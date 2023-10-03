We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
50" class (49.9" measured diagonally) Plasma Widescreen Commercial HDTV
600Hz Sub Field Driving
Yes
Color Reproduction (Panel Output)
16 Bit
Dynamic Contrast Ratio
3,000,000:1
Screen Size
50"
Life Span (typical)
100,000 Hours
Native Display Resolution
1024 x 768
Protective Skin Glass
Yes
ISM (Image Sticking Minimization)
Color Wash/Orbiter
Color Temperature Control
3 Modes (Warm, Medium, Cool)
DTV Signal Strength (Digital)
Yes
Digital Comb Filter
3D Comb Filter
Expert Mode (ISFccc Ready)
Yes
Intelligent Sensor Mode
Yes
Just Scan (1:1 Pixel matching) (0% overscan)
HDMI 1080p/1080i/720p, Component 1080p/1080i/720p, RF 1080i/720p
Picture Mode
7 Modes (Vivid, Standard, APS, Cinema, Game, ISF Expert, Expert 1, Expert 2)
Resolution Upscaler
Yes
Triple XD Engine
Yes
xvYCC
Yes
(3D/MPEG) Noise Reduction
Yes (High/Medium/Low/Off/Auto)
24p Real Cinema (3:3 Pulldown)
Yes (HDMI 1080 24p)
AV Mode II (Picture & Sound)
Yes (Cinema/Game/Off)
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Aspect Ratio Correction
5 Modes (16:9 Just Scan, Set by Program, 4:3,Cinema Zoom)
Black Stretcher
Yes
Built-in tuner
ATSC/NTSC/Clear QAM - 1 Tuner
Cinema 3:2/2:2 Pull Down Mode
Yes
Color Reproduction (Chassis Output)
10 Bit
Auto Volume Leveler II
Yes
Audio Output (Watts - THD 10%)
10W + 10W
Clear Voice II
Yes
Speaker System
Invisible Speaker (1 Way 2 Speaker)
Sound Mode
5 Modes (Standard, Music, Cinema, Sports, Game)
On Screen Equalizer
Yes
Mute
Yes
Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)
Yes
Dolby Digital 5.1 Decoder
Yes
Virtual Surround
Yes
AV In
1 (Rear)
Component Video In (Y, Pb, Pr) + Audio
2 (Rear)
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
1 (Rear)
HDMI/HDCP Input
2 (1 Side/1 Rear)
USB 2.0
1 (Side)
RF In (Antenna/Cable)
1 (Rear)
RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC
1 (Rear)
RS-232C In (Control & Service)
1 (Rear)
Remote Control In
1 (Rear)
PC Audio Input
1 (Rear)
EcoSmart - Energy Savings 3 Mode Power Saving Levels
Yes (manual)
Stand by Mode
0.2W
Voltage, Hz
100~240V, 50/60Hz
EcoSmart - Energy Savings Intelligent Sensor (auto)
Yes (automatic)
On Mode (Average)
Yes
1080p Source Input
HDMI 60p/30p/24p, Component 60p/30p/24p, RGB 60p (WXGA)
SimpLink™ (HDMI CEC)
Yes
Screen Adjust/Auto (Manual)
Yes
Rating (DTV)
Yes (by EPG)
Quick View (Flashback)
Yes
Quick Setup Guide
Yes
Public Display Settings
Yes (V 2.6)
Picture Wizard II (2D/3D)
Yes
Parental Control w/V-Chip
Yes
Intelligent Sensor
Yes
Input Labeling
Yes
Freeze Frame
Yes
Closed Caption
Yes
A/V Input Navigation/EZ Input Toggle
Yes
e-Streamer
Yes
USB Cloning
Yes
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
Auto/Manual Clock
Yes
Channel Add/Delete
Yes
Favorite Channel Programming
Yes
Auto Off/Auto Sleep
Yes
On/Off Timer
Yes
Sleep Timer
Yes
Auto Tuning / Programming
Yes
Language
4 (English/Spanish/French/Korean)
Cabinet Color
Gloss Black
Local Key Type
Touch Sensitive Keys
Power Cord
Yes
VESA™ Compliant
400mm x 400mm
Remote Control
Yes
Slim Depth
Yes
Table Stand Included
Detachable (20°/ 20°) Swivel
TruSlim Frame
Yes
Quick Setup Guide
Yes
Storage Temperature Range
-4° F to 140° F (-20° C to 60° C)
Storage Humidity Range
Less than 85%
Operating Temperature
32° F to 104° F (0° C to 40° C)
Operating Humidity Range
Less than 80%
Altitude
Up to 9514 ft. (2900m)
UL, c-UL, FCC
Yes
EPA 5.3
Yes
RoHS Compliant
Yes
Limited Warranty
2 Year Panel/1 Year (Parts/Labor)
Dimensions without Stand (W×H×D)
45.9" x 27.7" x 2.0"
Weight with Stand
62.1 lbs
Weight with packaging
74.5 lbs
Weight without Stand
56.8 lbs
Dimensions packaging (W×H×D)
52.4" x 32.2" x 9.0"
Dimensions with Stand (W×H×D)
45.9" x 29.8" x 11.6"
50PA450C
7 19192 90386 9
