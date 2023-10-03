About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
38" class (38.1" measured diagonally) LCD Stretch Screen Monitor for Digital Signage Applications

Specs

Reviews

Support

38" class (38.1" measured diagonally) LCD Stretch Screen Monitor for Digital Signage Applications

M3801SCBN

38" class (38.1" measured diagonally) LCD Stretch Screen Monitor for Digital Signage Applications

Print

All Spec

PANEL

Response Time

5 ms (G to G)

Super IPS Panel

Yes

Surface Treatment

Hard Coating(3H), Haze 10%

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178°/178°

Aspect Ratio

16.4

Brightness

420 cd/m2

Color Depth

1.06 Billion

Contrast Ratio

1,400:1

Display Area

38.1" diagonal

LCD Panel Type

38"

MTBF

50,000 Hr., Landscape

Native Resolution

1920 x 502 (HD)

VIDEO

Max Input Resolution

1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz (RGB, HDMI/DVI)

Pixel Frequency

25.0MHz ~140.0MHz (RGB, HDMI/DVI)

Recommended Resolution

1920 x 502 @ 60Hz (RGB, HDMI/DVI)

Video Input

RGB, HDMI/DVI

V-Scanning Frequency

57~63Hz (RGB, HDMI/DVI)

H-Scanning Frequency

28~70kHz (RGB, HDMI/DVI)

Color temperature

User/Cool/Normal/Warm

Sync Compatability

Separate/Digital

POWER

Power Consumption Switch Off

0.3W

Power Supply

100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-in Power

Power Switch

Yes

Power Consumption Normal

110W

Power Consumption DPMS

3W (RGB)

Power Consumption DC Off

0.5W

SPECIAL FEATURES

Position

H/V

Set-up

Language (English)

Sleep Timer

Yes

Source Selection

Digital (HDMI/DVI)/Analog (RGB)

Time

Clock Hour/Clock Minute/Week Day/On/off Timer/Sleep Time/Auto Sleep/Power Saving

Tracking

Auto/Clock/Phase

Brightness/Contrast

Yes

Color

Cool/Normal/Warm, User Control (R/G/B)

DPM Select

Yes

Display Control, (RS-232C & Network,ez-Net Manager)

ez-Net Manager, RS-232C

Key Lock

Yes

CABINET

Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

42.8" x 18.4" x 7.7"

Color

Black

Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)

38.8" x 11.8" x 3.5"

Packed Weight

36.04 lbs

VESA Standard Mount Interface

400mm x 200mm

Weight

30.4 lbs

REAR INPUTS

RS-232C Input/Output

1/1, Female-to-Female Crossed Type

RJ-45

Yes

PC Input via 15-Pin Sub "D"

40909

PC Formats

Auto Scaling to HD

HDTV Formats

480i/480p/576i/576p/720p/1080i/1080p

HDMI/DVI with HDCP

Yes

Discrete IR Input

Yes

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

Safety

UL

EMC

FCC

UPC CODE

M3801SCBN

7 19192 18791 7

What people are saying