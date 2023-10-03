About Cookies on This Site

55" class (54.64" diagonal) UX340C Commercial Lite Ultra High Definition TV

55” class (54.64" diagonal) UX340C Commercial Lite Ultra High Definition TV

55UX340C

55” class (54.64" diagonal) UX340C Commercial Lite Ultra High Definition TV

PANEL

Panel Size

55” Class (54.64” diagonal)

Backlight Type

Edge

Resolution

3840 x 2160 (UHD)

Frame Rate

T120Hz

Contrast Ratio

1,200:1

Brightness

400cd/m2

Response Time

9 ms (G to G)

Viewing Angle(HxV)

178° x 178°

Dynamic Contrast Ratio

1,000,000:1

FEATURES

Remote Diagnosis

Yes (Self Diagnosis(USB))

HDMI-CEC

Yes (Without ARC)

HTNG-CEC

Yes

Menu

PDM only

Lock mode

Yes

RJP Interface

Yes (RS232C,HDMI)

RJP Compatibility

Yes

USB

Yes (USB 2.0)

USB Auto Play back

Yes

Moving Picture Playback

Divx HD (SD/HD/Plus HD)

Picture

JPEG

Audio Codec

MP3, AC3, MPEG, AAC,HEAAC, CDDA, LPCM

Auto Off / Auto Sleep

Yes

Multi IR Code

Yes

Welcome Screen

Yes (Splash Image)

Motion eye care

Yes

USB Cloning

Yes

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Analog

Yes (NTSC)

Digital

Yes (ATSC/QAM/VSB)

AUDIO

Audio Output

10W + 10W

Clear Voice

Yes

Sound Mode

6 modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game)

Speaker System

2.0 ch

Optical Sound Sync

Yes

Sound Optimizer

3 modes (Normal, Wall-Mount Type, Stand Type)

INTERFACE(SIDE)

HDMI In

1

USB

1 (2.0)

INTERFACE(REAR)

RF In

1

Component In

1

RGB In

1 (D-sub 15pin) - PC

AV In

1 (Sharing with Component in)

Digital Audio Out

1 (Optical)

PC Audio Input

1 (Sharing with Component Audio)

HDMI In

1

USB

1 (2.0)

External Speaker Out

1 (Variable/Fixed/Line Out, 3.5mm, Stereo, Single ended Type (GRD,L+,R+), 1W with 8Ω))

CABINET

Bezel Color

Silver/Black

Bezel Width On (L/R, U, B) (mm)

11.7mm, 11.2mm, 14.8mm

Bezel Width Off (L/R, U, B) (mm)

9.4mm, 8.9mm, 12.5mm

VESA™ Compatible

300mm x 300mm

WxHxD (with Stand)

48.8"x30.6"x10.3"

Weight (with Stand)

43.43 lbs

WxHxD (w/o stand)

48.8"x28.4"x2.2"

Weight (without Stand)

39.24 lbs

Carton (W x H x D)

52.4"x31.9"x6"

Weight (Carton)

52.47 lbs

VIDEO

Dynamic Color Enhancer

Yes

Triple XD Engine

Yes

Real Cinema 24p (3:3 pull down)

Yes

Aspect Ratio

Yes - 6 modes ( 16:9, Just scan,Set by program, 4:3,Zoom,Cinema zoom1)

Tru 4K Upsacaler

Yes

ACCESSORIES

Manual / ESG

Simple Manual

Cable

Power cord (5’1”, 90 Degree Angle Connector)

POWER

Voltage, Hz

100 ~ 240V, 50/60Hz

Stand-by

< 0.5W

OTHER

UPC

71919196988

WARRANTY

3-Year Limited Warranty Parts/Labor/Backlight | Extended warranty options are also available

