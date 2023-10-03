About Cookies on This Site

42" class (42.0" measured diagonally) LCD Commercial Widescreen Integrated HDTV

42LT560C

All Spec

LCD SPECIFICATION

LED Backlighting

Edge lit

Native Display Resolution

1920 x 1080 (FHD)

Viewing Angle Degree

178°/178°

Screen Size

42”

Frame Rate

60Hz

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Digital

Yes (ATSC/Clear QAM/Mpeg4)

Analog

Yes (NTSC)

VIDEO

24p Real Cinema (24p 5:5/2:2 Pull down)

Yes

Eye Care (Anti Dazzling)

Yes

XD Engine

Yes

SERVICE/LIMITED WARRANTY

Service/Limited Warranty

2 Years (Parts/Labor)

AUDIO

Speaker System

1 Way 2 Speakers

Infinite Sound

Yes

Clear Voice II

Yes

Audio Output

10W + 10W

Invisible Speaker

Yes

REQUIRED LISTING(CERTIFICATION)

RoHS Compliant

Yes

Required Approvals

UL, cUL, NOM

ENERGY STAR 5.3 Qualified

Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

TV without stand (WxHxD)

39.1” x 23.7” x 1.0”

TV with stand (WxHxD)

39.1" x 26.1" x 10.8"

Shipping Weight

41.7 lbs

Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

46.5” x 29.3” x 5.4”

Unit Weight

with Stand 34.2 lbs, without Stand 29.8 lbs

COMMERCIAL FEATURES

Video Mute

Yes

Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

Yes

USB Cloning

Yes

USB (2.0)

Yes (MP3, Jpeg, HD DivX)

TV Link Tuner

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

SIMPLINK

Yes

RJP Interface

Yes, RJ45 HDMI

RJP Compatibility

LG, Teleadapt, Guestlink

Pro:Centric

Yes (1 Tuner) GEM/Flash

One Channel Map/Logical Channel Map

Simple Channel List

Anti-theft System

Yes

Auto Off/Auto Sleep

Yes

Big Size Menu

Yes

Credenza/Security Screw Hole

Yes

External Speaker Out

Yes (Variable, 3.5mm, Stereo, 1W with 8 )

Hotel Mode/PDM

Yes (PDM 2.6)

IR Out

Yes (RS-232C)

Kensington Lock

Yes

Multi IR Code

Yes

POWER

Stand-by Mode (Max)

Under 1W

Voltage, Hz

100V - 240V, 50/60Hz

Power Consumption

Typical 60W

UPC CODE

42LT560C

7 19192 90403 3

CABINET/ACCESSORIES

Optional Accessory

124-213-10 remote

Cabinet Color

Matte black with glossy black edge

VESA® Standard Mount Compatible(WxH)

200mm x 200mm

Swivel Stand (degrees)

+90°/-90°

Remote Control

Yes

AUDIO/VIDEO INPUTS/OUTPUTS

External Speaker Out (3.5mm phone jack)

1

HDMI In

1 (side)

HDMI/HDCP Input

2 (rear)

PC Audio Input

1 (Sharing with AV In)

RF In

1 (rear)

RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC

1 (rear)

RJ45 (RJP interface)

1 (except 22/26)

RS-232C (Control/SVC only)

1 (rear)

USB 2.0

1 (side)

AV In

1 (rear)

