42" class (42.0" measured diagonally) LCD Widescreen Full HD Capable Monitor
All Spec
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Brightness
-
500 cd/m2
-
Color Depth
-
1.06 Billion
-
Color Gamut
-
0.72
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,300:1, 3,000:1 (DCR)
-
Display Area
-
42.0" diagonal
-
LCD Panel Type
-
42"
-
Lifetime
-
50,000 Hr., Portrait & Landscape
-
Native Resolution
-
1920 x 1080 (FHD)
-
Pixels (H x V x 3)
-
6220800
-
Response Time
-
10ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment
-
Hard Coating (3H) Anti-glare
-
Tni
-
110°C
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
-
178° x 178°
-
Pixel Frequency
-
148.5MHz (RGB, HDMI/DVI)
-
Sync Compatability
-
Separate/Composite/Digital
-
V-Scanning Frequency
-
56 ~ 75Hz (RGB), 60Hz (HDMI/DVI)
-
Video Input
-
RGB, HDMI/DVI
-
Color temperature
-
Warm/Medium/Cool/User
-
H-Scanning Frequency
-
30 ~ 83kHz (RGB, HDMI/DVI)
-
Max Input Resolution
-
1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz (RGB, HDMI/DVI)
-
Picture mode
-
Vivid/Standard/Cinema/Sports/Game/User1/User2
-
Recommended Resolution
-
1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz (RGB, HDMI/DVI)
-
Audio Inputs
-
1 Plus PC Sound
-
Composite Video Input
-
1
-
External Speaker Out
-
Yes
-
HDMI/DVI with HDCP
-
Yes
-
HDTV Formats
-
HDMI :720p/1080i/1080p
-
PC Input via 15-Pin Sub "D"
-
1
-
RS-232C Input
-
Yes, Female-to- Female Crossed Type
-
Sound mode
-
Clear Voice/Standard/Music/Cinema/Sports/Game/User
-
Speaker On/Off
-
Yes
-
Audio Power
-
20W (10W x 2)
-
Auto Volume
-
Yes
-
Balance
-
Yes
-
New Temperature Sensor
-
Yes
-
Position
-
H/V
-
Set-up
-
Language (English/French/Spanish/Italian/German/Portugues/Korean/Japanese/Chinese/Russian)
-
Sleep Timer
-
Yes
-
Source Selection
-
Digital (HDMI/DVI)/Analog (RGB)/AV
-
Split Zoom (Self Video Wall, Max 5 x 5)
-
Yes, supports natural mode
-
Time
-
Clock/On/off Timer/Auto Sleep/Power On Delay
-
Tracking
-
Auto/Clock/ Phase
-
Advanced
-
Gamma/Film mode/Black level/Noise Reduction
-
Auto Power/ Source Memory
-
Yes
-
Brightness/Contrast
-
Yes
-
Color
-
Warm/Medium/Cool/User
-
DPM Select
-
Yes
-
Display Control (RS-232C)
-
Power On/Off, Input Select, Volume Self Diagnosis (Temp, FAN, Lamp)
-
ISM Method
-
Normal/White wash/Orbiter/Inversion/Dot wash
-
Information Display
-
Serial Number, SET ID, MNT S/W Version
-
Key Lock
-
Yes
-
Mute
-
Yes
-
Wall Mount Interface
-
600mm x 400mm (AP-WX60) VESA™ Compatible only with respect to screw mounting interface dimensions and mounting screw specifications
-
Weight w/ opt. stand
-
46.4 Ibs
-
Weight w/ opt. stand and opt. speakers
-
48.1 Ibs
-
Bezel Width
-
30.4mm
-
Monitor w/ opt. stand and opt. speakers (W×H×D)
-
39.2" x 26.5" x 11.5"
-
Carton Dimensions (W×H×D)
-
44.1" x 26.0"x 11.2" (Head only,) 52.4" x 30.4"x 10.1" (Full Package)
-
Color
-
Black/Silver
-
Monitor Dimension (W×H×D)
-
39.2" x 23.1" x 4.5"
-
Monitor Dimension w/ opt. stand (W×H×D)
-
39.2” x 26.5” x 11.5”
-
Monitor Weight (W×H×D)
-
39.2 Ibs
-
Packed Weight
-
48.4 lbs (Head only), 57.5 lbs (Full Package)
-
Power Consumption DPM Off
-
1W (RGB)/2W (HDMI/DVI)
-
Power Consumption Normal
-
220 W
-
Power Consumption Switch Off
-
0.5W
-
Power Supply
-
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-in Power
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "B"/VCCI/C-tick/CE/ KCC
-
ErP/ENERGY STAR 5.0
-
Yes/Yes
-
Safety
-
UL/c-UL/CB scheme/TUV
-
Stand Dimensions (W x H X D)
-
24.4" x 6.2” x 11.5"
-
Weight
-
7.9 lbs
-
Hidden Speakers (SP0000K)
-
Black
-
Packaging Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
15.1" x 5.3" x 6.9"
-
Packed Weight
-
2.4 Ibs (2 Speakers/1 Package)
-
ST4210K (Stand)
-
Fits M4210LCBA
-
Speaker Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
1.6" x 12.9" x 2.2"
-
Speaker Weight (each)
-
0.8 Ibs
-
Service/Limited Warranty
-
3 Years (parts/ labor)
-
M4210LCBA
-
7 19192 18747 4
