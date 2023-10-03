About Cookies on This Site

42" class (42.0" measured diagonally) LCD Widescreen Full HD Capable Monitor

42" class (42.0" measured diagonally) LCD Widescreen Full HD Capable Monitor

M4210LCBA

42" class (42.0" measured diagonally) LCD Widescreen Full HD Capable Monitor

PANEL

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Brightness

500 cd/m2

Color Depth

1.06 Billion

Color Gamut

0.72

Contrast Ratio

1,300:1, 3,000:1 (DCR)

Display Area

42.0" diagonal

LCD Panel Type

42"

Lifetime

50,000 Hr., Portrait & Landscape

Native Resolution

1920 x 1080 (FHD)

Pixels (H x V x 3)

6220800

Response Time

10ms (G to G)

Surface Treatment

Hard Coating (3H) Anti-glare

Tni

110°C

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178° x 178°

VIDEO

Pixel Frequency

148.5MHz (RGB, HDMI/DVI)

Sync Compatability

Separate/Composite/Digital

V-Scanning Frequency

56 ~ 75Hz (RGB), 60Hz (HDMI/DVI)

Video Input

RGB, HDMI/DVI

Color temperature

Warm/Medium/Cool/User

H-Scanning Frequency

30 ~ 83kHz (RGB, HDMI/DVI)

Max Input Resolution

1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz (RGB, HDMI/DVI)

Picture mode

Vivid/Standard/Cinema/Sports/Game/User1/User2

Recommended Resolution

1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz (RGB, HDMI/DVI)

REAR INPUTS

Audio Inputs

1 Plus PC Sound

Composite Video Input

1

External Speaker Out

Yes

HDMI/DVI with HDCP

Yes

HDTV Formats

HDMI :720p/1080i/1080p

PC Input via 15-Pin Sub "D"

1

RS-232C Input

Yes, Female-to- Female Crossed Type

AUDIO

Sound mode

Clear Voice/Standard/Music/Cinema/Sports/Game/User

Speaker On/Off

Yes

Audio Power

20W (10W x 2)

Auto Volume

Yes

Balance

Yes

SPECIAL FEATURES

New Temperature Sensor

Yes

Position

H/V

Set-up

Language (English/French/Spanish/Italian/German/Portugues/Korean/Japanese/Chinese/Russian)

Sleep Timer

Yes

Source Selection

Digital (HDMI/DVI)/Analog (RGB)/AV

Split Zoom (Self Video Wall, Max 5 x 5)

Yes, supports natural mode

Time

Clock/On/off Timer/Auto Sleep/Power On Delay

Tracking

Auto/Clock/ Phase

Advanced

Gamma/Film mode/Black level/Noise Reduction

Auto Power/ Source Memory

Yes

Brightness/Contrast

Yes

Color

Warm/Medium/Cool/User

DPM Select

Yes

Display Control (RS-232C)

Power On/Off, Input Select, Volume Self Diagnosis (Temp, FAN, Lamp)

ISM Method

Normal/White wash/Orbiter/Inversion/Dot wash

Information Display

Serial Number, SET ID, MNT S/W Version

Key Lock

Yes

Mute

Yes

CABINET

Wall Mount Interface

600mm x 400mm (AP-WX60) VESA™ Compatible only with respect to screw mounting interface dimensions and mounting screw specifications

Weight w/ opt. stand

46.4 Ibs

Weight w/ opt. stand and opt. speakers

48.1 Ibs

Bezel Width

30.4mm

Monitor w/ opt. stand and opt. speakers (W×H×D)

39.2" x 26.5" x 11.5"

Carton Dimensions (W×H×D)

44.1" x 26.0"x 11.2" (Head only,) 52.4" x 30.4"x 10.1" (Full Package)

Color

Black/Silver

Monitor Dimension (W×H×D)

39.2" x 23.1" x 4.5"

Monitor Dimension w/ opt. stand (W×H×D)

39.2” x 26.5” x 11.5”

Monitor Weight (W×H×D)

39.2 Ibs

Packed Weight

48.4 lbs (Head only), 57.5 lbs (Full Package)

POWER

Power Consumption DPM Off

1W (RGB)/2W (HDMI/DVI)

Power Consumption Normal

220 W

Power Consumption Switch Off

0.5W

Power Supply

100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-in Power

STANDARD(CERTIFICATIONS)

EMC

FCC Class "B"/VCCI/C-tick/CE/ KCC

ErP/ENERGY STAR 5.0

Yes/Yes

Safety

UL/c-UL/CB scheme/TUV

OPTIONAL ACCESSORIES

Stand Dimensions (W x H X D)

24.4" x 6.2” x 11.5"

Weight

7.9 lbs

Hidden Speakers (SP0000K)

Black

Packaging Dimensions (W x H x D)

15.1" x 5.3" x 6.9"

Packed Weight

2.4 Ibs (2 Speakers/1 Package)

ST4210K (Stand)

Fits M4210LCBA

Speaker Dimensions (W x H x D)

1.6" x 12.9" x 2.2"

Speaker Weight (each)

0.8 Ibs

SERVICE/LIMITED WARRANTY

Service/Limited Warranty

3 Years (parts/ labor)

UPC

M4210LCBA

7 19192 18747 4

