65” class (64.53" diagonal) UX340C Commercial Lite Ultra High Definition TV
All Spec
-
Panel Size
-
65” class (64.53” diagonal)
-
Backlight Type
-
Edge
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160 (UHD)
-
Frame Rate
-
TM240Hz
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,400:1
-
Brightness
-
400cd/m2
-
Response Time
-
8ms (G to G)
-
Viewing Angle(HxV)
-
178° x 178°
-
Dynamic Contrast Ratio
-
1,000,000:1
-
Remote Diagnosis
-
Yes (Self Diagnosis(USB))
-
HDMI-CEC
-
Yes (Without ARC)
-
HTNG-CEC
-
Yes
-
Menu
-
PDM only
-
Lock mode
-
Yes
-
RJP Interface
-
Yes (RS232C,HDMI)
-
RJP Compatibility
-
Yes
-
USB
-
Yes (USB 2.0)
-
USB Auto Play back
-
Yes
-
Moving Picture Playback
-
Divx HD (SD/HD/Plus HD)
-
Audio Codec
-
MP3, AC3, MPEG, AAC,HEAAC, CDDA, LPCM
-
Auto Off / Auto Sleep
-
Yes
-
Multi IR Code
-
Yes
-
Welcome Screen
-
Yes (Splash Image)
-
Motion eye care
-
Yes
-
USB Cloning
-
Yes
-
Analog
-
NTSC
-
Digital
-
ATSC
-
Audio Output
-
10W + 10W
-
Clear Voice
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode
-
6 modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game)
-
Speaker System
-
2.0 ch
-
Optical Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Sound Optimizer
-
3 modes (Normal, Wall-Mount Type, Stand Type)
-
HDMI In
-
1
-
USB
-
1 (2.0)
-
RF In
-
1
-
Component In
-
1
-
RGB In
-
1 (D-sub 15pin) - PC
-
AV In
-
1 (Sharing with Component in)
-
Digital Audio Out
-
1 (Optical)
-
PC Audio Input
-
1 (Sharing with Component Audio)
-
HDMI In
-
1
-
USB
-
1 (2.0)
-
External Speaker Out
-
1 (Variable/Fixed/Line Out, 3.5mm, Stereo, Single ended Type (GRD,L+,R+), 1W with 8Ω))
-
Bezel Color
-
Silver/Black
-
Bezel Width On (L/R, U, B) (mm)
-
11.7mm, 11.2mm, 14.8mm
-
Bezel Width Off (L/R, U, B) (mm)
-
9.4mm, 8.9mm, 12.5mm
-
VESA™ Compatible
-
300mm x 300mm
-
WxHxD (with Stand)
-
57.5"x55.6"x13.3"
-
Weight (with Stand)
-
65.25 lbs
-
WxHxD (w/o stand)
-
57.5"x33.3"x2.3"
-
Weight (without Stand)
-
59.52 lbs
-
Carton (W x H x D)
-
61.6"x39.9x6.9"
-
Weight (Carton)
-
80.69 lbs
-
Dynamic Color Enhancer
-
Yes
-
Triple XD Engine
-
Yes
-
Real Cinema 24p (3:3 pull down)
-
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio
-
6 modes (16:9, Just Scan, Set by Program, 4:3, Zoom, Cinema Zoom1)
-
Tru 4K Upscaler
-
Yes
-
Manual / ESG
-
Simple Manual
-
Cable
-
Power cord (5’1”, 90 Degree Angle Connector)
-
Voltage, Hz
-
100V - 240V, 50/60 Hz
-
Stand-by
-
< 0.5W
-
UPC
-
719192196971
-
WARRANTY
-
3-Year Limited Warranty Parts/Labor/Backlight | Extended warranty options are also available
