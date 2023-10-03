About Cookies on This Site

60" Commercial Plasma TV

60" Commercial Plasma TV

60PV450C

60" Commercial Plasma TV

PLASMA MODULE

Screen Size

60"

Native Display Resolution

1920 x 1080

Dynamic Contrast Ratio

3,000,000:1

Color Reproduction (Panel Output)

16 Bit

Life Span (typical)

100,000 Hours

Protective Skin Glass

Yes

ISM (Image Sticking Minimization)

White Wash/Orbiter/Color Wash

Brightness

1,500 cd/m2

600Hz Sub-Field Driving

Yes (600Hz Max Sub-Field Driving)

VIDEO

Color Temperature Control

3 Modes (Warm, Medium, Cool)

DTV Signal Strength (Digital)

Yes

Dual XD Engine

Yes

Enhanced Noise Reduction

3D & MPEG

ISFccc Ready

Yes

Intelligent Sensor Mode

Yes

Just Scan (1:1 Pixel matching) (0% overscan)

HDMI 1080p/1080i/720p, Component 1080p/1080i/720p, RF 1080i/720p

PC Resolution

1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz

Picture Mode

8 Modes (Vivid, Standard, APS, Cinema, Game, Sports, Expert 1, Expert 2)

Picture Reset

Yes

XD Color (Active Color Management)

Yes

xvYCC

Yes

24p Real Cinema (3:3 Pulldown)

Yes (HDMI 1080 24p)

AV Mode (Picture & Sound)

Yes

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Aspect Ratio Correction

6 modes (16:9, Just scan, Set by program, 4:3, Zoom1, Cinema Zoom 1)

Built-in tuner

ATSC/NTSC/Clear QAM - 1 Tuner

Cinema 3:2/2:2 Pulldown Mode

Yes

Color Reproduction (Chassis Output)

10 Bit

AUDIO

Surround System

Infinite Sound

Speaker System

Invisible Speaker; 1 Way 2 Speakers

Sound Mode

5 modes (Standard,Music,Cinema,Sport,Game)

Smart Volume Leveler (Auto Volume Leveler)

Yes

Audio Output (Watts - THD 10%)

10W + 10W

Auto Volume Leveler II

Yes

Bass/Treble/Balance

Yes

Clear Voice II

Yes

Dolby Digital Decoder

Yes

Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)

Yes

Mute

Yes

SPECIAL FEATURES

USB 2.0

MP3 & JPEG

SimpLink™ (HDMI CEC)

Yes

A/V Input Navigation/EZ Input Toggle

Yes

Auto Demo

Yes

Closed Caption

Yes

Input Labeling

Yes

Intelligent Sensor

Yes

Key Lock

Yes

Parental Control w/ V-Chip

Yes

Picture Freeze

Yes

Picture Wizard II

Yes

Public Display Settings

Yes (V 2.5)

Quick View (Flashback)

Yes

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

Auto/Manual Clock

Yes

Auto Tuning/Programming

Yes

Auto Off/Auto Sleep

Yes

Favorite Channel Programming

Yes

Language

3 (English, Spanish, French)

On/Off Timer

Yes

Sleep Timer

Yes

Quick Menu

Yes

Program (Channel) Edit (Add/Delete)

Yes

AV INPUTS/OUTPUTS

HDMI/HDCP Input (SIDE)

Yes, 2D: (480i/480p/720p/1080i/1080p), 1 Port PC Mode, SIMPLINK

AV In (SIDE)

Yes (1)

USB 2.0

Yes, (MP3, JPEG )

PC Audio Input

Yes (1)

RF In

Yes (1)

RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC

Yes (1)

RS-232C In

Yes, (1, Control & Service)

Remote Control In

Yes (1)

Wired IR Jack

Yes

HDMI/HDCP Input (REAR)

Yes, 2D: (480i/480p/720p/1080i/1080p), 1 Port PC Mode, SIMPLINK

Digital Audio Out (Optical)

Yes, (1, Optical)

AV In (REAR)

Yes (1)

Component Video In (Y, Pb, Pr) + Audio

Yes (2) (480i/480p/720p/1080i/1080p)

CABINET/ACCESSORIES

VESA™ Compliant

600mm x 400mm

TruSlim Frame

Yes

Table Stand Included

Detachable (20°/ 20°) Swivel

Speaker

Invisible Speaker

Remote Control

Yes, Illuminated

Power Cord

Yes

Cabinet Color

Gloss Black

Local Key Type

Touch Sensitive Keys

POWER

Voltage, Hz

110 ~ 240V, 50/60Hz

EcoSmart - Energy Savings - 3 Mode Power Saving Levels

Yes (manual)

EcoSmart - Energy Savings - Intelligent Sensor (auto)

Yes (automatic)

Power Consumption (IEC62087 dynamic broadcast-content video signal)

201W

Stand by Mode

Under 0.2W

REQUIRED APPROVALS

UL, c-UL, FCC

Yes

RoHS Compliant

Yes

OPERATING ENVIRONMENTS

Altitude

Up to 9,514 feet (2,900m)

Operating Humidity Range

Less than 80%

Storage Temperature Range

-4° F to 140° F (-20° C to 60° C)

Storage Humidity Range

Less than 85%

Operating Temperature

32° F to 104° F (0° C to 40° C)

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Dimensions packaging (W×H×D)

60.8” x 38.2” x 13.0”

Dimensions with Stand (W×H×D)

54.6” x 35.6” x 13.2”

Weight without Stand

84.9 lbs

Weight with Stand

94.0 lbs

Weight with packaging

108.2 lbs

Dimensions without Stand (W×H×D)

54.6” x 32.9” x 2.0”

SERVICE/LIMITED WARRANTY

Limited Warranty

2 Years (Parts/Labor)

UPC

60PV450C

7 19192 90245 9

