60" Commercial Plasma TV
All Spec
-
Screen Size
-
60"
-
Native Display Resolution
-
1920 x 1080
-
Dynamic Contrast Ratio
-
3,000,000:1
-
Color Reproduction (Panel Output)
-
16 Bit
-
Life Span (typical)
-
100,000 Hours
-
Protective Skin Glass
-
Yes
-
ISM (Image Sticking Minimization)
-
White Wash/Orbiter/Color Wash
-
Brightness
-
1,500 cd/m2
-
600Hz Sub-Field Driving
-
Yes (600Hz Max Sub-Field Driving)
-
Color Temperature Control
-
3 Modes (Warm, Medium, Cool)
-
DTV Signal Strength (Digital)
-
Yes
-
Dual XD Engine
-
Yes
-
Enhanced Noise Reduction
-
3D & MPEG
-
ISFccc Ready
-
Yes
-
Intelligent Sensor Mode
-
Yes
-
Just Scan (1:1 Pixel matching) (0% overscan)
-
HDMI 1080p/1080i/720p, Component 1080p/1080i/720p, RF 1080i/720p
-
PC Resolution
-
1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz
-
Picture Mode
-
8 Modes (Vivid, Standard, APS, Cinema, Game, Sports, Expert 1, Expert 2)
-
Picture Reset
-
Yes
-
XD Color (Active Color Management)
-
Yes
-
xvYCC
-
Yes
-
24p Real Cinema (3:3 Pulldown)
-
Yes (HDMI 1080 24p)
-
AV Mode (Picture & Sound)
-
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Aspect Ratio Correction
-
6 modes (16:9, Just scan, Set by program, 4:3, Zoom1, Cinema Zoom 1)
-
Built-in tuner
-
ATSC/NTSC/Clear QAM - 1 Tuner
-
Cinema 3:2/2:2 Pulldown Mode
-
Yes
-
Color Reproduction (Chassis Output)
-
10 Bit
-
Surround System
-
Infinite Sound
-
Speaker System
-
Invisible Speaker; 1 Way 2 Speakers
-
Sound Mode
-
5 modes (Standard,Music,Cinema,Sport,Game)
-
Smart Volume Leveler (Auto Volume Leveler)
-
Yes
-
Audio Output (Watts - THD 10%)
-
10W + 10W
-
Auto Volume Leveler II
-
Yes
-
Bass/Treble/Balance
-
Yes
-
Clear Voice II
-
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
-
Yes
-
Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)
-
Yes
-
Mute
-
Yes
-
USB 2.0
-
MP3 & JPEG
-
SimpLink™ (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
A/V Input Navigation/EZ Input Toggle
-
Yes
-
Auto Demo
-
Yes
-
Closed Caption
-
Yes
-
Input Labeling
-
Yes
-
Intelligent Sensor
-
Yes
-
Key Lock
-
Yes
-
Parental Control w/ V-Chip
-
Yes
-
Picture Freeze
-
Yes
-
Picture Wizard II
-
Yes
-
Public Display Settings
-
Yes (V 2.5)
-
Quick View (Flashback)
-
Yes
-
Auto/Manual Clock
-
Yes
-
Auto Tuning/Programming
-
Yes
-
Auto Off/Auto Sleep
-
Yes
-
Favorite Channel Programming
-
Yes
-
Language
-
3 (English, Spanish, French)
-
On/Off Timer
-
Yes
-
Sleep Timer
-
Yes
-
Quick Menu
-
Yes
-
Program (Channel) Edit (Add/Delete)
-
Yes
-
HDMI/HDCP Input (SIDE)
-
Yes, 2D: (480i/480p/720p/1080i/1080p), 1 Port PC Mode, SIMPLINK
-
AV In (SIDE)
-
Yes (1)
-
USB 2.0
-
Yes, (MP3, JPEG )
-
PC Audio Input
-
Yes (1)
-
RF In
-
Yes (1)
-
RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC
-
Yes (1)
-
RS-232C In
-
Yes, (1, Control & Service)
-
Remote Control In
-
Yes (1)
-
Wired IR Jack
-
Yes
-
HDMI/HDCP Input (REAR)
-
Yes, 2D: (480i/480p/720p/1080i/1080p), 1 Port PC Mode, SIMPLINK
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
-
Yes, (1, Optical)
-
AV In (REAR)
-
Yes (1)
-
Component Video In (Y, Pb, Pr) + Audio
-
Yes (2) (480i/480p/720p/1080i/1080p)
-
VESA™ Compliant
-
600mm x 400mm
-
TruSlim Frame
-
Yes
-
Table Stand Included
-
Detachable (20°/ 20°) Swivel
-
Speaker
-
Invisible Speaker
-
Remote Control
-
Yes, Illuminated
-
Power Cord
-
Yes
-
Cabinet Color
-
Gloss Black
-
Local Key Type
-
Touch Sensitive Keys
-
Voltage, Hz
-
110 ~ 240V, 50/60Hz
-
EcoSmart - Energy Savings - 3 Mode Power Saving Levels
-
Yes (manual)
-
EcoSmart - Energy Savings - Intelligent Sensor (auto)
-
Yes (automatic)
-
Power Consumption (IEC62087 dynamic broadcast-content video signal)
-
201W
-
Stand by Mode
-
Under 0.2W
-
UL, c-UL, FCC
-
Yes
-
RoHS Compliant
-
Yes
-
Altitude
-
Up to 9,514 feet (2,900m)
-
Operating Humidity Range
-
Less than 80%
-
Storage Temperature Range
-
-4° F to 140° F (-20° C to 60° C)
-
Storage Humidity Range
-
Less than 85%
-
Operating Temperature
-
32° F to 104° F (0° C to 40° C)
-
Dimensions packaging (W×H×D)
-
60.8” x 38.2” x 13.0”
-
Dimensions with Stand (W×H×D)
-
54.6” x 35.6” x 13.2”
-
Weight without Stand
-
84.9 lbs
-
Weight with Stand
-
94.0 lbs
-
Weight with packaging
-
108.2 lbs
-
Dimensions without Stand (W×H×D)
-
54.6” x 32.9” x 2.0”
-
Limited Warranty
-
2 Years (Parts/Labor)
-
60PV450C
-
7 19192 90245 9
