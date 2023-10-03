We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
60" Commercial Plasma TV
All Spec
-
Screen Size
-
60"
-
Native Display Resolution
-
1920 x 1080
-
Dynamic Contrast Ratio
-
3,000,000:1
-
Color Reproduction (Panel Output)
-
16 Bit
-
Life Span (typical)
-
100,000 Hours
-
Protective Skin Glass
-
Yes
-
ISM (Image Sticking Minimization)
-
Orbiter / Color Wash
-
600Hz Sub-Field Driving
-
Yes (Max Sub Field Driving)
-
Color Temperature Control
-
3 Modes (Warm, Medium, Cool)
-
DTV Signal Strength (Digital)
-
Yes
-
Just Scan (1:1 Pixel matching) (0% overscan)
-
HDMI 1080p/1080i/720p, Component 1080p/1080i/720p, RF 1080i/720p
-
Picture Mode
-
7 Modes (Vivid, Standard, APS, Cinema, Game, ISF Expert, Expert 1, Expert 2)
-
xvYCC
-
Yes
-
24p Real Cinema (3:3 Pulldown)
-
Yes (HDMI 1080 24p)
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Built-in tuner
-
ATSC/NTSC/Clear QAM - 1 Tuner
-
Cinema 3:2/2:2 Pulldown Mode
-
Yes
-
Color Reproduction (Chassis Output)
-
10 Bit
-
Digital Comb Filter
-
3D Comb Filter
-
Expert Mode (ISFccc Ready)
-
Yes
-
Intelligent Sensor Mode
-
Yes
-
Resolution Upscaler
-
Yes (Black)
-
Triple XD Engine
-
Yes
-
(3D/MPEG) Noise Reduction
-
Yes (High/Medium/Low/Off/Auto)
-
AV Mode II (Picture & Sound)
-
Yes (Cinema/Game/Off)
-
Aspect Ratio Correction
-
5 Modes (16:9 Just Scan, Set by Program, 4:3,Cinema Zoom)
-
Black Stretcher
-
Yes
-
Audio Output (Watts - THD 10%)
-
10W + 10W
-
Auto Volume Leveler II
-
Yes
-
Bass/Treble/Balance
-
Yes
-
Clear Voice II
-
Yes
-
Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)
-
Yes
-
Mute
-
Yes
-
Virtual Surround
-
Yes
-
Speaker System
-
Invisible Speaker (1 Way 2 Speaker)
-
Sound Mode
-
5 Modes (Standard, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game)
-
On Screen Equalizer
-
Yes
-
Dolby Digital 5.1 Decoder
-
Yes
-
SimpLink™ (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
1080p Source Input
-
HDMI 60p/30p/24p, Component 60p/30p/24p, RGB 60p (WXGA)
-
A/V Input Navigation/EZ Input Toggle
-
Yes
-
Closed Caption
-
Yes
-
Input Labeling
-
Yes
-
Intelligent Sensor
-
Yes
-
Parental Control w/ V-Chip
-
Yes
-
Picture Wizard II
-
Yes
-
Public Display Settings
-
Yes (V 2.6)
-
Quick View (Flashback)
-
Yes
-
Rating (DTV)
-
Yes (by EPG)
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
Yes
-
USB Cloning
-
Yes
-
e-Streamer
-
Yes
-
Freeze Frame
-
Yes
-
Quick Setup Guide
-
Yes
-
Screen Adjust/Auto (Manual)
-
Yes
-
Auto/Manual Clock
-
Yes
-
Auto Tuning/Programming
-
Yes
-
Auto Off/Auto Sleep
-
Yes
-
Favorite Channel Programming
-
Yes
-
Language
-
4 (English/Spanish/French/Korean)
-
On/Off Timer
-
Yes
-
Sleep Timer
-
Yes
-
Program (Channel) Edit (Add/Delete)
-
Yes
-
HDMI/HDCP Input (SIDE)
-
2 (1 Side/1 Rear)
-
AV In (SIDE)
-
1 (Rear)
-
USB 2.0
-
1 (Side)
-
PC Audio Input
-
1 (Rear)
-
RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC
-
1 (Rear)
-
RS-232C In
-
1 (Rear)
-
Remote Control In
-
1 (Rear)
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
-
1 (Rear)
-
Component Video In (Y, Pb, Pr) + Audio
-
2 (Rear)
-
RF In (Antenna/Cable)
-
1 (Rear)
-
VESA™ Compliant
-
600mm x 400mm
-
TruSlim Frame
-
Yes
-
Table Stand Included
-
Detachable (20°/ 20°) Swivel
-
Remote Control
-
Yes
-
Power Cord
-
Yes
-
Cabinet Color
-
Gloss Black
-
Local Key Type
-
Touch Sensitive Keys
-
Invisible Speaker
-
Yes
-
Slim Depth
-
Yes
-
Quick Setup Guide
-
Yes
-
Voltage, Hz
-
110 ~ 240V, 50/60Hz
-
EcoSmart - Energy Savings - 3 Mode Power Saving Levels
-
Yes (manual)
-
EcoSmart - Energy Savings - Intelligent Sensor (auto)
-
Yes (automatic)
-
On Mode (Average)
-
4.3A, 430W
-
Power Consumption (IEC62087 dynamic broadcast-content video signal)
-
175W
-
Stand by Mode
-
0.2W
-
UL, c-UL, FCC
-
Yes
-
RoHS Compliant
-
Yes
-
EPA 5.3
-
Yes
-
Altitude
-
Up to 9,514 feet (2,900m)
-
Operating Humidity Range
-
Less than 80%
-
Storage Temperature Range
-
-4° F to 140° F (-20° C to 60° C)
-
Storage Humidity Range
-
Less than 85%
-
Operating Temperature
-
32° F to 104° F (0° C to 40° C)
-
Dimensions packaging (W×H×D)
-
60.8" x 37.4" x 11.2"
-
Dimensions with Stand (W×H×D)
-
54.6" x 34.8" x 14.0"
-
Weight without Stand
-
80.2 lbs
-
Weight with Stand
-
89.5 lbs
-
Weight with packaging
-
106.0 lbs
-
Dimensions without Stand (W×H×D)
-
54.6" x 32.6" x 2.1"
-
Limited Warranty
-
2 Year Panel/1 Year (Parts/Labor)
-
60PA550C
-
7 19192 90388 3
