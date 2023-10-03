About Cookies on This Site

37" class (37.0" diagonal) LCD Widescreen Full HD Capable Monitor

37" class (37.0" diagonal) LCD Widescreen Full HD Capable Monitor

M3704CCBA

37" class (37.0" diagonal) LCD Widescreen Full HD Capable Monitor

PANEL

LCD Panel Type

37”

Display Area

37 .0” diagonal

Aspect Ratio

16:09

Native Resolution

1920 x 1080 (FHD)

Pixels(H x V x 3)

6,220,800

Brightness

500 cd/m2

Contrast Ratio

1,500:1 (Typ.), 10,000 (DCR)

Viewing Angle

178°/178°

Color Depth

1.06 Billion

Response Time

5ms (G to G)

Surface Treatment

Hard Coating (3H), Anti-glare

MTBF

50,000 Hr., Landscape

VIDEO

Max Input Resolution

1920 X 1080 @ 60Hz (RGB, HDMI/DVI)

Recommended Resolution

1920 X 1080 @ 60Hz (RGB, HDMI/DVI)

H-Scanning Frequency

30 ~83kHz (RGB, HDMI/DVI)

V-Scanning Frequency

56~75 Hz (RGB), 60 Hz (HDMI/DVI)

Pixel Frequency

148.5 MHz (RGB, HDMI/DVI)

Sync Compatability

Separate/Composite/Digital

Video Input

RGB, HDMI/DVI

Picture mode

"Vivid/Standard/Cinema/Sports/Game/Expert1/Expert2"

Color temperature

Warm/Medium/Cool

REAR INPUTS /OUTPUTS

Component Video

1 Hi-Res

PC Input via 15-Pin Sub "D"

1/1

Composite Video Input/Output

1/1

Audio Output

1

Audio Inputs

2 Plus PC Sound

HDTV Formats

"Component: 720p/1080i /1080pHDMI: 720p/1080i/1080p"

HDMI with HDCP

Yes

RS-232C Input/Output

1/1, Female-to- Female Crossed Type

RJ-45 Lan Control

Yes

External Speaker Out

Yes

AUDIO

Auto Volume

Yes

Balance

Yes

Audio Power

20W(10Wx 2)

Speaker On/off

Yes

Sound mode

Standard, Music, Cinema, Sports, Game

SPECIAL FEATURES

Temperature Sensor

Yes

Split Zoom (Self VideoWall, 5 x 5Max)

Yes (Supports NaturalMode)

