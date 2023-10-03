We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LED BackLighting
All Spec
-
BLU Type (Backlight )
-
LED
-
Resolution
-
1920 X 1080
-
Dynamic Contrast Ratio
-
3,000,000:1
-
Viewing Angle Degree
-
178/178
-
Response Time(G to G)
-
2.4ms
-
True Viewing Angle
-
Yes
-
Life span (hrs)
-
30,000
-
Analog
-
Yes
-
ATSC
-
Yes (ATSC/NTSC/Clear QAM 1 Tuner)
-
XD Engine
-
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio Correction
-
Yes (16:9/Just scan/Set by program/4:3/Zoom/Cinema Zoom)
-
Colour Temperature Control
-
3 Modes (Warm, Medium, Cool)
-
Picture Status Mode
-
8 modes (Intelligent Sensor/Vivid/Standard/Cinema/Sport/Game/isf Expert1/isf Expert2)
-
24p Real Cinema (24p 5:5/2:2 Pull down)
-
Yes
-
ISFccc (Ready)
-
Yes
-
Eye Care (Anti Dazzling)
-
Yes
-
xvyCC
-
Yes
-
Audio Output (Watts - THD 10%)
-
10W + 10W
-
Speaker System
-
Invisible Speaker; 1 Way 2 Speakers
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
-
Yes
-
Surround System
-
Infinite Sound
-
Sound Mode
-
5 modes (Standard,Music,Cinema,Sport,Game)
-
Clear Voice II
-
Yes
-
SIMPLINK
-
Yes
-
Intelligent Sensor
-
Yes
-
1080P Source Input
-
HDMI (60/30/24p), Component (60/30/24p), RGB (WXGA)
-
Input Labeling
-
Yes
-
Key Lock/ Child rock
-
Yes
-
e-streamer
-
Yes
-
Closed Caption
-
Yes
-
OSD Language
-
4 (English, French, Spanish, Korean)
-
HDMI In
-
1
-
USB (2.0)
-
1
-
AV In
-
1
-
RF In
-
1
-
AV In
-
1
-
Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
-
1
-
Digital Audio Out (Coaxial/ Optical)
-
1
-
HDMI/HDCP Input
-
3
-
RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC
-
1
-
PC Audio Input
-
1
-
RS-232C (Control / SVC only)
-
1
-
Energy Star (EPA4.0)
-
Yes
-
Voltage, Hz
-
100V-240V, 50/60 Hz
-
Consumption (Max)
-
195W
-
Consumption (Typical)
-
163W
-
Stand-by
-
0.3W
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)