About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
50" class (49.9" measured diagonally) Plasma Widescreen Commercial HDTV

Specs

Reviews

Support

50" class (49.9" measured diagonally) Plasma Widescreen Commercial HDTV

50PA450C

50" class (49.9" measured diagonally) Plasma Widescreen Commercial HDTV

Print

All Spec

PLASMA SPECIFICATIONS

600Hz Sub Field Driving

Yes

Color Reproduction (Panel Output)

16 Bit

Dynamic Contrast Ratio

3,000,000:1

Screen Size

50"

Life Span (typical)

100,000 Hours

Native Display Resolution

1024 x 768

Protective Skin Glass

Yes

ISM (Image Sticking Minimization)

Color Wash/Orbiter

VIDEO

Color Temperature Control

3 Modes (Warm, Medium, Cool)

DTV Signal Strength (Digital)

Yes

Digital Comb Filter

3D Comb Filter

Expert Mode (ISFccc Ready)

Yes

Intelligent Sensor Mode

Yes

Just Scan (1:1 Pixel matching) (0% overscan)

HDMI 1080p/1080i/720p, Component 1080p/1080i/720p, RF 1080i/720p

Picture Mode

7 Modes (Vivid, Standard, APS, Cinema, Game, ISF Expert, Expert 1, Expert 2)

Resolution Upscaler

Yes

Triple XD Engine

Yes

xvYCC

Yes

(3D/MPEG) Noise Reduction

Yes (High/Medium/Low/Off/Auto)

24p Real Cinema (3:3 Pulldown)

Yes (HDMI 1080 24p)

AV Mode II (Picture & Sound)

Yes (Cinema/Game/Off)

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Aspect Ratio Correction

5 Modes (16:9 Just Scan, Set by Program, 4:3,Cinema Zoom)

Black Stretcher

Yes

Built-in tuner

ATSC/NTSC/Clear QAM - 1 Tuner

Cinema 3:2/2:2 Pull Down Mode

Yes

Color Reproduction (Chassis Output)

10 Bit

AUDIO

Auto Volume Leveler II

Yes

Audio Output (Watts - THD 10%)

10W + 10W

Clear Voice II

Yes

Speaker System

Invisible Speaker (1 Way 2 Speaker)

Sound Mode

5 Modes (Standard, Music, Cinema, Sports, Game)

On Screen Equalizer

Yes

Mute

Yes

Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)

Yes

Dolby Digital 5.1 Decoder

Yes

Virtual Surround

Yes

AV INPUTS/OUTPUTS

AV In

1 (Rear)

Component Video In (Y, Pb, Pr) + Audio

2 (Rear)

Digital Audio Out (Optical)

1 (Rear)

HDMI/HDCP Input

2 (1 Side/1 Rear)

USB 2.0

1 (Side)

RF In (Antenna/Cable)

1 (Rear)

RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC

1 (Rear)

RS-232C In (Control & Service)

1 (Rear)

Remote Control In

1 (Rear)

PC Audio Input

1 (Rear)

POWER

EcoSmart - Energy Savings 3 Mode Power Saving Levels

Yes (manual)

Stand by Mode

0.2W

Voltage, Hz

100~240V, 50/60Hz

EcoSmart - Energy Savings Intelligent Sensor (auto)

Yes (automatic)

On Mode (Average)

Yes

SPECIAL FEATURES

1080p Source Input

HDMI 60p/30p/24p, Component 60p/30p/24p, RGB 60p (WXGA)

SimpLink™ (HDMI CEC)

Yes

Screen Adjust/Auto (Manual)

Yes

Rating (DTV)

Yes (by EPG)

Quick View (Flashback)

Yes

Quick Setup Guide

Yes

Public Display Settings

Yes (V 2.6)

Picture Wizard II (2D/3D)

Yes

Parental Control w/V-Chip

Yes

Intelligent Sensor

Yes

Input Labeling

Yes

Freeze Frame

Yes

Closed Caption

Yes

A/V Input Navigation/EZ Input Toggle

Yes

e-Streamer

Yes

USB Cloning

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

Auto/Manual Clock

Yes

Channel Add/Delete

Yes

Favorite Channel Programming

Yes

Auto Off/Auto Sleep

Yes

On/Off Timer

Yes

Sleep Timer

Yes

Auto Tuning / Programming

Yes

Language

4 (English/Spanish/French/Korean)

CABINET/ACCESSORIES

Cabinet Color

Gloss Black

Local Key Type

Touch Sensitive Keys

Power Cord

Yes

VESA™ Compliant

400mm x 400mm

Remote Control

Yes

Slim Depth

Yes

Table Stand Included

Detachable (20°/ 20°) Swivel

TruSlim Frame

Yes

Quick Setup Guide

Yes

OPERATING ENVIRONMENTS

Storage Temperature Range

-4° F to 140° F (-20° C to 60° C)

Storage Humidity Range

Less than 85%

Operating Temperature

32° F to 104° F (0° C to 40° C)

Operating Humidity Range

Less than 80%

Altitude

Up to 9514 ft. (2900m)

REQUIRED APPROVALS

UL, c-UL, FCC

Yes

EPA 5.3

Yes

RoHS Compliant

Yes

SERVICE/LIMITED WARRANTY

Limited Warranty

2 Year Panel/1 Year (Parts/Labor)

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Dimensions without Stand (W×H×D)

45.9" x 27.7" x 2.0"

Weight with Stand

62.1 lbs

Weight with packaging

74.5 lbs

Weight without Stand

56.8 lbs

Dimensions packaging (W×H×D)

52.4" x 32.2" x 9.0"

Dimensions with Stand (W×H×D)

45.9" x 29.8" x 11.6"

UPC

50PA450C

7 19192 90386 9

What people are saying