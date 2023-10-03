We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
29" class (29.1" measured diagonally) LCD Stretch Screen Monitor for Digital Signage Applications
29" class (29.1" measured diagonally) LCD Stretch Screen Monitor for Digital Signage Applications
All Spec
-
Aspect Ratio
-
17:6
-
Brightness
-
420 cd/m2
-
Color Depth
-
16.7 Million
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,200:1
-
Display Area
-
29.1" diagonal
-
LCD Panel Type
-
29"
-
MTBF
-
50,000 Hr., Landscape
-
Native Resolution
-
1366 x 480 (HD)
-
Response Time
-
8 ms (G to G)
-
Super IPS Panel
-
Yes
-
Surface Treatment
-
Hard Coating (3H), Haze 10%
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
-
178°/178°
-
Pixel Frequency
-
25.0MHz~140.0MHz (RGB, HDMI/DVI)
-
Sync Compatability
-
Separate/Digital
-
V-Scanning Frequency
-
57~63Hz (RGB, HDMI/DVI)
-
Video Input
-
RGB, HDMI/DVI
-
Color temperature
-
User/Cool/Normal/Warm
-
H-Scanning Frequency
-
28~70kHz (RGB, HDMI/DVI)
-
Max Input Resolution
-
1360 x 768 @ 60Hz (RGB, HDMI/DVI)
-
Recommended Resolution
-
1360 x 480 @ 60Hz (RGB, HDMI/DVI)
-
Discrete IR Input
-
Yes
-
HDMI/DVI with HDCP
-
Yes
-
HDTV Formats
-
480i/480p/576i/576p/720p/1080i/1080p
-
PC Formats
-
Auto Scaling to HD
-
PC Input via 15-Pin Sub "D"
-
1/1
-
RJ-45
-
Yes
-
RS-232C Input/Output
-
1/1, Female-to-Female Crossed Type
-
Position
-
H/V
-
Set-up
-
Language (English)
-
Sleep Timer
-
Yes
-
Source Selection
-
Digital (HDMI/DVI)/Analog (RGB)
-
Time
-
Clock Hour/Clock Minute/Week Day/On/off Timer/Sleep Time/Auto Sleep/Power Saving
-
Tracking
-
Auto/Clock/Phase
-
Brightness/Contrast
-
Yes
-
Color
-
Cool/Normal/Warm, User Control (R/G/B)
-
DPM Select
-
Yes
-
Display Control, (RS-232C & Network,ez-Net Manager)
-
ez-Net Manager, RS-232C
-
Key Lock
-
Yes
-
Weight
-
24.25 lbs
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
34.0" x 17.6” x 7.7"
-
Color
-
Black
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
-
30.0" x 12.0" x 3.4"
-
Packed Weight
-
29.05 lbs
-
VESA Standard Mount Interface
-
400mm x 200mm
-
Power Consumption DC Off
-
0.5W
-
Power Consumption DPMS
-
3W (RGB)
-
Power Consumption Normal
-
90W
-
Power Consumption Switch Off
-
0.3W
-
Power Supply
-
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Switch
-
Yes
-
Power Type
-
Built-in Power
-
Safety
-
UL
-
EMC
-
FCC
-
M2901SCBN
-
7 19192 18788 7
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)