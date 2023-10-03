About Cookies on This Site

49" UHD Commercial TV

49UT340H0UA

49" UHD Commercial TV

(3)

Essential Commercial TV With Ultra High Definition

The UT340H commercial TV series helps hotels effectively manage TVs while supporting UHD/4K resolution. It can be operated as a two-piece SMART solution when paired with an LG set-top box (or LG STB-5500).
4K Resolution
PICTURE QUALITY

4K Resolution

UHD is the future of digital pictures, delivering a higher resolution four times than that of Full HD. The stunning 8.3 million pixels offers a flawless picture quality and incredibly vivid detail.
4K Upscaler
PICTURE QUALITY

4K Upscaler

Enjoy Full HD content in 4K UHD quality. The 4K Upscaler automatically upgrades Full HD content to UHD through a simple six-step upscaling processes.
Public Display Mode
HOSPITALITY FEATURE

Public Display Mode

From channel selection to volume level, you can control the TV settings in business areas. Public Display Mode also enables you to restore default settings, as required, on the TVs.
Commercial Swivel Stand
HOSPITALITY FEATURE

Commercial Swivel Stand

Expand the range of comfort for the guests with a commercial grade stand by allowing them to watch a TV from any angle.
IR Out
HOSPITALITY FEATURE

IR Out    

Using the interactive set-top-box, all LG TVs can be controlled with a single remote.
Multi IR
HOSPITALITY FEATURE

Multi IR   

Multi IR function eliminates the remote control signal interference between TVs for multiple devices.
Welcome screen
HOSPITALITY FEATURE

Welcome screen

With the capability to display several images, Commercial Lite TVs allow for a greater variation of greeting messages in hotel rooms which make customers feel more welcome and cared for.
External Speaker Out
HOSPITALITY FEATURE

External Speaker Out

Enhance the entertainment experience with an additional speaker. Guests can listen and control the TV audio from anywhere, even from restrooms.
USB Data Cloning
HOSPITALITY FEATURE

USB Data Cloning

USB data cloning makes managing multiple displays more efficient for optimal operation. No need to set up each display one by one, data can be copied to a USB in one display, data will be distributed to other displays through a USB plug-in.
Remote Diagnostics
HOSPITALITY FEATURE

Remote Diagnostics

The TV stores diagnostic data, which can be saved to a USB memory device, thus enabling service engineers to analyze the data and identify technical issues quickly and easily.
Lock Mode
HOSPITALITY FEATURE

Lock Mode

Lock Mode blocks external input signals with non-compliant content. This is a useful feature for preventing misuse of TVs in public spaces.
Print

All Spec

DISPLAY

Inch

49"

Resolution

3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)

Backlight Unit Type

Direct BLU

Brightness (cd/m²)

400 nit

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Digital

Yes ATSC (QAM / VSB)

VIDEO

HDR 10 Pro / HDR Dolby Vision

Yes / No

AUDIO

Audio Output

5W + 5W

Speaker System

2.0 ch

FEATURES

Hospitality

USB Cloning, Diagnostics (USB), SI Compatible (TVLink Interactive, RS232C), HTNG-CEC 1.4, Simplink (HDMI-CEC 1.4), IR Out (RS-232C), Multi IR Code, PDM, Lock Mode, Welcome Video / Screen, Insert Image (webOS Default), External Speaker Out (Variable / Fixed 3.5mm, Stereo / Single ended Type (GND,L+,R+), 1W with 8Ω), RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility / LG / Teleadapt (RS232C) / Teleadapt / Guestlink (HDMI CEC), USB Auto playback, Auto Off / Sleep Timer, Smart Energy Saving, Motion Eye Care, Anti-theft System, Kensington Lock (Except 49"), Credenza / Security Screw Hole (Except 65"), Lock Down Plate (Except 65"), Chromecast Dongle Anti-theft Cover (Optional)

JACK INTERFACE

Set Side

HDMI In 2.0 (2), USB 2.0

Set Rear

HDMI In (HDCP) 2.0, RF In (tuner), AV In (Share with Component), Component in (RCA5 Type), Digital Audio Out (Optical), PC Audio Input (Share with Component Audio), RS-232C (Control & Service), External Speaker Out (3.5mm phone jack) - 1 (Spk-out fixed 0.01W~1.00W), Debug (Phone Jack Type) - (CPU/TI)

DIMENSION(UNIT: MM/KG)

Vesa

200 x 200

W x H x D / Weight (with stand)

1,110 x 705 x 303 / 14.3

W x H x D / Weight (without stand)

1,110 x 650 x 81.1 / 11.1

W x H x D / Weight (Shipping)

1,296 x 770 x 171 / 17.2

POWER(UNIT : WATTS)

Voltage, Hz

120, 50 / 60

Typical

TBD

Stand-by

0.5 ↓

GENERAL

Region

North America

Buy Directly

49UT340H0UA

49" UHD Commercial TV