x 26.1" x 10.8"
-
Shipping Weight
-
41.7 lbs
-
Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
46.5” x 29.3” x 5.4”
-
Unit Weight
-
with Stand 34.2 lbs, without Stand 29.8 lbs
-
Video Mute
-
Yes
-
Welcome Screen (Splash Image)
-
Yes
-
USB Cloning
-
Yes
-
USB (2.0)
-
Yes (MP3, Jpeg, HD DivX)
-
TV Link Tuner
-
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
Yes
-
SIMPLINK
-
Yes
-
RJP Interface
-
Yes, RJ45 HDMI
-
RJP Compatibility
-
LG, Teleadapt, Guestlink
-
Pro:Centric
-
Yes (1 Tuner) GEM/Flash
-
One Channel Map/Logical Channel Map
-
Simple Channel List
-
Anti-theft System
-
Yes
-
Auto Off/Auto Sleep
-
Yes
-
Big Size Menu
-
Yes
-
Credenza/Security Screw Hole
-
Yes
-
External Speaker Out
-
Yes (Variable, 3.5mm, Stereo, 1W with 8 )
-
Hotel Mode/PDM
-
Yes (PDM 2.6)
-
IR Out
-
Yes (RS-232C)
-
Kensington Lock
-
Yes
-
Multi IR Code
-
Yes
-
Stand-by Mode (Max)
-
Under 1W
-
Voltage, Hz
-
100V - 240V, 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption
-
Typical 60W
-
42LT560C
-
7 19192 90403 3
-
Optional Accessory
-
124-213-10 remote
-
Cabinet Color
-
Matte black with glossy black edge
-
VESA® Standard Mount Compatible(WxH)
-
200mm x 200mm
-
Swivel Stand (degrees)
-
+90°/-90°
-
Remote Control
-
Yes
-
External Speaker Out (3.5mm phone jack)
-
1
-
HDMI In
-
1 (side)
-
HDMI/HDCP Input
-
2 (rear)
-
PC Audio Input
-
1 (Sharing with AV In)
-
RF In
-
1 (rear)
-
RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC
-
1 (rear)
-
RJ45 (RJP interface)
-
1 (except 22/26)
-
RS-232C (Control/SVC only)
-
1 (rear)
-
USB 2.0
-
1 (side)
-
AV In
-
1 (rear)
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)