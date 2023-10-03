We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
37" class (37.0" diagonal) LCD Widescreen Full HD Capable Monitor
All Spec
-
LCD Panel Type
-
37”
-
Display Area
-
37 .0” diagonal
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:09
-
Native Resolution
-
1920 x 1080 (FHD)
-
Pixels(H x V x 3)
-
6,220,800
-
Brightness
-
500 cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,500:1 (Typ.), 10,000 (DCR)
-
Viewing Angle
-
178°/178°
-
Color Depth
-
1.06 Billion
-
Response Time
-
5ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment
-
Hard Coating (3H), Anti-glare
-
MTBF
-
50,000 Hr., Landscape
-
Max Input Resolution
-
1920 X 1080 @ 60Hz (RGB, HDMI/DVI)
-
Recommended Resolution
-
1920 X 1080 @ 60Hz (RGB, HDMI/DVI)
-
H-Scanning Frequency
-
30 ~83kHz (RGB, HDMI/DVI)
-
V-Scanning Frequency
-
56~75 Hz (RGB), 60 Hz (HDMI/DVI)
-
Pixel Frequency
-
148.5 MHz (RGB, HDMI/DVI)
-
Sync Compatability
-
Separate/Composite/Digital
-
Video Input
-
RGB, HDMI/DVI
-
Picture mode
-
"Vivid/Standard/Cinema/Sports/Game/Expert1/Expert2"
-
Color temperature
-
Warm/Medium/Cool
-
Component Video
-
1 Hi-Res
-
PC Input via 15-Pin Sub "D"
-
1/1
-
Composite Video Input/Output
-
1/1
-
Audio Output
-
1
-
Audio Inputs
-
2 Plus PC Sound
-
HDTV Formats
-
"Component: 720p/1080i /1080pHDMI: 720p/1080i/1080p"
-
HDMI with HDCP
-
Yes
-
RS-232C Input/Output
-
1/1, Female-to- Female Crossed Type
-
RJ-45 Lan Control
-
Yes
-
External Speaker Out
-
Yes
-
Auto Volume
-
Yes
-
Balance
-
Yes
-
Audio Power
-
20W(10Wx 2)
-
Speaker On/off
-
Yes
-
Sound mode
-
Standard, Music, Cinema, Sports, Game
-
Temperature Sensor
-
Yes
-
Split Zoom (Self VideoWall, 5 x 5Max)
-
Yes (Supports NaturalMode)
-
