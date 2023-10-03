About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LED BackLighting

Specs

Reviews

Support

LED BackLighting

55LE530C

LED BackLighting

Print

All Spec

PANEL

BLU Type (Backlight )

LED

Resolution

1920 X 1080

Dynamic Contrast Ratio

3,000,000:1

Viewing Angle Degree

178/178

Response Time(G to G)

2.4ms

True Viewing Angle

Yes

Life span (hrs)

30,000

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Analog

Yes

ATSC

Yes (ATSC/NTSC/Clear QAM 1 Tuner)

VIDEO

XD Engine

Yes

Aspect Ratio Correction

Yes (16:9/Just scan/Set by program/4:3/Zoom/Cinema Zoom)

Colour Temperature Control

3 Modes (Warm, Medium, Cool)

Picture Status Mode

8 modes (Intelligent Sensor/Vivid/Standard/Cinema/Sport/Game/isf Expert1/isf Expert2)

24p Real Cinema (24p 5:5/2:2 Pull down)

Yes

ISFccc (Ready)

Yes

Eye Care (Anti Dazzling)

Yes

xvyCC

Yes

AUDIO

Audio Output (Watts - THD 10%)

10W + 10W

Speaker System

Invisible Speaker; 1 Way 2 Speakers

Dolby Digital Decoder

Yes

Surround System

Infinite Sound

Sound Mode

5 modes (Standard,Music,Cinema,Sport,Game)

Clear Voice II

Yes

FEATURES

SIMPLINK

Yes

Intelligent Sensor

Yes

1080P Source Input

HDMI (60/30/24p), Component (60/30/24p), RGB (WXGA)

Input Labeling

Yes

Key Lock/ Child rock

Yes

e-streamer

Yes

Closed Caption

Yes

OSD Language

4 (English, French, Spanish, Korean)

JACK PACK (SIDE INPUT)

HDMI In

1

USB (2.0)

1

AV In

1

JACK PACK (REAR INPUT)

RF In

1

AV In

1

Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio

1

Digital Audio Out (Coaxial/ Optical)

1

HDMI/HDCP Input

3

RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC

1

PC Audio Input

1

RS-232C (Control / SVC only)

1

POWER

Energy Star (EPA4.0)

Yes

Voltage, Hz

100V-240V, 50/60 Hz

Consumption (Max)

195W

Consumption (Typical)

163W

Stand-by

0.3W

What people are saying